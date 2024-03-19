Highlights Paul George's contract extension talks with the Clippers are at a standstill, leaving his future in Los Angeles uncertain.

There is potential interest in George from Eastern Conference teams as the All-Star heads for free agency.

The Clippers need to establish an identity as the playoffs approach, despite George's future with the team being unclear.

The Los Angeles Clippers certainly aren’t lacking in star power, but their loaded starting lineup could be set to take a blow this summer, with reports of increased free-agency interest in Paul George intensifying.

The star forward’s future has been called into question over recent weeks, with the Clippers yet to commit to a contract extension. George has a player option of around $48.8 million for next season, but neither side has made significant progress on a deal to keep him in California for the 2024-25 season.

Concern around the 33-year-old’s future with the organization has been growing and it seems that it's not going unnoticed around the league.

“Keep an eye on Paul George, by the way. Presumably, if there was a max extension sitting around for him, he would signed it by now; I think it’s fair to say a couple of cap-room teams in the East are, um, ‘monitoring’ this.”

Source: The Athletic

No Agreement Between George and Clippers

George’s deal up in the summer

When the NBA free agency opens in June, George’s name could be high on many teams’ list of priorities. The nine-time All-Star is still an elite talent who could fit into just about any on-court situation.

With Kawhi Leonard locked into an extension with the Clippers since January and however, L.A. may not envision George — or indeed James Harden — as part of their future game-plan. George has previously stated his desire to stay with the franchise, but the longer he puts off putting pen to paper with Steve Ballmer’s club, the less likely that looks.

Paul George Contract Breakdown Season Age Status Base Salary 2021-2022 31 $39,344,900 2022-2023 32 $42,492,492 2023-2024 33 $45,640,084 2024-2025 34 Player Option £48,787,676 2025 - 35 Unrestricted Free Agent

What Does the Future Hold for George?

Reports suggest PG could be heading back East

George spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Indiana Pacers. The California native became accustomed to playing in the East, making consecutive runs to the Eastern Conference Finals, alongside an exciting young core.

As per February’s reports from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Pacers may have their eyes on a reunion. Despite an apparent acrimonious departure from Indiana in 2017, George has publicly expressed his fond feelings toward the organization and may be open to a return.

The Philadelphia 76ers always seem to find their way into the rumor mill and this is certainly no exception. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported last month that the Sixers also may pursue George if he decided to test his value in the market. Daryl Morey’s club has room to add another star to the mix, alongside a currently recovering Joel Embiid and are expected to be circling when the time comes.

It would be a safe bet to suggest that George would make both of these teams better. In his 14th NBA season, he is still producing an impressive rate for a Clippers side looking to turn a corner as the postseason approaches.

Paul George 2023-2024 Season PPG FG% 3P RPG APG 22.3 46.3% 3.3 5.3 3.7

He did, however, throw fuel on the fire with recent comments after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, about the current Clippers team, suggesting that they don’t currently have an identity, despite their talent if not top-heavy roster.

“We want to be a team that’s consistent and we want to establish an identity. I’ve always spoken about having an identity and I think it’s extremely important. Right now, I don’t think we have an identity.”

Since those comments, Los Angeles have slipped to 42-25 and fourth in the Western Conference, following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers certainly need to establish an identity heading into the playoffs and beyond, but time will tell if George will be part of it.