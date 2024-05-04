Highlights The San Antonio Spurs are positioned for future success with 27 draft picks in the next five years.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second-most draft picks and are prepared to contend for a title.

The Washington Wizards have 20 draft picks and need to hit on their selections for a successful rebuild.

As the 2024 NBA playoffs continue, many teams are already turning their attention to the NBA Draft. the marquee event of the offseason. The first round will be conducted on June 26th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round will be held at ESPN's Seaport District Studios on June 27th.

The 2024 draft class lacks star quality, and as a result, many fans are already looking ahead to future drafts. As teams stockpile picks to either trade for established players or draft the rosters of the future, some teams have amassed more draft picks than others.

Here is a look at the five teams with the most draft picks between 2024 and 2028.

1 San Antonio Spurs

27 draft picks (15 first round, 12 second round)

The San Antonio Spurs were undoubtedly the winners of the 2023 NBA Draft, as they were able to acquire the franchise-altering talents of Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Although the Spurs finished 14th in the West with a dismal record of 22-60, the future is bright. Wembanyama lived up to the immense hype and is already one of the best players in the NBA at just 20 years old.

San Antonio Spurs Draft Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From Protections 2024 1 Own None 2024 1 Charlotte Hornets Protected 1-14 2024 1 Toronto Raptors Protected 1-6 2024 2 Los Angeles Lakers None 2025 1 Atlanta Hawks None 2025 1 Own None 2025 1 Chicago Bulls Protected 1-10 2025 2 Own None 2025 2 New Orleans Pelicans None 2025 2 Chicago Bulls None 2026 1 Own Pick swap with Atlanta Hawks (highest pick goes to Spurs) 2026 1 Own None 2026 2 Own None 2026 2 Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers None 2026 2 Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat None 2026 2 New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers None 2026 2 Utah Jazz None 2027 1 Own None 2027 1 Atlanta Hawks None 2027 2 Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets or Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat None 2027 2 Own None 2028 1 Own None 2028 1 Boston Celtics Pick swap, protected first overall 2028 2 Denver Nuggets Protected 31-33 2028 2 Minnesota Timberwolves None 2028 2 New Orleans Pelicans None 2028 2 Own None

San Antonio will have three first-round picks in the 2024 draft, including a likely top-five pick. With 12 first-rounders in the next five drafts, the Spurs have positioned themselves to control their destiny. If the front office decides to get aggressive and pursue trades that will help them win now, they have the assets to do that. Should they choose to stay the course and build through the draft, they will be spoiled for choice, with 27 draft selections available to them over the next five years.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

22 draft picks (13 first round, 9 second round)

Damian Lillard's memorable game-winning shot in the 2019 NBA playoffs to send the Oklahoma City Thunder home would go on to completely alter the destiny of this franchise. Russell Westbrook and Paul George were shipped out that summer, and it was clear that the Thunder were on the path of a long and slow rebuild. In exchange for George, OKC received a plethora of draft picks, Danilo Gallinari, and a young point guard named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Los Angeles Clippers. What the Thunder and Clippers did not know was that Gilgeous-Alexander would blossom into one of the best players in the league.

Oklahoma City just wrapped up the regular season as the top seed in the cutthroat Western Conference, an astonishing feat for the second-youngest team in the NBA. While the 2023-24 MVP award looks to be headed in Nikola Jokić's direction, Gilgeous-Alexander has enjoyed a dominant season and will likely finish in the top three for the award. Oklahoma City is the number one seed in the West, and they still hold the second-most draft picks in the next five years, including four first-round picks in 2024.

Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From Protections 2024 1 Houston Rockets Protected 1-4 2024 1 Utah Jazz Protected 1-10 2024 1 Los Angeles Clippers None 2025 1 Own None 2025 1 Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers Can swap with either team 2025 1 Miami Heat Protected 1-14 2025 1 Philadelphia 76ers Protected 1-6 2025 2 Atlanta Hawks Protected 31-40 2025 2 Boston Celtics or Memphis Grizzlies None 2026 1 Own None 2026 2 Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers None 2026 2 Golden State Warriors None 2027 1 Own None 2027 1 Los Angeles Clippers Can swap their own pick or DEN's pick 2027 1 Denver Nuggets Protected 1-5 2027 2 Own None 2027 2 Minnesota Timberwolves None 2028 1 Own None 2028 1 Dallas Mavericks None 2028 2 Milwaukee Bucks None 2028 2 Utah Jazz None 2028 2 Own None

General manager Sam Presti will almost certainly trade at least a few of their upcoming 23 draft selections. Perhaps a veteran star is on the horizon for Oklahoma City, as they aim to add experience to a youthful roster. Regardless of how well they perform in their first playoff run since the 2020 NBA bubble, the Thunder look poised to contend for a title for the next decade.

3 Washington Wizards

20 draft picks (8 first round, 12 second round)

The Washington Wizards are in desperate need of a young star. The Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole experiment has not worked, to the surprise of few. In order to appease their heavily disgruntled fanbase, the Wizards need to fully commit to a rebuild that they've been so reluctant to initiate since the departures of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Washington Wizards Draft Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From Protections 2024 1 Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz WAS receives the second least favorable 2024 1 Phoenix Suns Pick swap 2024 2 Phoenix Suns None 2025 1 Own None 2025 2 Phoenix Suns None 2026 1 Phoenix Suns None 2026 1 Own None 2026 2 Own None 2026 2 Chicago Bulls None 2026 2 Minnesota Timberwolves or New York Knicks or New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers None 2026 2 Phoenix Suns None 2027 1 Own None 2027 2 Golden State Warriors None 2027 2 Phoenix Suns None 2027 2 Brooklyn Nets or Dallas Mavericks None 2027 2 Own None 2027 2 Chicago Bulls None 2028 1 Own None 2028 1 Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers None

Washington holds their first-round pick in each of the next five drafts. Given the high likelihood of Washington remaining as a lottery team for the foreseeable future, it's imperative that they hit on at least a couple of their next draftees.

4 Orlando Magic

16 draft picks (7 first round, 9 second round)

The Orlando Magic are in a good spot. Their young core built around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner delivered when healthy this season, and they finished the season fifth in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 47-35. The Magic have seven first-round picks over the next five drafts and could use them as trade assets moving forward.

Orlando Magic Draft Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From Protections 2024 1 Own None 2024 2 Own None 2025 1 Denver Nuggets Protected 1-5 2025 1 Own None 2025 2 Boston Celtics or Memphis Grizzlies None 2025 2 Own None 2026 1 Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards None 2026 1 Own None 2026 2 Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks None 2026 2 Own None 2027 1 Own None 2027 2 Boston Celtics None 2027 2 Own None 2028 1 Own None 2028 2 Own None 2028 2 Los Angeles Lakers or Washington Wizards None

With the cornerstones of the franchise already established, the Magic figure to be buyers in the future, and could look to land a third All-Star caliber player to pair with the emerging talents of Banchero and Wagner.

5 New York Knicks

15 draft picks (9 first round, 6 second round)

The New York Knicks are in a new era, and they have plenty of draft stock to further improve a roster that finished second in the East this season, despite numerous injuries to key players.

New York Knicks Draft Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From Protections 2024 1 Own None 2024 1 Dallas Mavericks Protected 1-10 2024 1 Detroit Pistons Protected 1-18 2024 1 Washington Wizards Protected 1-12 2024 2 Utah Jazz or Cleveland Cavaliers Protected 1-12 2024 2 Miami Heat Protected 31-55 2025 1 Own None 2025 1 Milwaukee Bucks Protected 1-4 2025 2 Detroit Pistons Protected 31-55 2025 2 Brooklyn Nets None 2026 1 Own None 2027 1 Own None 2027 2 Own None 2028 1 Own None 2028 2 Indiana Pacers or Phoenix Suns None

Julius Randle will miss the entire Knicks postseason and has been rumored to be available on the trade market this summer. If the Knicks choose to move on from the three-time All-Star, they certainly have the trade assets to facilitate a blockbuster deal for a star to pair with Jalen Brunson.