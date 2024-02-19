Highlights The NBA implemented a 65-game requirement for major awards to reduce player rest; some stars may miss eligibility.

Injury, suspension, and rest days affect star players' chances at All-NBA or All-Defense teams or major awards.

Many NBA stars are at risk of not reaching 65 games played, impacting their eligibility for significant league honors.

If there was a straw poll among NBA fans, executives, and players asking what the most prevalent problem currently plaguing the league is, many would answer the availability of its stars.

This certainly isn’t a new issue, but it does seem as though it’s become more of a glaring problem in recent years. In response, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has worked within the league and alongside the player’s association to try to find a solution.

Between injuries, a jam-packed schedule, and load management, it’s hardly surprising for a regular season game to feature several players on the inactive list, oftentimes including some of the game’s most alluring stars.

A team missing its best players for a few games here and there in an 82-game season might not have much of an impact on their overall campaign, but it certainly taints the product for the fan who pinched pennies for months to buy tickets only for them not to see their favorite player suiting up.

While injuries can’t be helped, Silver and the NBAPA attempted to cut down on the healthy scratches that have become a viral infection across the league. Their solution? Making 65 games played a requirement for the league’s major awards.

This made it so that sitting out too many games could ultimately affect a player’s legacy and their checkbooks. In the first season with this new rule implemented, there are a few players in danger of falling short of the 65-game threshold.

NBA stars already set to fall short of 65 games played

MVP frontrunner Embiid will miss out on award due to injury

There has already been plenty of discourse surrounding the NBA's new 65 games played threshold for major awards. Playing 65 outings in an 82-game season means appearing in just under 80 percent of all contests.

While it's certainly a doable mark, penalizing a star for only being available in 75 percent of his team's games could come off a little trivial.

To prevent teams and players from combating the new rule by playing their stars for just a few minutes to check off a requirement — something that Mikal Bridges has done in the past to keep his games played streak alive — the league has also required that the players are on the court for at least 20 minutes in 65 of their games or more.

Of course, with injury, some of the NBA's most dominant players have already been mathematically eliminated from achieving 65 games played. Some, like the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, are more obvious.

Embiid, who recently suffered a torn left meniscus, was given a return timetable of six to eight weeks in early February. If this stands, the best case scenario will have the Sixers getting their MVP back in mid-March.

With only 34 games under his belt on the season so far, he wouldn't have hit 65 even if he were to return immediately following the All-Star break and played every game for the rest of the campaign.

The same goes for Ja Morant, who logged only nine games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. With the NBA's new rule, neither Embiid nor Morant will be eligible for any of the league's major awards, such as Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, or either the All-NBA teams or the All-Defensive teams.

While Embiid and Morant's exclusions are obvious and fair considering the games they'll end up with at the end of the season, there are other stars who will fall just short of the 65-games mark.

These players might wind up having massive impacts on their team's seasons but will be ineligible for the league's highest honors due to their absences.

NBA stars who won't hit 65-game mark Player Games played Games remaining LaMelo Ball 22 28 Evan Mobley 30 29 Kyrie Irving 33 27 Draymond Green 28 29 Bradley Beal 30 27 Desmond Bane 37 26 Jimmy Butler 37 27

The 65-games threshold was designed to dissuade players from taking too many games off for rest or load management, but it also severely punishes athletes for other absences, such as injury or suspension.

Draymond Green has quite literally transformed the Golden State Warriors upon his return and could very well finish with over 55 games played, but the 12-game suspension he served earlier this year will take him out of any All-Defense team considerations.

The other stars listed above all dealt with very real injuries and have been greatly impactful when available. Regardless, their contributions won't count towards the NBA's major awards or their All-NBA and All-Defense teams.

NBA stars in danger of falling short of 65 games played

Mitchell, Haliburton at risk of missing threshold

There's a small silver lining for the five players who have already failed to meet the 65-games-played mark: they already know they won't meet the requirement.

Some of their All-Star-caliber peers are in danger of falling short of 65 games, which means that they're still technically eligible but will have to be sparse with their rest days for the remainder of the season.

Even if they're extremely frugal with their load management games, a minor injury could cost some of the game's brightest stars a shot at earning the league's major hardware.

NBA stars on the cusp of missing 65-game mark Player Games played Games remaining Kristaps Porzingis 40 27 Donovan Mitchell 44 29 Jamal Murray 40 27 Cade Cunningham 44 28 Tyrese Haliburton 43 26 CJ McCollum 41 27 Zion Williamson 44 27 OG Anunoby 41 27 Devin Booker 45 27 Lauri Markkanen 46 26

There are a few other players who could have been on this list. Some were left off because they've given themselves enough of a cushion to miss a few games following All-Star weekend before they fall in the danger zone. Others were left off, because their play this season wouldn't have warranted any major awards buzz so far.

All the stars listed above have performed at a level that requires them to be in the discussions for MVP, DPOY, All-NBA, or All-Defense. Their margins for error for the rest of the season will be paper thin, however.

Should any of these players have to miss a week of action, they won't be able to miss any more games after if they hope to land an NBA achievement. Missing two weeks would essentially remove any of them from eligibility.

With so many stars in danger of falling short of 65 games played, there's been major pushback on this new ruling.

Tyrese Haliburton has been particularly vocal about his disdain for the amendment, going so far to say that he rushed back onto the court following an injury in fear of missing the 65-games mark and losing his qualification for All-NBA and the league's other major awards.

With how things have gone so far in its inaugural season, this 65-games rule might be around for much longer.