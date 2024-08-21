Highlights Multiple NBA teams have seen their single-game scoring records set with iconic performances.

Record-setting players like James Harden, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dominate franchise scoring records.

Young stars such as Luka Dončić and Ja Morant are also making their mark with high-scoring games.

There have been many legendary single-game scoring records throughout the NBA's history.

While many think of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962 and Kobe Bryant's 81-point game in 2006, there have been many other historic scoring performances, most of which have come in the past five NBA seasons.

Chamberlain holds six of the 15 70-point games in NBA history, including two of the top three single-game scoring records.

Chamberlain's single-game record is known by many, but some team's records may not be.

Here is a look at every NBA team's single-game scoring record.

Atlanta Hawks

Bob Pettit, Lou Hudson and Dominique Wilkins – 57 points

For the Atlanta Hawks , there have been four separate occasions where a player has scored a franchise-record 57 points in a single game.

The first came in 1961 when Bob Pettit scored 57 points in a 141-138 St. Louis Hawks win over the Detroit Pistons . In 1969, Lou Hudson scored 57 points in a 133-132 win over the Chicago Bulls .

Dominique Wilkins scored 57 points in a game twice during his Hall of Fame career. Both came in 1986.

The first came on April 10, 1986, in a 126-117 win over the New Jersey Nets. The other came eight months later, on December 10, 1986, in a 123-95 win over the Bulls.

Hawks' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Bob Pettit 57 2/18/1961 Lou Hudson 57 11/10/1969 Dominique Wilkins 57 4/10/1986 Dominique Wilkins 57 12/10/1986 Trae Young 56 1/3/2022

Boston Celtics

Jason Tatum and Larry Bird – 60 points

There have been only two players in the history of the Boston Celtics to score 60 points in a single game.

Most recently, Jayson Tatum dropped 60 points in a 143-140 win over the San Antonio Spurs in 2021. But the first Boston player to score 60 points in a single game was Larry Bird , who recorded 60 in a 126-115 win over the Hawks in 1985.

Celtics' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Larry Bird 60 3/12/1985 Jayson Tatum 60 4/30/2021 Kevin McHale 56 3/3/1985 Jayson Tatum 54 3/6/2022 Jayson Tatum 53 4/9/2021 Larry Bird 53 3/30/1983

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving – 60 points

On March 15, 2022, Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points in a 150-108 win over the Orlando Magic .

This performance broke Deron William's previous Brooklyn Nets single-game scoring record of 57 points in 2012.

While the big three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden did not end well in Brooklyn, Irving and Durant hold four of the top five scoring performances in Nets' history.

Nets' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Kyrie Irving 60 3/15/2022 Deron Williams 57 3/4/2012 Kevin Durant 55 4/2/2022 Kyrie Irving 54 1/31/2020 Kevin Durant 53 3/13/2022

Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker – 60 points

There have been only two 50-point games in Charlotte Hornets ' history, both of which were recorded by Kemba Walker .

Walker scored a team-record 60 points in a 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. Walker also holds five of the top six single-game scoring performances for the Hornets.

The only other player on the list is Glen Rice, who scored 48 points in a game in 1997.

Hornets' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Kemba Walker 60 11/17/2018 Kemba Walker 52 1/18/2016 Glen Rice 48 3/6/1997 Kemba Walker 47 4/1/2019 Kemba Walker 47 12/29/2018 Kemba Walker 47 11/17/2017

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan – 69 points

Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan recorded the Chicago Bulls ' single-game scoring record.

The six-time champion won 10 scoring titles during his career.

On March 28, 1990, Jordan exploded for 69 points in a 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers . He also recorded 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win.

Jordan also holds the top eight single-game scoring performances in Bulls' history.

Bulls' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Michael Jordan 69 3/28/1990 Michael Jordan 64 1/16/1993 Michael Jordan 61 4/16/1987 Michael Jordan 61 3/4/1987 Michael Jordan 59 4/3/1988

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell – 71 points

While many would likely expect LeBron James or Irving to have the top-scoring performance in Cavaliers history, it instead belongs to Donovan Mitchell .

Mitchell became the first player in Cavs' history to score more than 60 points in a single game on January 2, 2023, in a 145-134 win over the Bulls.

Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points in the contest and dished out 11 assists. With this performance, he also became the first player in NBA history with 70-plus points and double-digit assists in a single game.

Cavaliers' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Donovan Mitchell 71 1/2/2023 LeBron James 57 11/3/2017 Kyrie Irving 57 3/12/2015 LeBron James 56 3/20/2005 Kyrie Irving 55 1/28/2015 LeBron James 55 2/20/2009

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić – 73 points

Since being drafted, Luka Dončić has undoubtedly become one of the best scorers in the NBA and arguably the best scorer in the history of the Dallas Mavericks . On January 26, 2024, he recorded the best scoring performance in Mavericks' history after he exploded for 73 points in a 148-143 win over the Hawks.

