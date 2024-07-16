Highlights Bronny James' struggles in the Summer League validate doubts about his professional readiness.

Jaylen Brown criticizes Bronny, suggesting he may not belong in the NBA due to his performance.

Despite his famous name, James has yet to prove himself as a professional basketball player.

Bronny James ' beginnings as a professional basketball player have been humbling, to say the least.

James, the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and LeBron James ' oldest son, has struggled in his first few games for the L.A. Lakers at Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 19-year-old is averaging only 4.2 points per game in four games split between California Summer League and NBA 2K25 Summer League. James is shooting only 24.2 percent from the field, and has not made a single three-point field goal in 15 attempts.

Bronny put together his worst performance to date on Monday against the Boston Celtics , managing only two points on 1-for-5 shooting in almost 25 minutes of action.

The young guard's stinker did not go unnoticed, most notably by Celtics superstar and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown , who was sitting courtside for the game with his girlfriend — WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick — and WNBA star Angel Reese.

Brown, Gondrezick and Reese were caught on camera talking about James, with the new NBA Champion telling his partner, "I don't think Bronny is a pro."

Not the endorsement Bronny would've hoped for from one of the league's best two-way players.

In response to the footage, Brown took to Twitter to express his support for James, saying he "looks forward to watching his growth" as an NBA player.

Bronny Proving Doubters Right

Many questioned his decision to leave college after one year

All the doubt surrounding Bronny's decision to go pro — and the Lakers' decision to take him in the second round of the draft — has been justified so far.

James' freshman year at the University of Southern California was far from remarkable, as the 6-foot-2 guard averaged a meager 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting only 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Bronny's collegiate career got off to a nightmare start after suffering cardiac arrest during practice in the fall. He has since been cleared to play by doctors at both the NCAA and NBA level.

Perhaps James will feel more comfortable once he gets reps at the NBA level alongside his legendary father, but for the time being, Bronny has a lot to prove as a professional hooper.