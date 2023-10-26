Highlights The Miami Heat may not dominate the regular season, but with their proven track record and cohesive roster, they can make a championship run.

The Washington Wizards have a promising young core led by Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, but their lack of experience behind them may hold them back.

The Charlotte Hornets' continuity and the presence of All-Star LaMelo Ball give them a good chance of improving their record, but it may not be enough to surpass the other teams in the division.

The NBA's Southeast Division is one of the more intriguing groups in the 2023-24 season. While it’s easy to say that the Miami Heat are the best team in the division after they made it to the NBA Finals in the most recent playoffs, they aren’t exactly the team to dominate the regular season. To recall, the Atlanta Hawks finished with a better record than the Heat in 2022-23.

Then there are the likes of the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards. All three teams finished at the bottom half of the East in the past campaign. But after an offseason where they retooled or overhauled their rosters, they should be able to make things more interesting for the rest of the division and the conference.

With that being said, below are GIVEMESPORT's projections for the NBA Southeast Division in the 2023-24 season.

5 Washington Wizards





The Wizards are in a complete rebuild after trading their best player in Bradley Beal and opting to go young by making a move for former Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Jordan Poole. Now, they have a young but promising core headlined by Poole, Kyle Kuzma and their 2023 lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly.

Washington should have enough talent to compete against the rest of the division. Let’s not forget that Poole helped the Warriors win the championship in 2022. There’s also Kuzma, who was pivotal for the Purple and Gold in their 2020 championship run. With such battle-tested players leading the way, the Wizards are more than capable of pulling off some surprising wins here and there.

Jordan Poole Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 3.4 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 33.9%

Unfortunately, the real problem for the Wizards is the rest of the players behind Poole and Kuzma are too young and inexperienced. Coulibaly is more of a long-term project for the Wiz, while the likes of Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, and Johnny Davis have yet to prove themselves and show what they can do when given bigger roles.

4 Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are basically running it back, as they enter the 2023-24 season with the same core around LaMelo Ball, plus the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller.

General manager Mitch Kupchak and Charlotte didn’t make a splash in free agency, instead opting to keep their financial flexibility moving forward. They did re-sign Miles Bridges, but the big man won’t be able to play until 10 games through the season as he serves a suspension.

Charlotte finished 2022-23 with a 27-55 record, the second worst in the conference. With that said, some might be wondering why they are rated higher than the Wizards when they didn’t seem to improve significantly.

The easy answer to that is: continuity. By bringing back their main core, the Hornets should be able to take a positive step in the right direction. Not to mention that Ball is already a proven All-Star who should be able to dominate when healthy. Miller is also a promising scorer, while second-year big man Mark Williams has shown flashes of great potential.

With that, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Hornets secure a better record than the Wizards. Though that might not be enough to surpass the other three teams in the division.

3 Orlando Magic

By the way the Magic roster is constructed, it surely looks like they have all the pieces they need to make some waves in the Eastern Conference. The only thing that could really hold them back is their lack of experience.

Paolo Banchero has proven himself to be a legitimate star in the NBA after his incredible Rookie of the Year season. Now, he is largely expected to take the next step in his development and transform into "the guy" for the Magic.

We also shouldn’t forget about the new FIBA World Champion in German superstar Franz Wagner. The 22-year-old averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steal per game in 2022-23, and after another international experience under his belt, he is primed to elevate his game further.

The Magic are also loaded in the backcourt, with the likes of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris set to split minutes for the available guard spots. All four are capable of starting, though, giving Orlando a lot of depth in that department. If everything clicks for Orlando, they will be a tough team to stop.

2 Atlanta Hawks

The 2020-21 Hawks that made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals are no more. Head coach Nate McMillan has been replaced by Quin Snyder, and Trae Young’s running mate in John Collins has since been shipped to the Utah Jazz.

Despite the changes that the Hawks have gone through, they remain strong contenders with Ice Trae leading the way. Dejounte Murray should be able to have a better season this time around as well, especially after a year of playing alongside Young.

Clint Capela remains a rebounding monster, while Saddiq Bey is someone who can catch fire at any moment offensively for Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu is projected to take a major leap, too, now that Collins is gone.

The Hawks’ depth will be tested, but Snyder’s ability to make the most of the roster he’s dealt with should come in handy for the Hawks.

1 Miami Heat

Sure, the Heat finished as the eighth seed in 2022-23 and only made the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, but no one is underestimating them now. Not after Jimmy Butler showed everyone that he can lead a team on an inspired Finals run.

Miami had a rather disappointing offseason after missing out on Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard. Hopes were high that they would be able to land that legitimate second option behind Butler and finally get over the championship hump.

They also lost several key members of their NBA Finals bid from last season, with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus choosing greener pastures during free agency. However, with Erik Spoelstra and Miami’s proven track record to make the most out of undrafted and underrated players, they can certainly do it again. That is the Heat Culture, after all.

Miami Heat's pathway to the NBA Finals - 2022-23 season Team faced Series Result Eastern Conference first-round Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 win Eastern Conference semi-finals New York Knicks 4-2 win Eastern Conference Finals Boston Celtics 4-3 win NBA Finals Denver Nuggets 4-1 loss

The Heat, featuring Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson, should be a more cohesive unit this campaign. Meanwhile, there are plenty of opportunities for youngsters like Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., RJ Hampton, and Haywood Highsmith to make an impact and contribute.

