NBA Star Explains Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Unguardable

The emergence of the Oklahoma City Thunder made the basketball world take notice of how great Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is. There are a few players in the NBA that can't be stopped by defenses, and Gilgeous-Alexander is in that select group.

New Orleans Pelicans young star Trey Murphy III joined Paul George 's 'Podcast P' show and shared some experiences about the 2023-24 season. Among those experiences was the Pelicans' first-round playoff series against the Thunder, in which he was tasked with guarding Gilgeous-Alxander on numerous possessions.

Murphy provided insight into how difficult of a defensive assignment the All-NBA guard is.

A lot of guys have a cadence, a rhythm, and a timing that they play with. [Gilgeous-Alexander], I don't know what his timing is. You literally don't know. He just moves so differently and unorthodox. So, I would say he was probably up there [in terms of difficult players to guard]."

Murphy went further in depth about his experience in that first-round series, recounting a specific performance from Gilgeous-Alexander that left him in awe.

"In Game 2, [Gilgeous-Alexander] was probably like 5-for-5 on me, didn't miss one, and he was backpedaling and going forward at the same time. And then they showed it on film. I'm like, 'Did y'all even see what he did? Do you really think you could have guarded that?' That's crazy. He got some moves. Trust me, I don't know how to explain it, but if you see it on film, you're like, 'Okay, he backpedaled and went forward."

Murphy is one of the best 3-and-D players in the association, yet he hasn't been able to slow down the Canadian guard.

Although they are different players, Gilgeous-Alexander's utilization of pace is on the same level as Western Conference Finals MVP Luka Dončić . Being explosive is a great asset to have, but Gilgeous-Alexander has showcased that it is possible to dominate through the flow of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander Hasn't Even Reached His Pinnacle

There is still another gear that the superstar guard hasn't reached

Opposing players already view Gilgeous-Alexander in the light of being unguardable, yet he hasn't reached his prime as a player.

There are still areas of his game that could use some improvement, and when he can develop those facets of his skill set, he could propel himself to become one of the top three players in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 30.1 REB 5.5 AST 6.2 STL 2.0 FG% 49.6

Gilgeous-Alexander is not only a phenomenal offensive player but also one of the best defensive players at his position. In the 2023-24 season, he was considered for Defensive Player of the Year, finishing seventh in voting.

The real part of the superstar's game he must develop is his outside shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't do much damage from beyond the arc, as he shoots 35.3 percent from three-point range on just 3.6 attempts per game.

However, if he can develop a consistent three-point shot, the court will open up even more for him.

Murphy is one of the few players to vocalize his experiences guarding Gilgeous-Alexander, but the sentiment is shared throughout the NBA. As time passes, the All-NBA guard's offensive prowess may turn him into the most dominant perimeter player in the league.