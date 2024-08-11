Highlights John Stockton played 19 seasons with the Jazz and missed just 22 games in his entire career.

Kobe Bryant did request a trade, but eventually played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

Tim Duncan was part of multiple championship eras in San Antonio throughout his career.

In a league where players are constantly on the move, whether by choice or through trades where they have no say, it's rare to find players who stay with one team for their entire NBA careers, especially when those careers span more than a decade. Sometimes it can also get tricky with contract situations, and players are forced to leave against their will.

But these five players stuck it out through thick and thin, and wore just one badge on their chest for their entire careers, while still creating Hall of Fame resumes.

5 John Stockton

The epitome of durability

The 1984 NBA Draft was headlined by Hakeem Olajuwon , Michael Jordan , and Charles Barkley going in the top five. But there was another future Hall of Famer who fell out of the lottery: John Stockton.

The Utah Jazz drafted him with the 16th overall pick and probably didn't have the same expectations as the top five picks. But after three seasons coming off the bench, Stockton immediately led the league in assists when he was given the starting job.

His chemistry with Karl Malone, who was drafted a year after him, was off the charts. The duo would wreak havoc on opposing defenses with their pick-and-rolls while being excellent two-way stars. The Jazz were routinely among the best teams in the West thanks to this duo, but would struggle to replicate these performances in the playoffs.

John Stockton - Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 1,504 182 PPG 13.1 13.4 APG 10.5 10.1 SPG 2.2 1.9 FG% 51.5% 47.3% 3PT% 38.4% 32.6%

After leading the league in assists in his fourth season, Stockton did it again for eight consecutive seasons, breaking Bob Cousy's record of eight assist titles.

Ironically, as soon as this streak came to an end, the Jazz finally emerged out of the Western Conference, and into their first ever NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they fell short, and lost in six games.

Stockton and the Jazz made it back to the Finals the following year, only to run into the same opponents, who once again defeated them in six games.

By the end of this run, Stockton was 35 years old and far from his best. He made one more All-Star appearance in 1999-2000 but unfortunately, his team went as far as the second round in the playoffs.

He retired at the age of 40 after the 2002-03 season, finishing his career with 15,806 assists, making him the all-time leader by a wide margin. And it looks like this may be one of the few unbreakable records in the NBA, as it's extremely difficult to replicate the durability (just 22 games missed in his career) and longevity that Stockton displayed in his magnificent 19-year career.

4 Dirk Nowitzki

Paved the way for international players to be franchise stars in the league

Dirk Nowitzki began his professional career at the age of 16 with his hometown team, DJK Würzburg, who played in the German second tier. He played four seasons with the team and declared for the 1998 NBA Draft after turning down college offers.

Drafted with the ninth pick by the Milwaukee Bucks , who shortly traded him to the Dallas Mavericks , Nowitzki became only the fourth German to play in the league. But the impact he was about to make would surpass all of his predecessors, combined.

The German forward struggled in his rookie season, but he turned it around in his second year. By his third year, he was a regular on the All-NBA teams and helped the Mavericks become a perennial playoff team.

In the 2005-06 season, Nowitzki led the Mavs to their maiden NBA Finals appearance, but unfortunately, they lost in six games.

He came back with a bang in the following season, winning the MVP award and becoming the first seven-footer to join the 50-40-90 club. Unfortunately, none of this translated to postseason success.

Dirk Nowitzki Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 1,522 145 PPG 20.7 25.3 RPG 7.5 10.0 APG 2.4 2.5 FG% 47.1% 46.2% 3PT% 38.0% 36.5%

Finally, in 2011, the 32-year-old Nowitzki led the Mavs to one of the greatest playoff runs of all time, which ended with them upsetting the Miami Heat with their Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade , and Chris Bosh.

After that run, the Mavericks continued to disappoint Nowitzki, failing to make it out of the first round for the next five seasons. Things only got worse later, as Nowitzki missed the playoffs for the rest of his career. Throughout this playoff drought, the German refused to put on another uniform and continued to try his best, only to be let down by his front office.

In his final season, Nowitzki became the first and only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise. He had many iconic moments that year, including his final All-Star appearance (albeit an honorary one) and sharing the court with rookie Luka Dončić .

He retired in 2019 with 14 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA teams, and a claim to being the greatest shooting big man the league has ever seen.

3 Stephen Curry

Future Hall of Famer who still has more in the tank

Stephen Curry was the third point guard off the board in the 2009 NBA Draft when the Golden State Warriors selected him. It was a difficult period for the Warriors who had made the playoffs just once in the last 15 years, in what was just a second round exit.

Curry had a great start to his NBA career, finishing second for Rookie of the Year and improving in his second year, but it wasn't enough to get the Warriors back to the playoffs. He played just 23 games in his third season after repeated ankle injuries before being shut down for the season. Still, the Warriors made the risky move of signing him to a four-year extension, and that's when Chef Curry was about to change their fortunes.

Three years into that deal, Curry was named MVP and then went on to lead his team to the championship, their first title in 40 years.

