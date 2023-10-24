Highlights The San Antonio Spurs may not have a high seed or winning record, but with generational prospect Victor Wembanyama on board, and with Gregg Popovich coaching, the young squad should be one worth watching.

The Houston Rockets have added veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to their young roster, and with coach Ime Udoka, they have the talent and experience to improve from last season's poor record.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a better chance of surpassing the Spurs and Rockets due to their longer time playing together and more proven talent in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. However, their success will depend on Williamson's ability to stay healthy.

The new NBA season is upon us, and the Western Conference is starting the new campaign with much promise. The Southwest Division, in particular, is shaping up to be an exciting arena in the coming months, especially with the highly-touted rookie Victor Wembanyama making his debut for the San Antonio Spurs.

It remains to be seen as well how Ja Morant’s suspension will affect the Grizzlies’ performance in the first 25 games of the campaign. There’s also the question on whether the Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving duo can lead the Dallas Mavericks to the promised land.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at how the five teams in this division will fare in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

5 San Antonio Spurs

Even though he hasn’t seen that much action on an NBA court yet, the potential Victor Wembanyama holds for the San Antonio Spurs is blasting through the roof. With his unique blend of size, shooting, ball handling, and defense, there’s so much he can bring to the table for his team.

The thing is, almost half of San Antonio’s roster only has four years or less of experience in the league. Even with Wembanyama’s touted talent, there’s no way he can lift the Spurs to a high seed – or even a winning percentage above .500 – in the Western Conference.

The good news here is that with Gregg Popovich coaching the team and veterans like Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman, and Devonte Graham adding their experience to the mix, there’s a good chance progress can be made throughout the season. Just don’t expect San Antonio to overtake the Mavericks or Grizzlies in the standings, though.

4 Houston Rockets

Fielding a young roster led by Jalen Green didn’t do the Houston Rockets a lot of favors last season. Finishing with an abysmal 22-60 record, the team fell to the 14th spot in the Western Conference once everything was said and done.

The upcoming season might bode better for Space City, though, especially after adding Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to the lineup. The former averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game last season, making the ex-Toronto Raptors star the ideal point guard for the team. Brooks, for his part, brings a lot of defensive intensity to the team and a sense of grit Houston severely lacks.

Add these two veterans to a lineup consisting of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, and there could be fireworks for the Rockets this season. Also, let’s not forget about Houston’s latest rookie addition in Amen Thompson, who could very well be an impactful player in his first season in the NBA. Ime Udoka’s coaching can also turn things around for Houston, as they now have the talent and experience to go along with their young prospects.

3 New Orleans Pelicans

At their best, the New Orleans Pelicans can lock a high seeding in the postseason if Zion Williamson is healthy and meshes well with the roster. With the All-Star forward on the floor, the team is a lot better on offense. Add Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum to the mix, and opposing squads will have a harder time containing the Pels.

But wishful thinking aside, it would take a lot out of Williamson to get out of the hole he’s in. After several seasons of being sidelined due to injuries, the former number one draft pick will have his work cut out for him in the upcoming campaign.

Zion Williamson - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 26.0 Rebounds 7.0 Assists 4.6 Field goal 60.8 3-point field goal % 36.8

Even with his performance still yet to be determined, New Orleans has a better chance of besting both the Spurs and Rockets due to a longer time of the roster playing together and more proven talent in Ingram and McCollum. This places them a little above those teams, but below the two other contenders in the Southwest Division.

2 Dallas Mavericks

Even though they missed the playoffs last season, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to correct that mistake by performing well in the coming months. Acting as the tip of the spear is Luka Dončić, a four-time All-Star with more than enough offensive firepower to carry his team through the regular season. With averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, offense won’t be a problem for the Slovenian guard.

Working alongside Dončić is Kyrie Irving, an All-Star guard who can run Dallas’ offense with ease. The Mavericks can also count on Josh Green, Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to get additional buckets and do the dirty work on the other end of the court.

Luka Dončić - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

But as great as these players are on offense, Dallas’ 24th-place defensive rating won’t bode well for them unless the team improves in that aspect of their game. In any case, the Mavs can double down on offense to make their playoff dream a reality this season.

1 Memphis Grizzlies

Although the Memphis Grizzlies won’t have Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season, they’re still expected to top the Southwest Division for the 2023-24 campaign. That’s realistic too, thanks to the addition of Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose to reinforce the team’s backcourt rotation.

Even with Steven Adam missing due to a season-ending injury, the Grizzlies still have Jaren Jackson Jr. as its primary defensive anchor. The presence of Luke Kennard also improves outside shooting and floor spacing for Memphis throughout the regular season.

And when Morant does come back, the team will have all the offensive firepower it needs to replicate its success during the previous season. As compared to other Southwest Division squads, the Grizzlies have what it takes to make it to the top.

