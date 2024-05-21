Highlights The Spurs have assets and options with the 4th and 8th picks, possibly aiming for a starting-caliber guard.

The 2024 NBA Draft is just over a month away.

This year's draft lottery saw some surprises, with the Atlanta Hawks leaping up to the No. 1 spot while the Detroit Pistons, the league's worst team, fell to the fifth pick.

Now, with a little over a month until the draft, the rumor mill will get to churning — about teams who want to move up, teams who want to move down, and teams who want to trade out altogether.

There is one important thing to note about this year's draft — experts consider it a weak class. That doesn't mean that it won't produce good players; just that it's low on players with star potential or sure-thing prospects.

With that in mind, we compiled a list of five teams who may choose to trade out of the first round of the first round.

1 San Antonio Spurs

Picks: No. 4, No. 8

The Spurs figure to be one of the most interesting teams of the 2024 offseason. With Victor Wembanyama already looking like an impact player and a young core that still only managed 22 wins last season, it'll be interesting to see just how hard the Spurs step on the gas this summer to build a competitive team.

That's where the 2024 Draft comes in. San Antonio owns the fourth and eighth overall picks, giving them a great opportunity to draft a young prospect and make a trade for a win-now veteran.

Point guard is an obvious area of need for the Spurs. While they have cap space to pursue someone like Tyus Jones, they could also flip one or both of their picks, plus salary, for a starting-caliber guard to help make Wembanyama's life easier on offense. Would that package be enough for someone like Trae Young or Darius Garland? Would the Spurs have to aim lower? It's unclear, but the Spurs have the assets and flexibility to open a lot of doors.

2 Portland Trail Blazers

Picks: No. 7, No. 14

How many more losing seasons can Portland endure? That's a big question hanging over a team that has intriguing young talent but doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast.

It would make sense for Portland to trade more established veteran players like Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, and even Anfernee Simons and continue a rebuild around the likes of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, but we've seen teams get impatient before. And like the Spurs, the Blazers have two draft picks to work with.

Portland could use one or both of its picks, plus salary filler, to net some more win-now talent. It doesn't even have to be a star player — Portland just needs to get closer to winning 35-40ish games this season after three straight seasons of 32 wins or fewer.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Picks: No. 12

The Thunder already have an incredible team that is loaded with young talent. How much more do they need?!

No, really. The Thunder are in an enviable position: they're already a contender with a core of players on their first or second contracts, and they have a surplus of assets coming over the rest of the decade. Why not trade one of those assets to get out of a draft that many experts don't love?

The entire NBA world is waiting for OKC to push their chips in for another star player, but they may not even have to do that yet. They can afford to make smaller moves to build around their impressive young core.

There is also a degree of a ticking clock in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will be hard-pressed to keep all of its current young players when they're due for extensions and second contracts. If they were to select players with all of the upcoming draft picks they own from other teams, it would almost be too much to manage.

Coming off a 58-win season and a second-round playoff appearance, it makes sense for Oklahoma City to push some chips in to get some win-now help.

4 New York Knicks

Picks: No. 24, No. 25

The Knicks have traded their first-round picks in recent years and haven't made a first-round draft selection since 2020, when they took Obi Toppin with the eighth overall pick.

So, on some level, it makes sense for New York to just keep its first-round picks this year and acquire some young talent to add to their depth.

On the other hand, the whole NBA universe knows the Knicks plan on shopping for another star player this offseason. The Knicks own all of their own first-round picks going forward, plus four additional picks from other teams (that includes No. 24, which comes via Dallas). This summer is the best time for the Knicks to make such a trade — before their roster becomes more expensive and before they lose two of those assets in their 2024 draft picks.

The question, of course, is whether any star player worth pursuing will become available in the next month. The Knicks have a deep, competitive team that arguably could have reached the Eastern Conference Finals if healthy. Targeting the right star will be critical to moving the team forward.

However, if we're listing teams who might end up not making a draft selection at all, the Knicks have to be on the list.

5 Denver Nuggets

Picks: No. 28

The Nuggets' title defense obviously fell well short this season with a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now the task for Denver will be reassessing a roster that must remain competitive around Nikola Jokic.

And while the best teams extend their championship window by nailing draft picks (see: the San Antonio Spurs, 1997-2018), one of the Nuggets' biggest flaws all season was a shallow, unproven bench. Players who saw consistent regular-season minutes like Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji saw their minutes get squeezed in the postseason, as head coach Mike Malone searched for units that he could trust in playoff settings.

So while it's tempting to say the Nuggets need to nail the 28th pick in the draft to find a reliable contributor, for a team with title aspirations and questionable depth, it might make more sense to use that pick to acquire a proven veteran to come off the bench. The 28th pick, of course, won't net the Nuggets much, but combined with future picks or their young players, the Nuggets might be able to land a more reliable veteran.