Not only did he drop 73 points, which ties David Thompson and Chamberlain for the fourth most points in a single game in NBA history, but he also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Dončić shot 25-for-33 from the field in his historic performance, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 70 or more points while finishing with a field goal percentage of 75 percent or higher.

Dončić currently holds six of the Mavericks' top nine single-game scoring performances, the only other player in the top nine being Dirk Nowitzki .

Mavericks' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Luka Dončić 73 1/26/2024 Luka Dončić 60 12/27/2022 Luka Dončić 53 1/30/2023 Dirk Nowitzki 53 12/2/2004 Luka Dončić 51 12/31/2022 Luka Dončić 51 2/10/2022 Dirk Nowitzki 51 3/23/2006

Denver Nuggets

David Thompson – 73 points

On March 9, 1978, in the final game of the Denver Nuggets ' regular season, Thompson scored 73 points in a 139-137 loss to the Pistons.

At the time, his 73 points in a single game were the third most in NBA history, and they are currently tied for the fourth most in a game in NBA history with Dončić and Chamberlain.

Nuggets' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date David Thompson 73 4/9/1978 Michael Adams 54 3/23/1991 Alex English 54 11/19/1985 Allen Iverson 51 12/5/2007 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf 51 12/7/1995 Alex English 51 3/10/1989 Kiki VanDeWeghe 51 1/11/1984

Detroit Pistons

Jerry Stackhouse – 57 points

The 2000-01 season was one to remember for Jerry Stackhouse.

He finished the season averaging 29.8 points per game, which not only led the NBA but also set the Pistons' franchise record for scoring in a single season.

On April 3, 2001, Stackhouse also set the Pistons' single-game scoring record after dropping 57 points in a 110-83 win over the Bulls. This performance broke Kelly Tripucka's previous record of 56 points in a single game.

Pistons' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Jerry Stackhouse 57 4/3/2001 Kelly Tripucka 56 1/29/1983 Dave Bing 54 2/21/1971 George Yardley 52 2/4/1958 Saddiq Bey 51 3/17/2022 Richard Hamilton 51 12/27/2006 George Yardley 51 1/15/1958

Golden State Warriors

Wilt Chamberlain – 100 points

The best single-game scoring performance in both the history of the Golden State Warriors and the NBA belongs to Chamberlain.

On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain became the first and only player in NBA history to record 100 points in a single game. He did so in the Philadelphia Warriors' 169-147 win over the New York Knicks .

Chamberlain also grabbed 25 rebounds in the historic performance and shot 36-for-63 from the field and 28-for-32 from the free-throw line.

Chamberlain has the top 12 single-game scoring performances in Warriors' history, including six games with 70 or more points. He also has six of the 15 70-point games in NBA history and two of the top three scoring performances in NBA history.

Warriors' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Wilt Chamberlain 100 3/2/1962 Wilt Chamberlain 78 12/8/1961 Wilt Chamberlain 73 11/16/1962 Wilt Chamberlain 73 1/13/1962 Wilt Chamberlain 72 11/3/1962

Houston Rockets

James Harden – 61 points

There is little doubt that James Harden is not only the best scorer in the history of the Houston Rockets but also one of the best scorers of his generation. Harden holds the top nine scoring performances in Rockets' history, including scoring a franchise record 61 points twice during the 2018-19 season.

His first 61-point performance came on January 23, 2019, in a 114-110 win over the Knicks. Harden stuffed the stat sheet during this performance, also recording 15 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Two months later, on March 22, 2019, Harden would again explode for 61 points, this time in a 111-105 win over the Spurs.

Rockets' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date James Harden 61 3/22/2019 James Harden 61 1/23/2019 James Harden 60 11/30/2019 James Harden 60 1/30/2018 James Harden 59 10/30/2019

Indiana Pacers

Reggie Miller – 57 points

On November 28, 1992, Reggie Miller set the single-game scoring record for the Indiana Pacers in a 134-122 win over the Charlotte Hornets . Miller ended the contest with 57 points, breaking the then Pacers' record of 52 points in a game set by Billy Knight in 1980.

Pacers' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Reggie Miller 57 11/28/1992 Jermaine O'Neal 55 1/4/2005 T.J. Warren 53 8/1/2020 Billy Knight 52 11/11/1980 Paul George 48 12/5/2015

Los Angeles Clippers

Charles Smith and Bob McAdoo – 52 points

The Los Angeles Clippers ' single-game scoring record has been set on three occasions. The first came in 1974 when Bob McAdoo dropped 52 points in a Buffalo Braves' 116-109 loss to the Celtics.

Two years later, in 1976, McAdoo would again score 52 points, this time in a 122-111 loss to the Seattle SuperSonics.

