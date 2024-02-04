Key Takeaways The Boston Celtics have the most NBA championships with 18.

The Golden State Warriors have seven championships, mostly won in the 21st century.

The 76ers, Pistons, and Heat all have three championships each, with many teams having one or none.

Winning the NBA Finals is the most coveted prize in basketball. It is the pinnacle of performance, as the entire grind of the preseason, regular season, and postseason is for one reason only: to win the championship and raise that shiny golden Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The popularity of franchises in the NBA usually rely on two factors: their star players, and their championships. The former usually leads to the latter, culminating in success and raising both the monetary and societal value of the team in question. Championships can be the defining factor of a franchise remaining “relevant” in the current society.

Throughout the history of the league, various different franchises have won championships, to varying levels of success. A few franchises have managed to rack up multiple titles in impressive fashion, while other teams have earned a few or only one. The rest have yet to win any, although their time may one day come.

Ten teams have never won a championship. The Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Charlotte Hornets can't claim any hardware, and the last five of those teams are the only ones to have never even reached an NBA Finals.

Nine teams have won the Finals on one occasion. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets each claim one championship in their entire history.

Ten teams can claim multiple Finals wins, and each one cracks the list of the top ten franchises with the most Finals victories.

1 Boston Celtics

18 championships (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008, 2024)

The Boston Celtics were the first team to reach the 17-ring threshold, achieving that feat when they won their last title in 2008 over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Throughout their history, the Celtics have had dominating teams including multiple dynasties, culminating in the late 1950s and early 1960s when they won eight straight chips from 1959 to 1966. The eight straight rings, let alone appearances, is still a sports record to this day.

Celtics Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1957 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 7 1958 St. Louis Hawks Hawks in 6 1959 Minneapolis Lakers Celtics in 4 1960 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 7 1961 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 5 1962 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1963 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 6 1964 San Francisco Warriors Celtics in 5 1965 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 5 1966 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1968 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 6 1969 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1974 Milwaukee Bucks Celtics in 7 1976 Phoenix Suns Celtics in 6 1981 Houston Rockets Celtics in 6 1984 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1985 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 6 1986 Houston Rockets Celtics in 6 1987 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 6 2008 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 6 2010 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 7 2022 Golden State Warriors Warriors in 6

2 Los Angeles Lakers

17 championships (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)

The L.A. Lakers tied the Celtics with the most rings in 2020, when they won the Finals in that season. They are the only team to have won a ring in each of the last four decades, a representation of their ongoing franchise success, even if they have not been so hot this season.

The Lakers have faced the Celtics the most times in the Finals, especially during the Celtics’ dynasty years, but would ultimately lose to them multiple times. Therefore, these two franchises have forever been linked and will continue to be linked until one of them wins another title and gains or regains bragging rights.

Lakers Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1949 Washington Capitols Lakers in 6 1950 Syracuse Nationals Lakers in 6 1952 New York Knicks Lakers in 7 1953 New York Knicks Lakers in 5 1954 Syracuse Nationals Lakers in 7 1959 Boston Celtics Celtics in 4 1962 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 1963 Boston Celtics Celtics in 6 1965 Boston Celtics Celtics in 5 1966 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 1968 Boston Celtics Celtics in 6 1969 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 1970 New York Knicks Knicks in 7 1972 New York Knicks Lakers in 5 1973 New York Knicks Knicks in 5 1980 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 6 1982 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 6 1983 Philadelphia 76ers 76ers in 4 1984 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 1985 Boston Celtics Lakers in 6 1987 Boston Celtics Lakers in 6 1988 Detroit Pistons Lakers in 7 1989 Detroit Pistons Pistons in 4 1991 Chicago Bulls Bulls in 5 2000 Indiana Pacers Lakers in 6 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 5 2002 New Jersey Nets Lakers in 4 2004 Detroit Pistons Pistons in 5 2008 Boston Celtics Celtics in 6 2009 Orlando Magic Lakers in 5 2010 Boston Celtics Lakers in 7 2020 Miami Heat Lakers in 6

With a core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis , the Lakers are aging, but still incredibly talented. The window to win another championship with their current roster is closing.

