Highlights The NBA Summer League has been issuing MVP trophies since 2013, with 18 winners so far.

Notable past winners include Blake Griffin, John Wall, and Damian Lillard, the only All-Stars on the list.

Recent winners like Josh Hart and Keegan Murray are examples of players who have succesfully found their role in the NBA.

The NBA Summer League began as the Las Vegas Summer League, held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in 2004 with just six teams. The NBA officially became a partner in 2007 and has hosted it every year since, except for 2011 and 2020. The 2011 edition was a casualty of the NBA and its players' disagreement over the CBA, and the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Summer League has produced 18 MVPs since the award's inception in 2006. It may not be a highly regarded honor, but it is a solid measuring stick that has proven these players can last a long time in the league. Except for Glen Rice Jr. and Josh Selby, the only second-round picks to win the award, who went on to play a combined 54 games in the NBA.

Let's take a look at some of the most iconic names to win the award, as well as the most recent winners.

Most Decorated Summer League MVP Winners

The only three All-Stars to win the award won it three years in a row.

Blake Griffin was the first number-one overall pick to win the award in 2009. He set the tournament on fire the second he stepped on the court in Vegas, going 3-for-3 from the field in his first 90 seconds. He finished the tournament averaging 19.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the L.A. Clippers on his way to the MVP trophy, the first of many honors of his NBA career. Griffin played his final game in 2023 and officially retired this April, leaving behind an impressive resume that includes six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA team honors.

NBA fans were spoiled in the late 2000s when John Wall arrived on the scene a year after Griffin. Wall averaged 23.5 points and 7.8 assists per game, leading the Washington Wizards to four wins in five games in Vegas and lifting the MVP trophy. Despite being only 33, the injury-riddled Wall may have played his last game in the NBA, but he has already solidified his legacy, which includes five All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Third Team nod as well.

Damian Lillard is easily the most high-profile name to have been named as the Summer League MVP, which he actually shared with the aforementioned Selby. He averaged 26.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in Vegas for the Portland Trail Blazers . He may have had a down year in the 2023-24 season, but Lillard is still going strong and has already racked up eight All-Star nods and seven All-NBA team honors.

2023: Cam Whitmore

A moment of regret for all teams who passed on him in the draft

One of the biggest draft slides in recent memory, Cam Whitmore went from being a top five projected pick to being drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 20th overall pick. It was later revealed that there were concerns about Whitmore's medical records and that he had some poor draft workouts.

The league's loss was the Rockets' gain, as Whitmore immediately proved his worth by winning the 2023 Summer League MVP award. He averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game, leading Houston to five wins in six games, while showcasing his athleticism and scoring ability.

His Summer League displays carried over to the NBA as well, but so did his injury woes. He ended up playing just 47 games for the Rockets last season, but his quality was evident. If he can stay healthy, Whitmore will be a valuable part of the young Rockets rotation that needs the energy he brings off the bench.

2022: Keegan Murray

A redemptive draft pick for the Kings' infamous front office

The Sacramento Kings have made woeful lottery selections in the past, most notably their decision to draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Dončić . So it was a surprise to see them make the smart decision to draft the NBA-ready Keegan Murray ahead of his projected status.

It didn't take long for Murray to establish himself in a Kings jersey after he lit up the Summer League, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on his way to earning MVP honors. His phenomenal four-game stretch was also the highest scoring average by a top 10 pick in Las Vegas since Lillard's campaign in 2012.

Those performances helped him to lock down a starting spot for the Kings. He had a successful season, being named to the All-Rookie First Team, while also being a playoff starter for the Kings' first postseason series in 16 years.

In his second year in the league, Murray's shooting took a hit last season, going from 41.1 percent from three to 35.8 percent. But the drop-off was mostly due to the extra effort he put into defense throughout the season. With the Kings adding DeMar DeRozan this offseason, Murray's improvements will be crucial to Sacramento's playoff push.

