Key Takeaways The Boston Celtics have 19 Hall of Famers, with legends like Bill Russell and Larry Bird defining their rich history.

The Los Angeles Lakers boast 18 Hall of Famers, including Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, who embodied the franchise's star power and winning tradition.

The Philadelphia 76ers boast 14 Hall of Famers, from Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving to Allen Iverson, showcasing talent across eras.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of recognition for NBA players who have left a lasting legacy on the game.

While many teams have produced Hall of Famers, a select few franchises have been particularly rich with talent.

We explore the 10 teams with the most Hall of Famers, focusing exclusively on players.

1 Boston Celtics

19 Hall of Famers

The Boston Celtics , one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, boasts an impressive 19 Hall of Fame players.

Central to their legacy are legends like Bill Russell, whose 11 championships are an NBA record, and Larry Bird , who led the team to three titles in the 1980s.

Boston Celtics HOF Careers Player Boston Career Length Bill Russell 1956-1969 Tom Heinsohn 1956-1965 Ed Macauley 1950-1956 Frank Ramsey 1954-1964 Bill Sharman 1951-1961 KC Jones 1958-1967 Sam Jones 1957-1969 John Havlicek 1962-1978 Bob Cousy 1950-1963 Tiny Archibald 1978-1983 Jo Jo White 1969-1979 Dave Cowens 1970-1980 Dennis Johnson 1983-1990 Larry Bird 1979-1991 Kevin McHale 1980-1993 Robert Parish 1980-1994 Ray Allen 2007-2012 Paul Pierce 1998-2013 Kevin Garnett 2007-2013

Other Hall of Famers like John Havlicek, Bob Cousy, and Sam Jones helped define the Celtics' dominance during the 1950s and 1960s. The franchise's commitment to excellence is reflected in the sheer number of its Hall of Famers, from Tom Heinsohn to modern-day icons like Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett , who played pivotal roles in the Celtics' 2008 championship.

The future also looks bright for Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown , and Al Horford after getting banner No. 18 in 2024.

The Celtics' combination of championships, winning culture, and their ability to consistently develop and acquire elite talent has made them a hotbed for Hall of Fame players, cementing their place at the top of NBA lore.

2 Los Angeles Lakers

18 Hall of Famers

The L.A. Lakers , another franchise with a rich history, have produced 18 Hall of Famers.

From the "Showtime" era led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal dynasty in the early 2000s, the Lakers are synonymous with star power.

Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame Careers Player LA Career Length George Mikan 1948-1956 Jim Pollard 1948-1955 Vern Mikkelsen 1949-1959 Clyde Lovellette 1953-1957 Wilt Chamberlain 1968-1973 Jerry West 1960-1974 Elgin Baylor 1958-1972 Gail Goodrich 1965-1968, 1970-1976 Michael Cooper 1978-1990 Jamaal Wilkes 1977-1986 Bob McAdoo 1981-1984 Magic Johnson 1979-1991, 1996 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1975-1989 James Worthy 1982-1994 Vlade Divac 1989-1996, 2004-2005 Shaquille O'Neal 1996-2004 Kobe Bryant 1996-2016 Pau Gasol 2008-2014

Jerry West, the iconic "Logo" of the NBA, and Elgin Baylor were pivotal figures in the Lakers' early success, while Wilt Chamberlain and George Mikan are legendary big men who also donned the Purple and Gold.

In more recent memory, players like LeBron James (who is a lock for the Hall of Fame), Anthony Davis , and Pau Gasol have continued the franchise's tradition of housing some of the best talent the league has ever seen.

With their 17 championships, the Lakers' tradition of winning has naturally attracted and developed some of the game's greatest players.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

14 Hall of Famers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a long tradition of producing Hall of Fame talent, with 14 players enshrined.

Wilt Chamberlain, widely regarded as one of the most dominant players ever, won a title with the 76ers in 1967. Julius "Dr. J" Erving, who helped revolutionize the game with his aerial prowess, brought Philadelphia another championship in 1983, alongside Moses Malone, whose “Fo’ Fo’ Fo’” playoff prediction became legendary.

Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Fame Careers Player Philadelphia Career Length Julius Erving 1976-1987 Moses Malone 1982-1986, 1993-1994 Wilt Chamberlain 1965-1968 Hal Greer 1963-1973 Dolph Schayes 1949-1964 Maurice Cheeks 1978-1989 Doug Collins 1973-1981 Billy Cunningham 1965-1972, 1974-1976 Chet Walker 1963-1969 George McGinnis 1975-1978 Chris Webber 2005-2007 Bobby Jones 1978-1986 Charles Barkley 1984-1992 Allen Iverson 1996-2006, 2010

Earlier stars like Hal Greer and Dolph Schayes helped build the 76ers’ early legacy, while Allen Iverson carried the franchise through the 2000s, becoming one of the most iconic and influential players of his generation.

