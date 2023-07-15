Footage of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showing off his football skills has emerged on social media and it's fair to say he's got some serious talent.

Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as one of the greatest European basketball players of all time and is one of just three players to win consecutive Most Valuable Player awards in the NBA.

In 2021, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1971 and was named the Finals MVP.

But it appears basketball is far from Giannis' only talent, with the 28-year-old's latest social media post revealing his impressive football ability.

Taking to Twitter, Giannis shared a clip of himself inside a Nike store, where he attempts to do kick-ups.

The basketball star effortlessly manages to keep the ball up while keeping his hands in his pockets, before the ball eventually gets away from him at the end.

Alongside the video, Antetokounmpo shared an amusing caption.

"497 498 499 500 Saudi Pro League still need strikers?!," he wrote.

The meaning behind the caption no doubt relates to the influx of players that have moved to the Saudi Pro League of late.

And while Giannis will certainly not be leaving the NBA anytime soon, you still have to applaud his skills on show.

VIDEO: Giannis shows off football skills

Who does Giannis support?

Back in 2020, Giannis revealed that he's a big football fan at the NBA All-Star weekend in Paris.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that his father used to play regularly and that he took up football before learning to play basketball.

The Greek star stated that he supports Arsenal, though he also admitted a soft spot for PSG, who he tends to play with on FIFA.

"I had the opportunity five years ago to go to the Chelsea stadium and when they told us that we were going to go to the PSG stadium I was like ‘I’m going', he told reporters.

Giannis got the chance to meet PSG star Kylian Mbappe that weekend and the two posed for photographs with one another, which caused fans on social media to go crazy.

The future of the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia back in January and now a plethora of other big names have followed suit.

Indeed, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Neves are just some of the superstars who have swapped European football for the Middle East.

Liverpool hero Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently and looks set to join former teammate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ittifaq.

Getty Images

The Reds want a fee of at least £20 million for Henderson but Al-Ittifaq certainly aren't short on funds and will no doubt be able to afford that if they desire the England midfielder that much.

At this rate, the Saudi league is going to boast more renowned players than some of the top divisions in Europe.

And with a couple of months of the summer transfer window still left, don't be surprised to see a number of other high-profile players make the move over.