DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar DeRozan, helped the Chicago Bulls to a comeback victory against Toronto Raptors in her own special way.

The nine-year-old asked to miss school to watch her dad’s team compete in the NBA play-in tournament, with the Bulls recovering from a 19-point deficit to secure a dramatic 109-105 win.

Diar has now gone viral for letting out a piercing wail every time the Toronto Raptors had a free throw, and her distraction tactic actually seemed to work.

The Raptors only had a 50 percent success rate at the line. It was the side’s worst free throw shooting performance of the season, according to ESPN, and the most misses in an NBA elimination game since 1969.

Diar has now gone viral after screaming her way through the match, with Bleacher Report even creating its own highlight reel of her contribution.

Video: Watch Diar DeRozan distract dad’s NBA opponents with piercing scream

How did DeMar DeRozan react to his daughter’s distraction tactics?

DeRozan, who contributed 23 points and seven rebounds during the game, addressed his daughter’s screaming after the match.

“I kept hearing something during the game and it was on a free throw, somebody missed and I was like, ‘Damn, that's my daughter screaming?’,” he told reporters. “I was just making sure she was all right, though.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, 'Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'

“I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she's in school back home.

“But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’ I'm glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

Will Diar DeRozan be at the Chicago Bulls next game?

The Bulls will play Miami Heat on Friday in another elimination game, this time with a chance to progress to the playoffs.

DeRozan revealed that his daughter will not be there, however, telling reporters: “She’s got to go back to school.”