3 Golden State Warriors

7 championships (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

The Golden State Warriors sit third in the list for most championships, with seven. This number is impressive in its own right and would be more impressive if not for the ten more the Lakers and Celtics possess. However, that does not take away from the Warriors’ overall success, most of which has been achieved in the 21st century.

The Warriors saw initial success during the early days of the NBA, winning their first title all the way back in 1947 when they resided in Philadelphia. They then won rings in 1957 and 1975 but were relatively quiet going into the early 21st century with a modest three rings.

Warriors Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1947 Chicago Stags Warriors in 5 1956 Fort Wayne Pistons Warriors in 5 1975 Washington Bullets Warriors in 4 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 6 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Cavaliers in 7 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 5 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 4 2019 Toronto Raptors Raptors in 6 2022 Boston Celtics Warriors in 6

The Warriors would see much more success, however, in the mid-2010s with the emergence of Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and Kevin Durant and the dynasty that brought the franchise four more titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, with two Finals appearances in 2016 and 2019. All in all, it is this dynasty that has defined the modern-day Warriors, and it’s the reason they catapulted to third on the all-time list.

4 Chicago Bulls

6 championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

The Chicago Bulls were founded in 1966, and went a long time without any success. It was not until a quarter-century after their founding that they would reach their first NBA Finals. This came at the helm of Michael Jordan , and it would be the beginning of one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

The Bulls won three straight titles, twice, leading to the coining of the term “three-peat.” They won back-to-back-to-back titles from 1991-1993, and then again in 1996-1998. To this day, the Bulls are the only NBA team with more than one championship to go undefeated in the Finals.

Bulls Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1991 Los Angeles Lakers Bulls in 5 1992 Portland Trail Blazers Bulls in 6 1993 Phoenix Suns Bulls in 6 1996 Seattle SuperSonics Bulls in 6 1997 Utah Jazz Bulls in 6 1998 Utah Jazz Bulls in 6

Unfortunately, it appears that the Bulls peaked at that point, as they have not had much success since. But Bulls fans who experienced the dynasty would gladly accept that sacrifice.

5 San Antonio Spurs

5 championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

The small-market San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, with five titles. Like the Bulls, it took them a while to reach their first NBA Finals, coming 23 years after their founding in 1976.

However, that first appearance was a success as they beat the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals, winning their first ring. The Spurs would then go on to have much success throughout the 2000s, winning the Finals in 2003, 2005, and 2007, and then in 2014.

Spurs Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1999 New York Knicks Spurs in 5 2003 New Jersey Nets Spurs in 6 2005 Detroit Pistons Spurs in 7 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers Spurs in 4 2013 Miami Heat Heat in 7 2014 Miami Heat Spurs in 5

Their only Finals loss came in 2013 to the Heat, meaning they would have repeated and gone 6-0, tying the Bulls’ record, had they won. However, also like the Bulls, the Spurs have not had much success since their last ring, but are looking to find new wind after drafting Victor Wembanyama first overall.

6 Miami Heat

3 championships (2006, 2012, 2013)

The Miami Heat are a team who have seen their success come in the 21st century. Founded in 1988, they reached their first Finals in 2006, where they beat the Mavericks. They then made it back in 2011 in a rematch with the Mavs, but Dallas took that series.

The Heat repeated as champions in 2012 and 2013 with LeBron at the helm. They did make it back to the Finals multiple times in 2014, 2020, and 2023, but have not won since.

Heat Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 2006 Dallas Mavericks Heat in 6 2011 Dallas Mavericks Mavericks in 6 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Heat in 5 2013 San Antonio Spurs Heat in 7 2014 San Antonio Spurs Spurs in 5 2020 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 6 2023 Denver Nuggets Nuggets in 5

Dwyane Wade won three rings with the Heat, and the Pat Riley-built Heat is looking to return to glory on the shoulders of Jimmy Butler .

