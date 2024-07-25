Highlights The 2024 Las Vegas NBA Summer League featured some of the best players in the 2024 NBA Draft class.

Those players, among others, were analyzed from the outset and scrutinized for specific performances.

This year's Summer League was home to break-out performances and troublesome outings, leading to presumed overreactions from the NBA world.

The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League usually gives the basketball world a chance to see some of the most hyped former college and current overseas players compete against both established players and fringe NBA talent.

The 2024 Summer League gave the world a chance to become more familiar with the draft's lottery selections, including the relatively unknown Atlanta Hawks' No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher , and the Washington Wizards ' No. 2 pick, Alex Sarr.

The league also got a taste of Reed Sheppard of the Houston Rockets and plenty more skilled rookies and sophomores. With their collective debuts and performances, they were immediately open to criticism from all directions.

Now that the Summer League has concluded with the Miami Heat winning the championship game and Josh Christopher taking home the championship game MVP award, opinions on these young players have been formed after witnessing the first games of what may be some very long and successful careers.

With the next meaningful games not coming until the 2024-25 preseason, judgments have been made on some of these players, fairly or unfairly.

Here are five overreactions from the 2024 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Reed Sheppard is the Best In the 2024 Class

Sheppard attracted attention with his play during Summer League

Many were shocked by Sheppard's impressive performances. No one had predicted that the 6-foot-3 guard would be able to attack from all areas of the court.

In his lone season at Kentucky, he finished with an astronomical 69.9 percent true shooting, boosted heavily by his 52.1 percent shooting from three, which led the nation.

In the Summer League, Sheppard's scoring and offensive IQ translated to the new stage, as did his play making and defensive abilities.

In the first game of his professional career against the L.A. Lakers and fellow rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James , he scored 23 points while showing plenty of skill at both ends of the floor. He rained in several long-range three-pointers and showed off his mid-range pull-up game to help the Rockets cruise to a 99-80 victory.

Reed Sheppard Stats vs. Lakers - NBA Summer League Category Stat PTS 23 AST 5 BLK 3 3PT% 66.7

In four games in Las Vegas, Sheppard averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals, doing all he could for a Houston team that finished 2-3.

His poise was reminiscent of a 10-year veteran, and he simply looked to be the most league-ready guard in his draft class.

The only negative aspects of Sheppard's performance were his 4.8 turnovers per game and 27.8 percent shooting from three. But since the NBA season is 82 games, he'll have plenty of time to give the world a more accurate representation of his game during his rookie season.

Alex Sarr's Bust Potential Soared

The Wizards' center of the future had a disastrous Summer League

Sarr's Summer League debut against Risacher and the Hawks marked the first clash of the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Risacher would finish the game with 18 points in a loss, while Sarr helped the Wizards land a win behind his 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. His first outing went well, and the 7-footer even connected on two of his five three-point attempts to show his offensive versatility.

After his promising first game, things went downhill.

Alex Sarr Stats - NBA Summer League Category Stat PTS 5.5 REB 7.8 BLK 2.5 3PT% 11.8

Sarr made five of his 25 shots through his next three games, including 12 straight misses from three-point range.

His scoreless effort against the Portland Trail Blazers was the pinnacle of his horrid play, as he missed all 15 shot attempts. Throughout the game, Sarr wasn't exactly playing as if he were 7 feet tall with a strong frame. He opted to tap into his guard-like abilities far too often.

When Sarr was met with any physicality, he'd either turn the ball over or be forced into an awkward and contested jump shot.

The only silver lining for Sarr was his play as a rim protector, as his size and athleticism allowed him to average 2.5 blocks. Some of his emphatic, highlight-worthy rejections gave everyone a glimpse into his future as a deterrent at the basket,

However, his offensive setbacks should be of major concern to the Wizards organization.

Brandin Podziemski Primed for Most Improved Candidacy

The Warriors' guard played well in limited Summer League action

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors ' guard Brandin Podziemski sat out for a decent chunk of the Summer League, but he played spectacularly in the three games he was thrown into the lineup.

Along with Trayce Jackson-Davis , the pair of sophomore players dominated, leading the Warriors to three wins against the Sacramento Kings , Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls .

