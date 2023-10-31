Highlights Rookies like Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama are still adjusting to the speed and demands of the NBA, but their potential is evident.

Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes have surpassed expectations and taken on All-Star roles for their respective teams.

Damian Lillard has impressed in his new role with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Deandre Ayton has struggled with the Trail Blazers. Chris Paul's addition to the Golden State Warriors has alleviated pressure on Stephen Curry.

The NBA is officially back, and after one full week of basketball, the storylines are already pouring out of the league. From brilliant rookie performances to superstars reasserting themselves as the top dogs of the NBA, there was no shortage of talking points in the last seven days of action.

Now, champions aren't determined in the first week of a season, but we already have a good picture of the power dynamics at play in the NBA for the 2023-24 season. Here are a few notes we've taken away from the first handful of NBA games, and how we see some of these trends playing out.

Catching up with the rookies

Through the years, most rookies coming into the league usually struggle in their first few months, taking in the speed of the game, the coaching adjustments, the set-plays, and the different group of guys around them. There are numerous reasons as to why it takes time for the young players to find themselves on the court.

We've seen this with Scoot Henderson so far, as the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been visibly struggling, both offensively and defensively, averaging eight points and four assists through his first four games of the season. Though some people may seem quick to overreact in taking these early conclusions about Henderson's career, we can't forget he was given the keys to the franchise as a 19-year-old, so give him time, and he will show his true potential.

One player that didn't really struggle massively in his debut was Derrick Lively II, the Dallas Mavericks' newest center, who was an essential piece to the franchises' opening day victory against the San Antonio Spurs, contributing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while playing exactly to the head coaches' expectations, which resulted in Luka Dončić praising the young center after the game.

As for the top spots in the Rookie of the Year ladder, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have made great first impressions and making us wonder what's to come when they're finally set and reach their full potential. For their first couple of games, Holmgren is close to leading the league in blocks, after getting seven swats in only his second ever NBA game. As for the most hyped prospect in recent years, Wembanyama hasn't looked like the monster he was primed to be, but like Henderson, it takes time for him to adapt to the speed of the game. Nonetheless, the Frenchman was crucial in the win against the fellow Texans in Houston, the team's first and only victory of the season, with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six stocks (steals + blocks).

New All-Stars on the rise?

It's expected for some players coming into the season to shine and carry their teams to victory, however, this little segment is dedicated to those who didn't have those expectations leading into the year, but have assumed that All-Star role on the team, to impact the team's winning and their own reputation around the league.

First entry on the list is the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Tyrese Maxey, from the Philadelphia 76ers. Yes, the expectations for Maxey were relatively high when you consider the whole James Harden saga, as it was unclear whether the former MVP would play again for Philadelphia, it was always natural for Maxey to assume those responsibilities and finally takeoff. Now, as Harden is packing his bags to go to Los Angeles and play with the Clippers, it's officially Maxey's role to keep, and what a job he has been doing so far. Averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, he led the 76ers through two pretty convincing wins in the first three games.

After hitting a bit of a sophomore-year slump, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, has been showing flashes of some much-needed improvements he didn't add to his game last year. Through four games, the Raptors haven't been the best team, but if they were still involved coming into the fourth quarter, it was greatly due to Barnes' efforts on both sides of the floor.

Scottie Barnes - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 20.8 Rebounds 9.5 Assists 5.5 Field goal % 52.3 3-point field goal % 33.3

Of this same previously mentioned draft class, the first overall pick, Cade Cunningham struggled with injuries through his first two professional years, but now that he looks healthy, the flashes we saw sporadically have now become consistent and the Pistons have become one of the most fun teams to watch.

Old faces, New places

Damian Lillard's fit with the Milwaukee Bucks was never really questioned, an outstanding shooter paired alongside a brute athletic force that scores with ease on the paint, a true match made in heaven. In the very first game, Lillard impressed everyone as he scored 39 points and looked confident while doing it. As for the following two games, the ease kind of disappeared, as the former Portland star struggled from the field and scored just 31 points in those matches combined.

On the other side of this very trade, Deandre Ayton has looked in quite poor form in a Trail Blazers uniform, barely scraping the double-digits when it comes to points. His rebounding has been on point, however, having registered 23 in his last game against the Toronto Raptors.

Chris Paul has looked like a very good fit on the Golden State Warriors, finally taking some pressure off Stephen Curry, as the team's sixth man now helps the second unit have some very positive minutes, something that didn't happen prior to Paul's arrival in the franchise.

As for some honorable mentions, Max Strus scored an impressive 27 points in his debut with Cleveland, VanVleet and Brooks haven't been the brightest out in Houston and the new look-Wizards have been quite interesting to watch with Jordan Poole's lack of offensive consistency.

Biggest surprises

As previously stated, the Detroit Pistons have been on the minds of everyone, for great reasons, whether it's to see how well Cunningham will play, if Jaden Ivey continues to progress or how the rookie Ausar Thompson is adapting to the NBA game. One thing that fans are only starting to realize is how good Jalen Duren is, averaging 15 points and 13 rebounds through Detroit's first four games, the 19-year-old starting center has been one of the biggest bright spots of the season for the franchise.

Without Ja Morant, these first few games of the season were always going to be tough for the Memphis Grizzlies, but I don't think anybody predicted how unorganized it would be. Winless through four games, the team's bench is basically nonexistent, while also being one of the worst offensive team's in the whole league, struggling to rebound because of Steven Adams' absence. Head coach Taylor Jenkins really needs to find solutions if he wants the team to have real playoff aspirations.

Memphis Grizzlies - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points per game 106.0 Opponents points per game 114.3 Offensive rating 102.9 Defensive rating 110.9 Field goal % 43.6 3-point field goal % 34.4

Ending the negative spree of surprises is Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Granted the Hawks weren't really viewed as a top contending team, or even a playoff team for some, after parting ways with John Collins, but it's mainly been Young and his lack of productivity that have been leading the team to losing ways once again. The structure isn't there, coach Quin Snyder doesn't really look like the Coach of the Year contender he was for those many years with the Utah Jazz, and many wonder what's gone wrong and how can they come back from this disappointing start.

Who's contending?

The Denver Nuggets started the season perfectly after ending the previous one in the most ideal scenario imaginable. The franchise's first championship banner was lifted on Opening Night, but the team's form looks like they are still in June. The starting lineup has been nothing short of fantastic, as per usual, but the young bench squad has done everything you need and could ever want from your second unit, maintaining leads and sometimes even extending them, really facilitating the work for the likes of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the clear favorites have been the Boston Celtics so far. Newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis described the team as a "defensive paradise", with both Jrue Holiday and Derrick White leading the backcourt, along with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who also have been amazing on both ends. The team looks very well gelled together, and that may have to do with Joe Mazzulla's unorthodox approach during training camp, where he contacted a big selection of former franchise legends to come and help out.

Read more: L.A. Lakers have 'a fighters chance' to win NBA title for big reason