Highlights NBA stars sometimes have to switch teams to win championships, even if it means leaving the team they're most associated with.

Gary Payton had a successful career with the Seattle Supersonics but had to join the Miami Heat to finally win a title.

Players like Moses Malone, Mitch Richmond, Clyde Drexler, and Jason Kidd all had to switch teams in order to achieve their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.

In a perfect world, NBA stars would win championships with the teams they were most associated with, but that isn't always possible. Titles are so hard to win, and sometimes, even the best players have to join up with other stars in other cities to make it happen.

In an era of player empowerment, with more and more stars moving from team to team, we've seen a plethora of the league's biggest names take a chance and move on from the franchise that drafted them to try and win an elusive championship in team closer to contention. Below is a list of renowned players who had to switch teams to reach their ultimate goals.

Gary Payton – 2006 Miami Heat

During the 1990 NBA Draft, the Seattle Supersonics selected a point guard named Gary Payton with the second overall pick. Payton had starred at Oregon State University and was named the 1990 PAC 10 player of the year. Part of what made Payton such an intriguing prospect was the fact that he was incredibly capable on offense and was an absolute star on the defensive side of the ball. His defensive prowess earned him the nickname, The Glove, which would stick until the end of his career.

Despite his impressive pedigree, Payton struggled his first few years in the league. Seattle's fortunes changed in the mid-90s when Payton and dynamic swingman Shawn Kemp developed into franchise-defining players. The point guard made his first of nine All-Star game appearances in 1994. In 1996, the Sonics made it to the NBA Finals, where they fell in six games to Michael Jordan's Bulls. That same season, Payton won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Gary Payton All-NBA Teams First Team 2 Second Team 5 Third Team 2

After playing for more than 12 years with the Sonics, Payton was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, and he then signed with the Lakers. While the Lakers of the early 2000s featured Payton, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal, they were unable to capture a title. The point guard would then play for a short time in Boston.

During the 2005 offseason, Payton signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Miami Heat, again teaming with O'Neal. The legendary guard's role was different as he now came off the bench and provided veteran leadership. The Heat were able to dispatch the then-New Jersey Nets. The title win was the perfect way for Payton to end his incredible career. The Glove, who retired after the 2007 season, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Moses Malone – 1983 Philadelphia 76ers

Growing up in the state of Virginia, Moses Malone was an utterly dominant high school basketball player. His team, Petersburg High School, won 50 games in a row and captured back-to-back state championships. The highly sought-after Malone signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Virginia. Fate intervened, though, and the ABA's Utah Stars drafted the phenom in the third round of the league's draft.

Malone joined the Stars and, despite his young age, was dominant right away. In his first season with Utah, the center averaged 18.8 points and 14.6 rebounds. The Utah franchise, however, was in bad shape financially and Malone was moved to the Spirit of St. Louis. That partnership wouldn't last long as the NBA and ABA would merge after the 1976 season.

Malone would first play for the Buffalo Braves, but the team had trouble finding minutes for him. The team would then trade him to the Houston Rockets for multiple first round picks. Malone's career took off once he found a home in Houston. In 1978, he made the first of what would be 12 straight All-Star game appearances. He also captured the league's Most Valuable Player award in 1979 and 1982.

After the 1982 season, Malone became a free agent. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for $2 million a year, a sum the Rockets balked at. The center became the final piece for an ascending Philadelphia team. The Sixers captured the NBA Title in 1983, led by Malone, who was both the MVP of the league and the Finals MVP. The center, who passed away in 2013, would go on to play until the mid-1990s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Mitch Richmond – 2002 Los Angeles Lakers

Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Mitch Richmond played college ball first at Moberly Area Community College before transferring to Kansas State. At Kansas State, the shooting guard became a star, and was eventually drafted fifth overall in the 1988 Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

While playing for the Warriors, Richmond would form the legendary Run-TMC trio with Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin. The Warriors of this time period were absolutely explosive, regularly blowing other teams off the floor. Playing for renowned offensive mind, head coach Don Nelson, Richmond averaged at least 22 points in every season he played in the Bay. But there was an issue with the Warriors; defense. When it came time to play better teams, Golden State had trouble keeping the score down. Deciding he needed to break up his trio, Nelson traded Richmond and others to Sacramento for Billy Owens.