Stephen Curry - Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 956 147 PPG 24.8 27.0 RPG 4.7 5.3 APG 6.4 6.2 SPG 1.5 1.5 FG% 47.3% 45.3% 3PT% 42.6% 39.7%

The Charlotte native topped that with a historic unanimous MVP season the following year, when the team won a record 73 regular season games. The Warriors went to the Finals again, but ended up on the wrong side of history in a seven-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers .

Kevin Durant joined the team in the off-season and formed a lethal combination with Curry as they led the team to two more titles. But three rings in, Curry was still looking for that elusive Finals MVP trophy, which was the final piece missing from his resume.

After Durant left in 2019, it looked like the wait would go on forever. But when everyone counted him out, a 33-year-old Curry surpassed all expectations to lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship, where he finally earned Finals MVP honors for taking down the favorites, the Boston Celtics.

In the 2024 off-season, Curry saw his running mate of 12 years leave when Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks . But the two-time MVP took the opportunity to reiterate his desire to retire in Golden State, and that means he will continue to build his legacy with the Warriors for a few more years.

2 Kobe Bryant

The last homegrown Laker great

Kobe Bryant arrived in the NBA with huge expectations from the jump.

During the 1996 NBA Draft, the L.A. Lakers made a surprising move to trade their starting center Vlade Divac for Bryant, who was just 17 at that time, and was entering the league straight from high school.

The Lakers patiently allowed him to develop and that paid off when he became an All-NBA third team member by his third season. And that was only the start, as he and Shaquille O'Neal started a devastating partnership that teams had no answer for. They crushed teams on their way to winning three titles in a row, a feat that hasn’t been repeated since then. Bryant didn’t win Finals MVP in any of those three campaigns, but he wasn’t too far behind, especially in the second and third title runs.

O’Neal left in 2004 and created a huge void for the Lakers, who weren’t the same anymore. But Bryant kept the fans in their seats with his electric performances, with back-to-back scoring titles when the surrounding team was built poorly.

Kobe Brant - Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 1346 220 PPG 25.0 25.6 RPG 5.2 5.1 APG 4.7 4.7 SPG 1.4 1.4 FG% 44.7% 44.8% 3P% 32.9% 33.1%

Pau Gasol 's arrival led to Bryant having a competent second option once again. The tandem worked fantastically, with Bryant winning an MVP award that season, as the Lakers went all the way to the NBA Finals once again. They came back stronger after that, winning back-to-back championships with Bryant finally getting his Final MVP trophies.

Bryant continued to be a star in LA, but his teams routinely fell short in the playoffs after. His physical playstyle often led to injuries which he sustained previously, but he had two major injuries after turning 34, which slowed him down significantly. He played six games in the 2013-14 season and 35 in the next, which would also be his penultimate.

Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season, going out with a poetic 60-point game, bringing an end to a legendary 20-year career donning the purple and gold. His legacy was solidified by the Lakers retiring both the 8 and 24 jersey numbers for him, making him the only NBA player to have two numbers retired by the same franchise.

1 Tim Duncan

Loyalty was one of the fundamentals Duncan practiced

A decade after drafting a generational big man with the first overall pick in David Robinson, the San Antonio Spurs did it again when they selected Tim Duncan with the first overall pick in 1997. The senior from Wake Forest hit the ground running in the NBA, earning first-team All-NBA and second-team All-Defensive nods on his way to Rookie of the Year honors.

In just his second season, Duncan led the Spurs to their first ever NBA championship, beating the New York Knicks in the Finals, and losing just two games in the entire postseason. He won the Finals MVP award after averaging 27.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.

In his first eight seasons, Duncan made eight consecutive All-NBA First Teams, including back-to-back MVP awards in 2002 and 2003.

After winning his second MVP, he led the Spurs to their second championship, as they trounced the New Jersey Nets in six games. As the Wake Forest alum ensured Robinson would have the perfect farewell, a new era would start with the rise of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, with the Virgin Islands native at the fore once again.

Tim Duncan - Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 1,392 251 PPG 19.0 20.6 RPG 10.8 11.4 SPG 0.7 0.7 BPG 2.2 2.3 FG% 50.6% 50.1%

Duncan and the Spurs continued to be a nightmare for the rest of the league, as they won a third championship in 2005, as they beat the Detroit Pistons in a close seven-game series.

Winning was a recurring theme for the Spurs with Duncan, as it took them just two more years to return to their championship ways, as they dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were led by a young LeBron James , in the 2007 NBA Finals.

Duncan’s impact reduced with age, naturally, and while the Spurs kept winning in the regular season, they consistently came up short in the playoffs. They made the Finals in 2013, only to lose to the Heatles, but got their revenge a year later, with Duncan getting his fifth ring.

He played for two more seasons before retiring in 2016, as the greatest power forward to grace the game. He left with a massive collection of accolades, but it is criminal that he never won a Defensive Player of the Year, making him possibly the best player to not win it.