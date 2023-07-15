Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is no stranger to achieving feats of greatness, but even he couldn't believe it when he nailed a hole-in-one during a celebrity golf tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Having enjoyed a great first day of the tournament on Friday, the 35-year-old Golden State Warriors star led the field going into Saturday's play in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and would have been hoping to follow up on his strong form to extend his advantage.

However, what happened for him at the par-3 seventh hole was the stuff that dreams are made of - and Curry reacted to it by celebrating as though he'd just won a fifth NBA Championship.

From a total distance of 154 yards, Curry's tee shot took just a single bounce before dropping perfectly right into the hole. The shot was sunk with the same accuracy as the thousands of three-pointers that he has made throughout his legendary career.

Once he realised what he had just done, Curry threw his hat off and gleefully sprinted all the way from the tee to the hole with his arms in the air.

The Ohio native would later tell NBC that the shot marked the second-ever hole-in-one that he'd even made, although it's fair to say that this one is likely to be seen by millions more than his first effort.

"154 yards is a little longer than 94 feet on a basketball court. I am going to be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason," he joked.

You can check out the hole-in-one - and Curry's legendary reaction to it below.

Watch: NBA star Steph Curry's brilliant reaction to sinking an epic hole-in-one

Per SBNation, the format of the tournament awards points to players depending on how they fare on each hole. With an emphasis on rewarding aggressive play, a birdie is worth three points, while an eagle is good for double that amount.

Curry's hole-in-one, meanwhile, saw him scoop a massive eight points.

It's little surprise that he still leads the celebrity field at the time of writing, leading retired tennis star Mardy Fish by five points.

Although nobody could have predicted Curry's incredible hole-in-one, he did demonstrate his considerable ability on the golf course during Friday's opening round as he sunk a delightful putt to birdie the par-3 12th.

Having found himself up on a ridge, 40 feet from the hole, Curry somehow managed to guide his ball into the hole for what his later told reporters was "probably the best putt I've ever made in my life."

If only he'd known what was to come 24 hours later.

Although he's more than proved his ability on the golf course in recent days, Curry's days on the basketball court are far from over.

His $53.8 million-per-year deal with Golden State still has three full seasons left to run, so fans can rest assured that he'll be sinking shots in the NBA for some time to come.