Mitch Richmond - NBA Career Statistics Points 21.0 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 3.5 Field goal % 45.5 3-point field goal % 38.8

Richmond quickly became a franchise player for the Kings, quite possibly the first for the traditionally downtrodden team. Now the No.1 option, Richmond became a scoring machine for Sacramento. He made his first All-Star team in 1993 and would make the next six in a row. The shooting guard was dealt to the Washington Wizards in 1998 in a deal that sent Chris Webber to the Kings.

The shooting guard remained a fine player for the Wizards, though he had lost some of the shooting touch that made him a star. After Washington replaced him with Jordan in 2002, Richmond signed with the L.A. Lakers. While he came off the bench and only averaged 4.0 points a game, Richmond finally had the opportunity to play for a major winner. The Lakers captured the 2002 NBA title, defeating the Nets and the veteran earned his first ring. Richmond was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Clyde Drexler – 1995 Houston Rockets

Clyde Drexler, who grew up in the Houston area, decided to stay home for college and attended the University of Houston. The program became famous as Drexler teamed with Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Young to form Phi Slamma Jamma. The team made two Final Four appearances while Drexler was on the team, but was unable to capture the title. In 1983, after making First Team All-American, the shooting guard entered the NBA Draft and was selected by the Trail Blazers 14th overall.

It took Drexler a couple of years to get going in the pros, but by his third season, he was an NBA All-Star. He only went up from there and became one of the premier scorers in the league. Over the course of Drexler's time in Portland, the team continued to add impact players. "The Glide" was joined by players like Kevin Duckworth, Jerome Kersey, and Terry Porter, stars in their own right.

The biggest problem for the Blazers teams of the 1980s was that they played in the Western Conference alongside the Lakers. Led by coach Rick Adelman, the Trail Blazers were able to reach the NBA Finals two times while Drexler was on the team. In 1990, they lost to the Detroit Pistons and in 1992, they lost to the Bulls. Drexler received another honor in 1992 when he became a member of the United States Olympic Dream Team.

By 1995, the Portland Trail Blazers were no longer a title contender. Drexler, who had spent his entire career with the franchise, requested a trade. His wishes were granted, and The Glide joined the Rockets. Reuniting with college pal Olajuwon, Drexler finally captured the title he had been chasing for so long. One of the most enjoyable players of the 1980s, Drexler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Jason Kidd – 2011 Dallas Mavericks

Born and raised in California, Jason Kidd was named the state's High School Player of the Year in 1992 and was also a McDonald's All-American. The point guard first came onto the national scene during his freshman year at Cal, when the Golden Bears upset Duke in the NCAA tournament. The point guard was even better during his second year in college. He was named First Team All-American and was also the PAC 10 Player of the Year.

A top prospect, Kidd was selected second overall, one pick ahead of Grant Hill, during the 1994 Draft. The point guard joined a Mavericks team that also featured Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn. Kidd quickly became an All-Star and Dallas became known for their 3-J trio. The young players, however, could not get along, and the team felt that it was time for a change. Kidd was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1996.

Jason Kidd - NBA Career Statistics Points 12.6 Rebounds 6.3 Assists 8.7 Field goal % 40.0 3-point field goal % 34.9

Kidd broke out for the Suns, becoming an All-Star. He was traded again in 2001, this time to the New Jersey Nets. It was here that the point guard found a home and really began to come into his own. Kidd would make the NBA Finals with the Nets during the 2003 season and was also named All-NBA First Team multiple times.

Kidd was traded again in 2009, this time returning to the Mavericks, the team that drafted him. Now a smart veteran, the lead guard added toughness and leadership to a Dallas team that badly needed it. In 2011, his 15th year in the league, Kidd won his first championship, alongside legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki. One of the greatest point guards of all-time, Kidd has stayed close to the site of his finest moment as he now serves as the head coach of the Mavs.

Read More: Dallas Mavericks' 10 greatest players of all time: Where does Luka Doncic rank?