On Saturday, July 6, the NBA will return to action with the start of the Summer League. From the sixth to the 12th, the Miami Heat , Charlotte Hornets , San Antonio Spurs , Sacramento Kings , L.A. Lakers , and Golden State Warriors will play 12 games in the "California Classic," which is hosted by the Kings.

In addition to those NBA teams, the Chinese National Team will play three games in the circuit, matching up against the Kings, Hornets, and Spurs.

Team China's Summer League Schedule Date Opponent Time Channel July 6 Kings 10:30 PM EST NBA TV July 7 Hornets 8:00 PM EST ESPN 2 July 9 Spurs 8:00 PM EST NBA TV

The NBA has played against China on two separate occasions. The Washington Bullets beat them in an exhibition game in 1979, and the Orlando Magic beat them in 2007.

While Summer League rosters don't feature marquee players, expect high-profile rookies like Stephon Castle , Devin Carter , and Tidjane Salaun will all be looking to make a name for themselves. G-League players and undrafted free agents will also be looking to make their mark and play their way to earn a guaranteed contract and an NBA roster spot. Standing in their way is China's Hansen Yang, one of the most intriguing and mysterious international players of recent years.

Who Is Hansen Yang?

The Chinese center plays for Quingdao

Yang has been linked to the NBA Draft ever since his coming out party in the U19 FIBA World Cup, where China placed 10th. He was initially speculated to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is now expected to declare for any draft between 2025 and 2027. If he declares for the 2025 Draft, he will be one of the more intriguing prospects.

He is a 7-1 center who has found success for the Quingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. His size is there, but there are concerns surrounding his mobility. However, he is very fluid with the ball in his hands and looks to be a disciple of Nikola Jokic , as he is one of the better passers for his size.

Hansen Yang - Career Statistics Category 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup Quingdao Eagles Chinese National Team GP 7 53 2 MPG 29.2 33.6 15.4 PPG 12.6 14.7 7.5 RPG 10.4 10.9 3.5 APG 4.7 3.8 3.0 BPG 5.0 2.2 0.0 FG% 50.7% 54.8% 46.2%

Yang is yet to shine for the National Team, but expect him to get serious playing time in the Summer League. He is an offensive force who lives in the paint, and will likely be one of the better rim protectors in whatever draft class he declares for.

One key difference that will likely stand out in the Summer League is the three-second rule. In the NBA, players cannot stand in the paint for more than three seconds without stepping out. In FIBA play and the CBA, that rule does not exist, so Yang benefits from not having to leave his spot. Expect him to violate that rule in the summer.

While the CBA is one of the better leagues in the world, it is no match for the NBA, so Chinese players do not come to play in the US in droves like Europeans have started to. It helps that basketball is not as popular in Asia as it is in Europe, so while the CBA is an elite league, it lags behind the US and Europe significantly.

Notable Chinese Basketball Players

Yang could join a group of eight Chinese players to play in the NBA

Only eight Chinese nationals have played for an NBA team, and only three of them played more than five NBA seasons. Yao Ming is easily the greatest player produced by China, and his career was abruptly cut short by injury. Since Ming retired, Chinese players have largely been unable to find NBA success.

“It frustrates me that there are no Chinese players in the NBA right now. There’s probably more basketball being played in China than anywhere else in the world. And more NBA basketball is being watched in China than anywhere else in the world.” -Adam Silver (2017)

Ming and Tom Meschery are the only Chinese players to have ever made an NBA All-Star game, although former NBA players often go to the CBA and enjoy long careers. Jimmer Fredette and Stephon Marbury stand out as key examples.

Dominique Jones played three seasons for the Dallas Mavericks , winning an NBA title in 2011. He went on to play 11 seasons in the CBA, and is currently the all-time scoring leader with 10,582 points. He is still active in the CBA, currently playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Chinese Citizens With NBA Experience Player Years Active GP PPG RPG APG FG% Accolades Sun Yue 2008-09 10 0.6 0.0 0.2 27.3% 2009 Champ (LAL) Yi Jianlian 2007-12 272 7.9 4.9 0.2 40.4% -- Kyle Anderson 2014-Present 304 6.9 4.4 2.8 47.9% -- Yao Ming 2002-11 476 19.0 9.2 1.6 52.4% 8x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, Hall of Fame Mengke Bateer 2001-04 46 3.4 2.5 0.6 39.1% 2003 Champ (SAS) Wang Zhizhi 2000-05 137 4.4 1.7 0.3 41.7% -- Zhou Qi 2017-19 19 1.3 1.2 0.1 21.2% -- Tom Meschery 1961-71 778 12.7 8.6 1.7 44.1% 1x All-Star

Meschery was born to Russian parents who fled in 1917, and was teammates with Wilt Chamberlain during the famous 100-point game. Anderson has distant relatives from Shenzhen, and was able to become a citizen despite being born in New York.

While the list of Chinese NBA players is not long or particularly star-studded, Yang has the tools to be a quality NBA center. While he tends to play old-school with his back to the basket, he is a passing hub and elite shot-blocker who could be as good as they come, or could continue the trend of Chinese players not succeeding in the NBA.

Yang's development has not been closely monitored, and him coming to play in the US, even for just three games, will help him put his name on the map while NBA scouts scrutinize his game and see if it can translate to the NBA level.