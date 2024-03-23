Highlights The Knicks' playoff hopes rest on the return of key players Randle and Anunoby, as their absence has impacted team performance.

The Timberwolves face uncertainty without injured star Towns, as his absence could affect their playoff chances and half-court offense.

The Sixers' season hinges on Embiid's return, as their success in the playoffs largely depends on his availability and impact on the team.

Unfortunately for NBA fans, injuries are a huge part of how the playoffs play out every year, and are a huge determinant of the fortunes for their favorite teams. The 2023-24 season is no exception, with several teams having massive health concerns as the March stretch run winds down to the start of the playoffs.

Despite a relatively healthy year in the wake of the NBA's new 65-game requirement to be eligible for awards, a few teams have players on the shelf that need to return, while other squads are monitoring minor injuries to important players. However, these five teams have their ultimate playoff ceilings totally dependent on the health status of certain players.

1 New York Knicks

New York desperately needs 3 key players to return

The New York Knicks were by far the best team in the NBA for the 14 games that Julius Randle and OG Anunoby played together, going 12-2 with an unthinkable +15.1 net rating until both players suffered injuries. New York boasted a top-10 offense alongside the league's most dominant defense over that stretch, but haven't been able to recapture it without these two players.

New York has floated the ship extremely well since the injuries, which speaks to their incredible depth, coaching, culture, and the rising superstardom of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks have been able to go 12-11 over the following 23 games due to maintaining their incredible defensive play and clutch shot-making from Brunson.

Julius Randle & OG Anunoby Effect (Since Jan. 1) Split NRTG Win-Loss With +15.1 12-2 Without +0.1 12-11

The Knicks' impressive stretch since their starting forwards went down has allowed them to maintain the fourth seed and gives them a chance to move up to third if Cleveland continues to struggle. However, if one or both of Anunoby and Randle cannot play or are ineffective come playoff time, New York will likely suffer an early playoff exit.

Anunoby had surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow in February, and was even able to return last week for three games before being placed back on the injury list because of 'pain management'. The Knicks appear to be confident he will return at full health at some point before the playoffs, as his MRIs are completely clear. It is simply an issue of playing through pain if he ultimately has to.

Randle's injury is a bit more worrying for Knicks fans, as he still hasn't been cleared for full contact despite doing every other basketball activity possible for weeks. He appears ready to play outside of the need to be completely sure his dislocated shoulder can handle the wear-and-tear of NBA playoff series. However, Knicks staffers are confident he will return at some capacity for the playoffs.

New York also is expecting center Mitchell Robinson to return to the lineup within a week, giving the Knicks a two-headed monster next to Isaiah Hartenstein.

2 Minnesota Timberwolves

Wolves are dealing with several injuries, most notably to KAT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have finally burst onto the scene in 2023-24 after two-straight years of tough first-round exits, holding the No.1 seed in the West for much of the year. When Karl-Anthony Towns tore his meniscus on March 12th, Minnesota sat at 45-21, the third-best record in the NBA.

Towns was also enjoying one of his best seasons of his career, averaging 22/8/3 on impressive 51/42/87 splits, as he and Anthony Edwards carried Minnesota's offense. Towns was also contributing to winning at a higher level than he previously has in his NBA career, buying into the team construct and defending better than ever before.

Karl-Anthony Towns - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORtg 116.5 108.2 DRtg 108.5 106.2 NRtg 8.0 4.0 FG% 49.8 46.4 3PT% 40.2 36.4

The Wolves' star big man will be re-evaluated in four weeks, leaving the door open for a return in the second-round or likely the conference finals. The question is whether Minnesota can make it through two rounds without Towns, and if he will even be ready to fully contribute if he does return at some point.

Minnesota's biggest concern is whether their already mediocre half-court offense can grind through two playoff series without the incredible spacing Towns provides for Anthony Edwards and their other ball-handlers. Luckily, they have by far the best defense in the NBA, which should give them a chance against anyone they play.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers' entire season rests on the availability of Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid underwent surgery in the first week of February on a meniscus he injured against the Warriors on January 30th. Recent updates suggest that 76ers staffers are hopeful he will be able to return before the end of the regular season, especially since he returned to team practices this week.

If he is able to return for a few games at the end of the season, that would be extremely important for conditioning purposes and would also allow Embiid to shake off the rust. Philadelphia has no hope to advance in the playoffs without Embiid, even if they make it out of the Play-In tournament without the big man. Winning a first-round matchup with Boston or Milwaukee would be a miracle if the MVP cannot return.

If Embiid is somehow able to return at near full strength in the playoffs, Philadelphia becomes a huge threat in the Eastern Conference and a terrible matchup for whichever top seed draws them. The 76ers are 26-8 with Joel Embiid in the lineup this season.

Joel Embiid's Impact on 76ers Split NRTG Win-Loss With +6.9 26-8 Without -5.6 12-23

4 Phoenix Suns

Suns' Big 3 has struggled to stay on the court together

When the Phoenix Suns made the trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the span of five months, they envisioned a healthy Big 3 spearheading the league's best offense on their way to a top seed and long playoff run. The reality has been vastly different.

Booker, Beal, and Durant have combined to miss 50 games so far this year, only allowing the Big 3 to suit up together 29 times through the team's first 70 games. The Suns have thrived when these three are on the court together, playing to a stellar 8.1 net rating in the small sample size. Their offense has been nearly unguardable, overcoming their weak defense with a 123.8 offensive rating when the trio is on the floor.

Durant, Beal & Booker - 3-Man Lineup Stats Category Stats ORtg 122.9 DRrg 116.0 NRtg 6.9 FG% 53.5 3PT% 42.5

Clearly, the only way the Suns can make a deep playoff run is if their three best players are healthy, as they are one of the thinnest teams in the playoff field. Outside of Grayson Allen, who is having his best season, the Suns have question marks in nearly every other rotation slot. Jusuf Nurkić is a good player, but can be exploitable defensively in the playoffs.

Even when the entire team has been healthy, the Suns haven't met their expectations, and they're headed towards a play-in tournament spot. However, they're fully healthy right now, and should build chemistry by the time the playoffs roll around. If they're going to have any chance to make a run, these 3 injury-prone players must be healthy.

5 Indiana Pacers

Pacers will only go as far as Haliburton can take them

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have had their coming-out party in 2023-24, playing good basketball the majority of the year to the tune of a 39-31 record, good for the 6th seed in the East. The concern for Indiana as they head towards the postseason is the injury status of their star point guard.

Before Haliburton's hamstring injury on Jan. 8, he had been one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists while shooting an extremely efficient 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. He led the Pacers to a 21-15 record and an in-season tournament finals appearance.

Since Haliburton returned from the injury, he has averaged just 16 points and 10 assists on poor efficiency, and the Pacers have struggled accordingly. Many have speculated whether Haliburton is still banged up, and if Indiana doesn't get their leader back to full strength before the playoffs start, they are drawing dead to win their first-round series.

Tyrese Haliburton - Stats Before/After Injury Category Before After GP 33 24 Record 21-12 18-16 PTS 23.6 16.0 AST 12.5 9.5 3PT% 40.3 28.3