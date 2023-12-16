Highlights Tall players have reemerged as prized possessions in the NBA, with the last three MVP winners being big men.

Despite the popularity of small ball lineups in recent years, tall and skilled players have reemerged as prized possessions in the NBA. After all, the last three MVP winners have been big men.

With a player possessing the gift of height, franchises around the league can protect the rim, grab rebounds, and add another layer to their offenses.

Throughout the NBA's lengthy history, there have been several tall players who have towered even their opposing matchups at the five spot. GIVEMESPORT explores the tallest men to ever suit up in the NBA.

5 Victor Wembanyama, Mark Eaton, Boban Marjanovic

Height: 7'4"

Before the arrival of Victor Wembanyama, Boban Marjanovic was one of the tallest players currently in the NBA. He was never a prominent fixture on any of the teams he played for, averaging 8.9 minutes a game in his career, but his height provided a boost to squads that needed some height in various lineups.

Career Player Statistics Boban Marjanovic Mark Eaton Victor Wembanyama Points Per Game 5.6 6.0 18.8 Rebounds Per Game 3.6 7.9 10.6 Blocks Per Game 0.3 3.5 2.8

In the 1980s, Eaton was a notable defender. In 11 years with the Utah Jazz, the one-time All-Star big man averaged 6.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game — which is the best in league history. He ranks fourth in NBA history when it comes to blocked shots with a total tally of 3,064.

Meanwhile, the newly arrived Victor Wembanyama has shown the most amount of skill among the other players standing at seven-foot-four. While he’s on the more slender side compared to the other two, he's certainly more mobile.

4 Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin, Sim Bhullar

Height: 7'5"

Standing an inch taller than the previous three at seven-foot-five are Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin, and Sim Bhullar.

Nevitt, the first of the trio, entered the NBA in 1982 as part of the Rockets and ended up playing for various teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs. He is currently the tallest to win a ring during his stint with the former in 1985.

Career Player Statistics Chuck Nevitt Pavel Podkolzin Sim Bhullar Points Per Game 1.6 0.7 0.7 Rebounds Per Game 1.5 1.5 0.3 Blocks Per Game 0.7 1.0 0.3

Podkolzin, meanwhile, only spent two years in the NBA, playing a total of six games for the Dallas Mavericks.

Similarly, Bhullar also experienced the same fate as he only participated in three contests during the 2014-15 season. Nevertheless, his claim to fame is being the first Indian player to make it to the NBA after signing with the Sacramento Kings as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

3 Yao Ming, Shawn Bradley, Slavko Vranes, Tacko Fall

Height: 7'6"

Tied for third-tallest NBA players are Yao Ming, Shawn Bradley, Slavko Vranes, and Tacko Fall, who all stood at seven-foot-six. While the first two went on to have impactful careers, the latter two did not.

Vranes played just three minutes in a single NBA game, while Fall could not make the most of his height in three seasons.

Bradley played nine seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Nets and led the league in blocked shots during the 1996-97 season.

Career Player Statistics Yao Ming Shawn Bradley Slavko Vranes Tacko Fall Points Per Game 19.0 8.1 0.0 2.2 Rebounds Per Game 9.2 6.3 0.0 2.4 Blocks Per Game 1.9 2.5 0.0 0.8

Of the four, Ming is undoubtedly the most talented and accomplished player. The Chinese star boasts eight All-Star Game appearances, five All-NBA Team selections, and an induction into the Hall of Fame for his work as the Houston Rockets’ most prominent center from 2002 to 2011.

Ming is considered a legend and continues to be the most popular player of Asian descent.

2 Manute Bol

Height: 7'7"

Standing at seven-foot-seven, Manute Bol is the second-tallest individual to ever play in the NBA. Entering the league during the 1985-86 season, the big man from South Sudan would go on to play for the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, 76ers, and Miami Heat. Along the way, Bol averaged 2.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.

Throughout his time in the league, Bol established a reputation for himself as a reliable rim protector; the center blocked more shots than scored points in the entire time he played in the NBA.

Manute Bol Career Statistics Points Per Game 2.6 Rebounds Per Game 4.2 Assists Per Game 0.3 Blocks Per Game 3.3 Field Goal % 40.7

In his rookie season, he led the league with an average of 5.0 blocks per game and did it again during the 1988-89 season when he averaged 4.3 blocks per game. Thanks to his ridiculous height and great defensive prowess, Bol went down as a force to be reckoned with for anyone attempting to attack the rim.

Throughout his career, Bol totaled 2086 blocked shots, which is the 16th most in league history. On a per-game basis, Bol has the second-best rating with 3.34, only behind Eaton’s tally of 3.50.

1 Gheorghe Mureșan

Height: 7'7"

Standing above the rest on this list is Gheorge Mureșan at seven-foot-seven. With the 30th pick in the second round, the Washington Bullets selected the Romanian big man back in the 1993 Draft. He then spent six seasons playing for the Bullets and New Jersey Nets.

The center realized his potential when he won the Most Improved Player award in 1996 after averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He also led the NBA in field goal percentage in the 1995–96 and 1996–97 seasons.

Gheorghe Mureșan Career Statistics Points Per Game 9.8 Rebounds Per Game 6.4 Assists Per Game 0.5 Blocks Per Game 1.5 Field Goal % 57.3%

It seems that Muresan’s record will stand for the foreseeable future, with Wembanyama and Marjanovic the only active players on this list. A player taller than Muresan has also yet to appear and establish himself as an NBA prospect.