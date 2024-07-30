Highlights Luka Dončić aims to win his first ring with an improved roster, featuring 4-time champion Klay Thompson.

Anthony Edwards has the opportunity to guide the Timberwolves to title contention in the upcoming season.

Joel Embiid, supported by Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, is in position to make a title push in 2024-25.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, by the time the Conference Finals rolled around, the four teams vying for a title were led by ringless stars. With past champions such as LeBron James , Stephen Curry , Nikola Jokic , and Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the mix, these four teams were led by Luka Dončić , Anthony Edwards , Tyrese Haliburton , and Jayson Tatum , each battling for their first ever ring. In dominant fashion, Tatum and his Boston Celtics came out on top, and Tatum joined the elite ranks as an NBA champion.

As the NBA’s 2024-25 season approaches, many contending teams will return to the title race with revamped rosters. Once again, every star will have the opportunity to join the top ranks as an NBA champion if they can lead their team to the promised land. On the other hand, proven champions will look to bolster their trophy case and halt any others from earning their first ring.

In particular, these five stars boast the best chance to win their first ring in the 2024-25 NBA Season.

5 Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Dončić was close last season, and has an improved roster

Fresh off an NBA Finals berth, Luka Dončić’s Dallas Mavericks will have their work cut out for them to return to the top of the Western Conference. Already a loaded conference, many of the top teams in the West will be even stronger next season. However, this is the case for Dallas as well, because they added four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson to their squad via free agency.

Klay Thompson Career NBA Finals Averages Stat Average PTS 18.5 REB 3.9 AST 1.9 STL 0.8 BLK 0.5 TS% 56.7%

Thomspon will fit in nicely, with his three-point mastery serving as an ideal complementary skill alongside Dončić’s creation. Further, his excellence as a perimeter defender will help a defense otherwise devoid of guarding prowess.

With the four-time champion now by his side, Dončić may have enough firepower beside him to lead a title push should he perform to his highest abilities. Not only will he have to make shots and create opportunities for others, but he’ll have to step up defensively as well. In the Mavericks’ finals loss, the Celtics relentlessly attacked Dončić’s weak on-ball defense, and found a lot of success in doing so.

4 Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

As Edwards takes another step forward, he has the chance to take Minnesota to the Finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves ' 2023-24 season was a massive success, regardless of them falling short of winning a title. Earning a Western Conference Finals berth with a young Anthony Edwards at the helm, they had their best year since the Kevin Garnett days. Riding this momentum, they now enter next season with lofty expectations on their back for the first time in some years.

Most Regular Season Wins in Minnesota Timberwolves History Season Wins 2003-04 58 2023-24 56 2002-03 51 2001-02 50 1999-00 50

In the 2024-25 season, Minnesota will roll out a similar rotation to what they had last year, with rookies Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham potentially entering themselves into the mix as well. They have the chance to take the next step forward due to internal development to players such as Jaden McDaniels , Naz Reid , and of course, Edwards. In what will be his age-23 season, he has the chance to take another leap, as he has at every step of his NBA career. With his budding two-way impact and an elite defensive cast behind him, Edwards could be the next star to join the highest ranks as an NBA champion.

3 Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Back on the court healthy, Morant will lead Memphis through the wild West

After an injury-riddled down year, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the Western Conference playoff picture. They may have been one of the worst teams in the entire league last season, but prior to that, they were a postseason factor in the conference.

Memphis Grizzlies Season-by-Season Results Season Record Postseason Result 2023-24 27-55 Missed Postseason 2022-23 51-31 First Round Exit 2021-22 56-26 Second Round Exit 2020-21 38-34 First Round Exit 2019-20 34-39 Missed Postseason

For the first time, Morant will have the chance to chase a title with former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart by his side in the backcourt. Further, he’ll also have rookie center and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey as his pick-and-roll partner.

Coming off the bench, the Grizzlies will bring budding wing talents such as Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson II to bolster the rotation. With such a talented roster from top-to-bottom, Memphis will have the chance to be elite on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball in 2024-25.

Come April, May, and June, should Morant be able to leverage his explosive playstyle into some magical offensive production, he could be the next star to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy and etch his name in history next to the greats.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

With a loaded roster, Gilgeous-Alexander is in prime position

Two seasons ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to make the playoffs. This past season, they earned the top seed in the Western Conference and even won their first round matchup. With such a giant leap, they were the most improved team of the year. As crazy as it may sound, they might earn this distinction once again in the 2024-25 season.

On one hand, they’ll undergo some internal development; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has steadily improved in every season of his NBA career, and he doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. Further, the Thunder’s next two best players, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren , are entering their third and second seasons, respectively.

Beyond internal development, the Thunder also made one of the biggest moves in the trade market this off-season. They shipped Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for defensive dynamo Alex Caruso . Arguably the most disruptive perimeter defender in the league, Caruso will add even more fuel to an already amazing team defense.

Alex Caruso 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Averages Stat Average PTS 10.1 REB 3.8 AST 3.5 STL 1.7 BLK 1.0 TS% 61.3%

Oklahoma City also made one of the biggest moves in free agency, signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a hefty contract. An impactful two-way big, Hartenstein will help alleviate the Thunder’s rebounding woes while adding a new dimension to their offense through skillful screening and shrewd playmaking from the top of the key.

Isaiah Hartenstein 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Averages Stat Average PTS 7.8 REB 8.3 AST 2.5 STL 1.2 BLK 1.1 TS% 67.0%

With a talented supporting cast on both sides of the ball, the stars may just be aligned for Gilgeous-Alexander to be the next star to earn his first ring should he be able to create efficient offense in the postseason.

1 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

More so than ever, all the pieces are in place in Philadelphia

When healthy, Joel Embiid is one of the best NBA players ever; his performance over the last three regular seasons rivals the best regular season stretches of all-time.

Embiid 2021-24 NBA Stat Averages (Three Seasons) Stat Average PTS 32.5 REB 11.0 AST 4.5 STL 1.1 BLK 1.6 TS% 63.7%

However, health has always been the biggest issue for the skilled big man, and as a result, he’s never even been past the second round of the postseason. He enters the 2024-25 season, though, with significant star support by his side. Tyrese Maxey will look to build on his All-Star campaign from a year ago as he continues to grow as one of the best young guards in the entire league.

Further, nine-time All-Star Paul George , who just joined the team in free agency, will bring two-way impact from the wing position. Maybe more now than ever, Embiid is in prime position to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the promised land. Should he stay healthy, there’s a chance he not only earns his first Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but leads his squad to a coveted NBA championship, and truly enters the ranks as one of the best to ever play the game.

It's worth noting that George, a 14-year veteran, has not made a Finals in his career, so he could also break through and add a ring to his fist.