The third and final occasion occurred on December 1, 1990, when Charles Smith tied McAdoo's 52 points in a 137-121 win over the Nuggets.

Clippers' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Charles Smith 52 12/1/1990 Bob McAdoo 52 3/17/1976 Bob McAdoo 52 2/22/1974 Freeman Williams 51 1/19/1980 Bob McAdoo 51 3/18/1975

Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant – 81 points

On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant had one of the most legendary performances in the NBA and L.A. Lakers ' history.

In a 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors , Kobe scored 81 points on 28-of-46 shooting from the field, 7-of-13 from three and 18-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Bryant became just the second player in Lakers history to score 70 or more points in a game, breaking Elgin Baylor's record of 71 points in 1960.

This performance is also the closest any player has come to matching Chamberlain's 100-point game.

Lakers' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Kobe Bryant 81 1/22/2006 Elgin Baylor 71 11/15/1960 Wilt Chamberlain 66 2/9/1969 Kobe Bryant 65 3/16/2007 Elgin Baylor 64 11/8/1959

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant – 52 points

On February 28, 2022, Ja Morant scored 52 points in a 118-105 Memphis Grizzlies win over the Spurs.

With this performance, Morant broke the Grizzlies' single-game scoring record, surpassing his 46 points from just two nights before.

Since then, Morant and Desmond Bane have come close to passing that franchise record, scoring 49 points.

Morant currently has three of the Grizzlies' top five scoring performances in franchise history. Bane and Mike Miller are the only other players to have scored more than 45 points in franchise history.

Grizzlies' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Ja Morant 52 2/28/2022 Desmond Bane 49 12/6/2023 Ja Morant 49 10/21/2022 Ja Morant 46 2/26/2022 Mike Miller 45 2/21/2007

Miami Heat

LeBron James – 61 points

For LeBron James , scoring has come easy. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has scored more than 40,000 points in his future Hall of Fame career.

On March 3, 2014, he became the Miami Heat 's single-game scoring leader after dropping 61 points in a 124-107 win over the Charlotte Bobcats.

James became the first Heat player to score more than 60 points in a game, breaking Glen Rice's record of 56 points set in 1995.

Heat Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date LeBron James 61 3/3/2014 Glen Rice 56 4/15/1995 Dwyane Wade 55 4/12/2009 LeBron James 51 2/3/2011 Dwyane Wade 50 3/14/2009 Dwyane Wade 50 2/22/2009 Alonzo Mourning 50 3/29/1996

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 64 points

On December 13, 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new franchise record for points in a game for the Milwaukee Bucks with 64.

This came in a 140-126 win over the Pacers, in which he also grabbed 14 rebounds and shot 20-for-28 from the field and 24-for-32 from the free-throw line.

He became the first Bucks player to score more than 60 points in a game, breaking Michael Redd's previous record of 57 points.

Bucks' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Giannis Antetokounmpo 64 12/13/2023 Michael Redd 57 11/11/2006 Giannis Antetokounmpo 55 1/3/2023 Brandon Jennings 55 12/10/1971 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 55 12/10/1971

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns – 62 points

On January 22, 2024, Karl-Anthony Towns set a new single-game scoring record for the Minnesota Timberwolves .

In a 128-125 loss to the Hawks, Towns scored 62 points, including knocking down 10 three-pointers. This was Towns' second career 60-point game, the other coming in 2022.

Timberwolves' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Karl-Anthony Towns 62 1/22/2024 Karl-Anthony Towns 60 3/14/2022 Karl-Anthony Towns 56 3/28/2018 Mo Williams 52 1/13/2015 Anthony Edwards 51 4/9/2024 Corey Brewer 51 4/11/2014 Kevin Love 51 3/23/2012

New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis – 59 points

There have only been four 50-point performances in the history of the New Orleans Pelicans . Three belong to Anthony Davis , including the franchise record 59 points.

Davis scored 59 on February 21, 2016, in a 111-106 win over the Pistons. Davis also grabbed 20 rebounds in the game and shot 24-for-34 from the field.

This performance by Davis broke Jamal Mashburn's previous record of 50 points in a game for New Orleans.

Pelicans' Top Single-Game Scoring Performances Player Points Date Anthony Davis 59 2/21/2016 Anthony Davis 53 2/21/2018 Anthony Davis 50 10/26/2016 Jamal Mashburn 50 2/21/2003 Brandon Ingram 49 1/16/2020

New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony – 62 points

On January 24, 2014, Carmelo Anthony became the second Knicks player to score 60 points in a single game.

In a 125-96 win over the Bobcats, Anthony dropped a franchise-record 62 points, passing Bernard King's previous record of 60 points.

Jalen Brunson became the third Knicks player to score 60 points in a game in 2024, finishing just one point shy of tying Anthony's record.