2021: Co-MVP Davion Mitchell

Lowest PPG among all Summer League MVPs

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley recently had a great quote about the Summer League. He said, “There will be some 25-point scorers here at Summer League that will not play in the NBA next year. There will be some guys who average 5 or 6 that will. Take the stats out.”

Three years prior to this quote, Davion Mitchell perfectly embodied this for the Kings, and it led to him being named the Co-MVP in the Summer League. Mitchell came out of Baylor as a defense-first guard, a skill set that was crucial in the Bears winning the 2021 NCAA championship. When he suited up for the Kings in Vegas, Mitchell continued to focus on defense, and it led to Sacramento winning the Summer League title.

He averaged just 10.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, but his two-way ability won over voters. Despite his offense not popping out, the former Baylor star's defensive tenacity helped him to become the MVP with the lowest points per game tally in Summer League history.

Mitchell had a promising rookie season with the Kings, but the arrival of Malik Monk in his second year limited his opportunities. After three seasons in Sacramento, Mitchell was traded this offseason to the Toronto Raptors , where his defensive identity should be better appreciated.

2021: Co-MVP Cam Thomas

First Brooklyn Net to win the award

Cam Thomas was a bucket coming out of LSU, and he proved it at the NBA level too, in the first chance he got when he showed up in Vegas. Motivated by his draft slide to the 27th pick, Thomas went on a tear during the tournament, averaging 27.0 points per game, which was the highest average ever for a player with at least four games played at Summer League.

Thomas led the Brooklyn Nets to a 3-2 record in Vegas on his way to becoming the first player in franchise history to be named MVP. He may have shot just 42.3 percent from the field, but his ability to get to the line was fantastic. He averaged 9.8 attempts per game from the charity stripe, shooting 84.6 percent.

Thomas' ability to be a microwave scorer for the Nets was hindered because the Nets had some of the best scorers in history on their roster. But after they left, Thomas had the green light this past season, where he led the team in scoring with 22.5 points per game. It remains to see how he will contribute to winning, but for a team entering a rebuild, Thomas doesn't have to worry about that anytime soon.

2019: Brandon Clarke

Grizzlies fans probably expected their other rookie to win it

The Memphis Grizzlies absolutely nailed their draft in 2019, selecting both Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke . Fans were eager to see Morant in the Summer League, but he was ruled out due to injury. However, Clarke more than made up for Morant's absence by being an absolute force for the Grizzlies in Vegas.

He averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, in what was a two-way masterclass. After shutting down opposing offenses on one end, Clarke would end the possession with a rim-rocking dunk and keep fans on the edge of their seats. Clarke led the Grizzlies all the way to the Summer League title. He is the only player in tournament history to win both the MVP and the championship game MVP.

Clarke's Summer League success carried over to the NBA when he was named on the All-Rookie First Team along with Morant. His offensive output hasn't been the same since his rookie season, but he has made a lot of improvements on the defensive end since then. Despite being just 6-8, Clarke has been guarding players bigger than since he entered the league, and he has done that capably.

After going through an ACL injury last season, Clarke made a return late in the season, but played just six games. The Grizzlies will continue to rely on him to be a spark off the bench as they hope to return to being a powerhouse in the West.

2018: Josh Hart

Came back to win it after seeing his teammate win it the previous year

In 2017, the L.A. Lakers had one of the most memorable Summer League rosters in recent history. Josh Hart was a part of it, but only played two games before an injury kept him on the sidelines. They went on to win the title, with Kyle Kuzma winning the MVP award.

Hart had a successful rookie year but returned to the Summer League the following year to continue working on his craft. This time, the Lakers fell one step short, finishing as runners-up in the Summer League championship, but it was a memorable campaign for the former Villanova swingman. Hart certainly looked like he was a step above the rest of the competition, averaging a tournament-best 22.4 points per game (minimum four games played) while leading the Lakers on both ends of the court.

Hart played just one more year in LA and had stops with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Blazers before finding his home with the New York Knicks . He has become one of the best bench players in the league and will be crucial to the Knicks' championship aspirations in the upcoming season.