Highlights Marcus Banks scored 42 points with a 68.4% field goal percentage in 2007.

Tyrese Maxey put up 26 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG in his first summer league after his rookie season.

Damian Lillard's summer league performance foreshadowed his NBA success with 26.5 PPG, 4 RPG, and 5.3 APG.

The NBA 2K25 Summer League is officially underway, and with it the potential for young prospects to put their names on the map. Every year, there are players who rise above the rest in the summer and show that they truly belong on the big stage.

But just who were the best players to ever do it? Here’s a look at the 10 best NBA Summer League players ever.

10 Marcus Banks

2006-2007 Summer League

Marcus Banks may have the most impressive summer stat line of any player on this list. Scoring 42 points, grabbing six boards, and dishing three assists with a 68.4 field goal percentage, and an 80.0 three-point percentage in 2007, Banks set the record for most points scored by a player in a summer league game. This was his only game for that summer, but he had a solid summer the year before.

Marcus Banks Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 16.5 1.6 2.6 NBA 5.9 1.5 2.1

Unfortunately, this tremendous summer performance was an exception, not the rule, as Banks was never able to find success in the NBA. He played a total of eight seasons with the Boston Celtics , Phoenix Suns , Minnesota Timberwolves , Toronto Raptors , and Miami Heat .

9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2019 Summer League

Nickeil Alexander-Walker put up great summer league performances, averaging over 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. He proved to be athletic, savvy, and a quality scorer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 24.3 4.8 6.0 NBA 8.3 2.3 2.2

Alexander-Walker’s play wouldn’t last in the NBA, though, as he never averaged more than 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. He played for the New Orleans Pelicans s, Timberwolves, and Utah Jazz .

8 John Wall

2010 Summer League

John Wall , drafted in 2010, was named the MVP of the 2010 Summer League. Averaging over 20 points and seven assists, Wall is undoubtedly one of the most electric players to ever pass through the Summer League.

John Wall Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 23.5 4.0 7.8 NBA 18.7 4.2 8.9

Wall proceeded to become the face of the Washington Wizards during the 2010s and developed into one of the most explosive players of the decade. He was named to the 2010-11 All-Rookie team and is a five-time All-Star with All-NBA and All-Defensive seasons (respectively) on his resume.

7 Cam Thomas

2021 Summer League

Cam Thomas , of the Brooklyn Nets , was phenomenal in the Summer League. With one of the highest point-per-game averages in the history of the Summer League, Thomas played well enough in his four games to earn the 2021 Summer League MVP award.

Cam Thomas Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 27.2 1.7 3.2 NBA 14.0 2.5 1.8

Although Thomas is still very early in his career, he’s shown promise as one of the few bright spots of the current Nets franchise. Last season (2023-24), Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game.

6 Donovan Mitchell

2017 Summer League

Donovan Mitchell , of the Cleveland Cavaliers , played extremely well in the Summer League. An indication of what was to come, Mitchell put up a stat line strikingly similar to his NBA career averages.

Donovan Mitchell Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 24.0 3.4 2.4 NBA 24.8 4.3 4.6

Mitchell made an immediate impact, being named to the 2017-18 All-Rookie team, and has since been named an all-star five times, and has an All-NBA season under his belt. He’s currently the driving force on a Cavaliers team on the brink of contending.

5 Lou Williams

2007 Summer League

Lou Williams is one of the best scorers in NBA Summer League history. One of the few players to average over 25 points per game, Williams was one of the most promising prospects of the late 2000s.

Lou Williams Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 25.2 5.4 5.0 NBA 13.9 2.2 3.4

Williams, once in the NBA, was able to carve out a unique niche for himself and his career. Earning the Sixth-Man of the Year award three times, Williams might very well go down as the best sixth-man in NBA history. Although no other accolades befell the extremely talented guard throughout his career, Williams is extremely respected among his peers for his game and is one of the best summer league players ever.

4 Tyrese Maxey

2021 Summer League

Tyrese Maxey pointing

Tyrese Maxey , in a rather unique situation, played in his first Summer League after his rookie season due to COVID-19. This led to him entering the league as a much more developed player, and thus, he was far and away better than almost all others on the court.

Tyrese Maxey Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 26.0 5.5 4.5 NBA 18.2 2.9 4.1

Maxey has developed into one of the most promising young guards over the last couple of seasons, and is one of the primary reasons the Philadelphia 76ers are considered one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Although he only played in two games, Maxey certainly left his mark as one of the best summer league players in history.

3 Kevin Love

2008 Summer League

Kevin Love put up one of the most versatile summer stat lines ever, averaging a double-double. He only played in four games, but showed he easily belonged on the big stage.

Kevin Love Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 18.0 13.5 1.8 NBA 16.5 10.1 2.3

Love has had one of the more successful careers of the players on this list, too. Being named an All-Star five times is impressive, but he’s also the only player on this list to win in the NBA Finals with the 2015–16 Cavaliers.

2 Lonzo Ball

2017 Summer League

Lonzo Ball was an extremely hyped-up prospect coming out of UCLA and lived up to expectations early on. Not only did he put up one of the most well-rounded stat lines in summer league history, but he played well enough to be named the 2017 Summer League MVP.

Lonzo Ball Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 16.3 7.7 9.3 NBA 11.9 5.7 6.2

Although his NBA career has been largely marred by injury, Ball has become one of the best natural playmakers the league has to offer. He may not be the next coming of Magic Johnson as he was touted as a rookie, but Ball certainly put up summer league performances that can rival almost anyone.

1 Damian Lillard

2012 Summer League

Damian Lillard , of the Milwaukee Bucks , is the best player to ever pass through the Summer League. Putting out performances that were not only point heavy, but extremely well-rounded, proved to be an indication of just how good he would become.

Damian Lillard Summer League Comparison Time PPG RPG APG Summer League 26.5 4.0 5.3 NBA 25.1 4.2 6.7

Once in the NBA, Lillard continued to pave a path of excellence with the Portland Trail Blazers , being named to the all-rookie team. Currently an eight-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA Team member, Lillard will be remembered not only as the best Summer League player ever but as one of the very best point guards the NBA has ever seen.