A First Team All-Rookie selection in 2023-24, Podziemski showed that he'd already improved plenty after the Warriors' early postseason exit at the hands of the Kings in the Play-In Tournament. Podziemski saved his best game for last, as his 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against the Bulls led to another Golden State victory.

Brandin Podziemski Stats - NBA Summer League Category Stat PTS 17.3 REB 7.0 OFF REB 1.3 3PT% 40.0

Podziemski played as a gritty rookie who hustled for loose balls and flew through the air for offensive rebounds. He drew a league-leading 38 charges last season.

But his approach changed in the Summer League, as he looked to attack more on offense. He showed some moves as a scorer, finishing some acrobatic layups and knocking down a barrage of catch-and-shoot three-pointers in his final game of the summer against Chicago.

Podziemski displayed plenty of potential skill increases in his on-ball creation and scoring efforts while maintaining his status as a hustler and glue guy at both ends of the floor.

If Podziemski can keep his identity as one of the league's best-rebounding guards and most selfless defenders while increasing his scoring average, he may just run away with the Most Improved Player award.

This is further emphasized by the fact that he'll most likely fill in for Klay Thompson as the team's starting shooting guard.

GG Jackson is Grizzlies' X-Factor

Jackson's dominant scoring in Summer League could make him Memphis' newest weapon

GG Jackson II of the Memphis Grizzlies continued to put the league on notice as one of its best young scorers.

If there's one thing he can do well on the court, it's putting the ball in the basket in a variety of ways, and he once again proved his worth as a 19-year-old heading into his second season as a pro.

In eight Summer League contests, he averaged 20.8 points while shooting 43.2 percent from the field.

Jackson's presence as a streaky scorer who can catch fire at any moment was on display, as he scored at least 20 points in four of his eight games with a high of 28 coming against the Heat in the Summer League championship game.

His performance in that final contest was capped by a game-tying three-pointer with 10.5 seconds left in regulation.

GG Jackson II Stats - 2024 Summer League Category Stat PTS 20.8 FG% 43.2 STL 1.0 3PTM 2.6

Jackson's offensive skill set is robust for a player who won't turn 20 years old until December, and his confidence in the game's most significant moments was on display.

Though the Grizzlies lost the championship game in overtime, Jackson showed he could be a legitimate scoring option for Memphis' bench come the regular season.

This is the same player who scored a career-high 44 points against the then-defending champion Denver Nuggets in April as the youngest player in the league. When the playoffs come around, the Grizzlies will need all the help they can get on the offensive side of the ball.

Tough shot-makers are always a plus when the physicality of playoff basketball comes around, and Jackson could be a player who hits timely postseason shots to help his franchise make a run to the 2025 NBA Finals.

With a healthy Ja Morant and Marcus Smart returning to join Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. , GG Jackson could emerge as one of the better offensive talents in the league in 2024-25.

Atlanta's Risacher Only Showed Flashes

The No. 1 pick may struggle slightly in his debut season

The Hawks decided to let Risacher play two games in the Summer League, and his performances were inconsistent.

He scored 18 points and went 3-for-9 from three in his debut against Sarr and the Wizards. Risacher carved out lanes for himself to get to the basket effectively and flashed some play-making chops.

He knocked down three-pointers off the catch and the dribble, which was impressive for the 6-foot-10 Risacher, who celebrated his 19th birthday on April 8.

Zaccharie Risacher Stats - NBA Summer League Category Stat PTS 14.5 REB 5.0 BLK 1.0 TOV 1.0

Aside from his skillful drives to the basket, it looks like Risacher will need some work throughout his first season in the league.

He has a high ceiling, but his shot-making looked shaky against some of the talent he faced, and his shot selection may need tweaking for him to make an impact.

Though Risacher only played two games, his 25 percent three-point shooting and 43.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line didn't leave the best taste in the mouths of the basketball media world, including Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, who believes the Hawks should give Risacher a chance to play through his mistakes this season.

Risacher's first season in Atlanta may not result in eye-popping stats and incredible highlight plays, but it should set him up for a better second season.