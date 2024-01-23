Highlights Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating anti-drug program, testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LDG-4033.

Ibutamoren increases HGH levels and is typically restricted in sports; LDG-4033 is a selective androgen receptor modulator.

Thompson's absence will require Cavaliers to rely on other taller players like Dean Wade and Georges Niang for frontcourt depth.

The NBA has suspended Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program.

In a release issued by the league on Jan. 23, it revealed that Thompson had tested positive for two different substances.

"The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LDG-4033. Thompson's suspension will begin with tomorrow's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks."

According to Sport Integrity Australia, ibutamoren is a substance that "increases levels of Human Growth Hormone in the body." It had reportedly been initially marketed as a tool to build muscle, but it acts more as a poison. Its use in sports is typically restricted due to this.

SARM LDG-4033, more colloquially known as ligandrol, is a selective androgen receptor modulator that is normally used to "provide the therapeutic benefits of anabolic androgenic steroids, without the less desirable side effects," per the National Library of Medicine.

In 36 contests this season, Thompson has averaged 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game.

Cavaliers lose center depth

Damian Jones, Dean Wade could play more

Although Thompson is hardly a fixture on the Cavaliers' roster this season, he's been able to provide some frontcourt relief with Evan Mobley out for a few more weeks..

With the 32-year-old now out for 25 games, they'll have to rely on their other taller players to help Jarrett Allen out. Dean Wade and Georges Niang, two players who see more minutes at power forward than center, could make the most of this situation to capture more minutes nightly. The two average 22.1 and 22.2 minutes per game respectively, although Wade, who stands at six-foot-nine, might be more apt to eat minutes at the five spot.

Cleveland Cavaliers – 2023-24 Frontcourt Depth Players Points Rebounds Blocks Field Goal % Jarrett Allen 14.8 10.3 1.1 66.9 Georges Niang 9.3 3.8 0.2 43.4 Dean Wade 5.8 4.5 0.2 42.5 Damian Jones 1.7 1.0 0.2 52.2

If the Cavaliers opt to use a more typical center, they could opt to give minutes to Damian Jones, who hasn't played very much this season. Still, the six-foot-11 center, has had experience playing with a championship team, winning two chips with the Golden State Warriors in the 2016–17 and 2017–18 seasons. While he certainly won't be as impactful, he can still eat minutes, with Cleveland hoping he won't be a liability.

Mobley, who was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks when he went down with his knee injury in December, could return to action in February. According to Clutch Points, the center was last seen wearing a practice jersey and a sleeve on his left leg, hinting that his rehab process is underway.