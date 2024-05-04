Highlights
- The San Antonio Spurs are positioned for future success with 27 draft picks in the next five years.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second-most draft picks and are prepared to contend for a title.
- The Washington Wizards have 20 draft picks and need to hit on their selections for a successful rebuild.
As the 2024 NBA playoffs continue, many teams are already turning their attention to the NBA Draft. the marquee event of the offseason. The first round will be conducted on June 26th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round will be held at ESPN's Seaport District Studios on June 27th.
The 2024 draft class lacks star quality, and as a result, many fans are already looking ahead to future drafts. As teams stockpile picks to either trade for established players or draft the rosters of the future, some teams have amassed more draft picks than others.
Here is a look at the five teams with the most draft picks between 2024 and 2028.
1 San Antonio Spurs
27 draft picks (15 first round, 12 second round)
The San Antonio Spurs were undoubtedly the winners of the 2023 NBA Draft, as they were able to acquire the franchise-altering talents of Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Although the Spurs finished 14th in the West with a dismal record of 22-60, the future is bright. Wembanyama lived up to the immense hype and is already one of the best players in the NBA at just 20 years old.
|
San Antonio Spurs Draft Picks 2024-2028
|
Year
|
Round
|
From
|
Protections
|
2024
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2024
|
1
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Protected 1-14
|
2024
|
1
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Protected 1-6
|
2024
|
2
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Protected 1-10
|
2025
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
2
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
None
|
2025
|
2
|
Chicago Bulls
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
Pick swap with Atlanta Hawks (highest pick goes to Spurs)
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Utah Jazz
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets or Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Boston Celtics
|
Pick swap, protected first overall
|
2028
|
2
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Protected 31-33
|
2028
|
2
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Own
|
None
San Antonio will have three first-round picks in the 2024 draft, including a likely top-five pick. With 12 first-rounders in the next five drafts, the Spurs have positioned themselves to control their destiny. If the front office decides to get aggressive and pursue trades that will help them win now, they have the assets to do that. Should they choose to stay the course and build through the draft, they will be spoiled for choice, with 27 draft selections available to them over the next five years.
2 Oklahoma City Thunder
22 draft picks (13 first round, 9 second round)
Damian Lillard's memorable game-winning shot in the 2019 NBA playoffs to send the Oklahoma City Thunder home would go on to completely alter the destiny of this franchise. Russell Westbrook and Paul George were shipped out that summer, and it was clear that the Thunder were on the path of a long and slow rebuild. In exchange for George, OKC received a plethora of draft picks, Danilo Gallinari, and a young point guard named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Los Angeles Clippers. What the Thunder and Clippers did not know was that Gilgeous-Alexander would blossom into one of the best players in the league.
Oklahoma City just wrapped up the regular season as the top seed in the cutthroat Western Conference, an astonishing feat for the second-youngest team in the NBA. While the 2023-24 MVP award looks to be headed in Nikola Jokić's direction, Gilgeous-Alexander has enjoyed a dominant season and will likely finish in the top three for the award. Oklahoma City is the number one seed in the West, and they still hold the second-most draft picks in the next five years, including four first-round picks in 2024.
|
Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks 2024-2028
|
Year
|
Round
|
From
|
Protections
|
2024
|
1
|
Houston Rockets
|
Protected 1-4
|
2024
|
1
|
Utah Jazz
|
Protected 1-10
|
2024
|
1
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers
|
Can swap with either team
|
2025
|
1
|
Miami Heat
|
Protected 1-14
|
2025
|
1
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Protected 1-6
|
2025
|
2
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Protected 31-40
|
2025
|
2
|
Boston Celtics or Memphis Grizzlies
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Golden State Warriors
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Can swap their own pick or DEN's pick
|
2027
|
1
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Protected 1-5
|
2027
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Utah Jazz
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Own
|
None
General manager Sam Presti will almost certainly trade at least a few of their upcoming 23 draft selections. Perhaps a veteran star is on the horizon for Oklahoma City, as they aim to add experience to a youthful roster. Regardless of how well they perform in their first playoff run since the 2020 NBA bubble, the Thunder look poised to contend for a title for the next decade.
3 Washington Wizards
20 draft picks (8 first round, 12 second round)
The Washington Wizards are in desperate need of a young star. The Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole experiment has not worked, to the surprise of few. In order to appease their heavily disgruntled fanbase, the Wizards need to fully commit to a rebuild that they've been so reluctant to initiate since the departures of John Wall and Bradley Beal.
|
Washington Wizards Draft Picks 2024-2028
|
Year
|
Round
|
From
|
Protections
|
2024
|
1
|
Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz
|
WAS receives the second least favorable
|
2024
|
1
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Pick swap
|
2024
|
2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Phoenix Suns
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Chicago Bulls
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Minnesota Timberwolves or New York Knicks or New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Golden State Warriors
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Brooklyn Nets or Dallas Mavericks
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Chicago Bulls
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers
|
None
Washington holds their first-round pick in each of the next five drafts. Given the high likelihood of Washington remaining as a lottery team for the foreseeable future, it's imperative that they hit on at least a couple of their next draftees.
4 Orlando Magic
16 draft picks (7 first round, 9 second round)
The Orlando Magic are in a good spot. Their young core built around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner delivered when healthy this season, and they finished the season fifth in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 47-35. The Magic have seven first-round picks over the next five drafts and could use them as trade assets moving forward.
|
Orlando Magic Draft Picks 2024-2028
|
Year
|
Round
|
From
|
Protections
|
2024
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2024
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Protected 1-5
|
2025
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
2
|
Boston Celtics or Memphis Grizzlies
|
None
|
2025
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks
|
None
|
2026
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Boston Celtics
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Los Angeles Lakers or Washington Wizards
|
None
With the cornerstones of the franchise already established, the Magic figure to be buyers in the future, and could look to land a third All-Star caliber player to pair with the emerging talents of Banchero and Wagner.
5 New York Knicks
15 draft picks (9 first round, 6 second round)
The New York Knicks are in a new era, and they have plenty of draft stock to further improve a roster that finished second in the East this season, despite numerous injuries to key players.
|
New York Knicks Draft Picks 2024-2028
|
Year
|
Round
|
From
|
Protections
|
2024
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2024
|
1
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Protected 1-10
|
2024
|
1
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Protected 1-18
|
2024
|
1
|
Washington Wizards
|
Protected 1-12
|
2024
|
2
|
Utah Jazz or Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Protected 1-12
|
2024
|
2
|
Miami Heat
|
Protected 31-55
|
2025
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2025
|
1
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Protected 1-4
|
2025
|
2
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Protected 31-55
|
2025
|
2
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
None
|
2026
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2027
|
2
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
1
|
Own
|
None
|
2028
|
2
|
Indiana Pacers or Phoenix Suns
|
None
Julius Randle will miss the entire Knicks postseason and has been rumored to be available on the trade market this summer. If the Knicks choose to move on from the three-time All-Star, they certainly have the trade assets to facilitate a blockbuster deal for a star to pair with Jalen Brunson.