7 Detroit Pistons

3 championships (1989, 1990, 2004)

The Detroit Pistons got off to an extremely slow start, being founded in 1948 and not winning their first Finals until 1989. They did appear in back-to-back Finals in 1955 and 1956 but lost those. The franchise saw much of their success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, repeating as champions in 1989 and 1990. They also won the title in 2004 versus the Lakers, but have not seen much success since.

Pistons Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1988 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 7 1989 Los Angeles Lakers Pistons in 4 1990 Portland Trail Blazers Pistons in 5 2004 Los Angeles Lakers Pistons in 5 2005 San Antonio Spurs Spurs in 7

Detroit has built an identity around their Finals teams, dubbing the first round of champions led by Bill Laimbeer, Isiah Thomas, and Joe Dumars as "The Bad Boys," and the gritty teams of the early 2000s as "The Going to Work Pistons." Each team has done an excellent job of representing the Rust Belt city that they come from.

8 Philadelphia 76ers

3 championships (1955, 1967, 1983)

Three franchises currently possess three championships: the Philadelphia 76ers , Pistons, and Heat. Philadelphia leads the way with nine conference titles, followed by Detroit with seven, and then Miami with six.

The 76ers sustained much of their success earlier on in their history, winning rings in 1955, 1967, and 1983. Their first victory came before the 76ers were even the 76ers, as they resided in Syracuse, New York and went by the name "Nationals."

They had two other Finals appearances in the 1950s as well as in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but lost those. Additionally, they lost their latest Finals appearance in 2001, meaning the 76ers have lost twice the amount of Finals they have won.

76ers Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1950 Minneapolis Lakers Lakers in 6 1954 Minneapolis Lakers Lakers in 7 1955 Fort Wayne Pistons Nationals in 7 1967 San Francisco Warriors 76ers in 7 1977 Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers in 6 1980 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 6 1982 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 6 1983 Los Angeles Lakers 76ers in 4 2001 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 5

Players like Charles Barkley , allen iverson , and Joel Embiid have all tried to bring the City of Brotherly Love a championship, but the efforts have been fruitless.

9 New York Knicks

2 championships: 1970, 1973

The New York Knicks are one of the NBA's most storied franchises, but unfortunately have seen very little success throughout their history. Only two titles in 1970 and 1973 exist to show for their 78-year history.

Knicks' Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 1951 Rochester Royals Royals in 7 1952 Minneapolis Lakers Lakers in 7 1953 Minneapolis Lakers Lakers in 5 1970 Los Angeles Lakers Knicks in 7 1972 Los Angeles Lakers Lakers in 5 1973 Los Angeles Lakers Knicks in 5 1994 Houston Rockets Rockets in 5 1999 San Antonio Spurs Spurs in 5

Franchise legends like Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Ewing never even made the Finals in a Knicks jersey, giving the largest media market in the league very little to celebrate.

10 Houston Rockets

2 championships (1994, 1995)

The Knicks lost in 1994, giving the Houston Rockets their first title. The Rockets do not have much historical success either, winning only two titles in 57 years, and the only two came in 1994 and 1995. Hakeem Olajuwon will forever have a special place in Houston, as he led them to the two Finals. They also lost two Finals in 1981 and 1986, both to the Celtics.

Rockets' Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 1981 Boston Celtics Celtics in 6 1986 Boston Celtics Celtics in 6 1994 New York Knicks Rockets in 7 1995 Orlando Magic Rockets in 4

Icons Yao Ming, James Harden and Tracy McGrady were unable to break through and win one for Houston, cementing their spot low on this list.

11 Milwaukee Bucks

2 championships (1971, 2021)

The Milwaukee Bucks have become an extremely successful franchise as of late, with the current version of the team featuring stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard . However, it has not been this way for the majority of the franchise’s history as before 2021, their only title came fifty years prior in 1971. They also lost the Finals in 1974 to the Celtics.

Bucks' Finals Appearances Year Opponent Result 1971 Baltimore Bullets Bucks in 4 1974 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 2021 Phoenix Suns Bucks in 6

Legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee their only NBA championships, but currently have a wide title window as Antetokounmpo dominates the league.