The 76ers’ Hall of Famers span multiple eras, reflecting the team’s ability to remain competitive and relevant across decades.

4 New York Knicks

12 Hall of Famers

The New York Knicks have 12 Hall of Famers, a testament to their historic prominence in the NBA.

The team's success in the 1970s, when they won two championships, was driven by legends like Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, and Dave DeBusschere. Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, acquired via trade, became another Hall of Famer who made a significant impact during this golden era.

New York Knicks Hall of Fame Careers Player New York Career Length Harry Gallatin 1948-1957 Richie Guerin 1956-1963 Willis Reed 1964-1974 Dick Barnett 1965-1974 Bill Bradley 1967-1977 Dave DeBusschere 1969-1974 Walt Bellamy 1965-1969 Bob McAdoo 1976-1979 Walt Frazier 1967-1977 Earl Monroe 1971-1980 Bernard King 1982-1987 Patrick Ewing 1985-2000

The Knicks also have early stars like Harry Gallatin and Richie Guerin, who helped shape the franchise's early years. Later, Bernard King and Patrick Ewing went on to be adored by Knicks fans in the 1980s and 1990s while Carmelo Anthony entertained for most of the 2010s as he awaits his Hall of Fame induction.

Despite the team's struggles since the 2000s, the legacy of the aforementioned Hall of Famers keeps the Knicks' place in NBA history secure. The franchise's status as a major market team in the heart of New York City has also drawn big-name players, further enhancing their Hall of Fame roster.

5 Golden State Warriors

11 Hall of Famers

The Golden State Warriors , known for their recent dynasty, have produced 11 Hall of Famers, with several players from different era leaving ther mark.

Wilt Chamberlain played a significant part of his career with the Warriors, while Rick Barry led the franchise to an NBA title in 1975. Barry's famous underhand free-throw style and his incredible scoring ability helped define that era of Warriors basketball.

Golden State Warriors HOF Careers Player Golden State Career Length Wilt Chamberlain 1959-1965 Rick Barry 1965-1967, 1972-1978 Paul Arizin 1950-1962 Joe Fulks 1946-1954 Tom Gola 1955-1962 Jerry Lucas 1969-1971 Neil Johnston 1951-1959 Nate Thurmond 1963-1974 Tim Hardaway 1989-1996 Chris Mullin 1985-1997, 2000-2001 Mitch Richmond 1988-1991

The modern Warriors dynasty has added several future Hall of Famers, with Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and Kevin Durant leading the way. Curry, widely considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, has transformed the game with his long-range shooting and has already secured his Hall of Fame spot.

His fellow "Splash Brother" Thompson, Green, and Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, are locks for induction as well, ensuring that Golden State's Hall of Fame count will grow in the future.

6 Detroit Pistons

9 Hall of Famers

The Detroit Pistons , with nine Hall of Famers, have built their legacy on toughness and defense.

The “Bad Boys” era, which led to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990, was headlined by Hall of Famers like Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman. Their fierce defensive play and physicality became the hallmark of the franchise during this era.

Detroit Pistons Hall of Fame Careers Player Detroit Career Length Isiah Thomas 1981-1994 Joe Dumars 1985-1999 Dennis Rodman 1986-1993 Dave Bing 1966-1975 Bob Lanier 1970-1980 Adrian Dantley 1986-1989 Grant Hill 1994-2000 Chauncey Billups 2002-2008, 2013-2014 Ben Wallace 2000-2006, 2009-2012

Earlier, the Pistons had Hall of Famers like Dave Bing and Bob Lanier, who were standout players in the 1970s. In the 2000s, the Pistons experienced another championship run in 2004, as Chauncey Billups recently got inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Pistons' Hall of Famers represent their grit and determination, which has come to define the team’s identity over the years.

7 Chicago Bulls

8 Hall of Famers

The Chicago Bulls owe much of their Hall of Fame legacy to one man: Michael Jordan .

Widely regarded as the greatest player in NBA history, Jordan's six championships in the 1990s solidified his and the Bulls' place in basketball history. Scottie Pippen, Jordan's right-hand man, is also a Hall of Famer, as is Dennis Rodman , whose defensive prowess and rebounding ability played a key role in the Bulls' second three-peat.

Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame Careers Player Chicago Career Length Chet Walker 1969-1975 Artis Gilmore 1976-1982, 1987 George Gervin 1985-1986 Michael Jordan 1984-1993, 1995-1998 Scottie Pippen 1987-1998 Dennis Rodman 1996-1998 Toni Kukoc 1993-1999 Ben Wallace 2006-2008

Earlier Hall of Famers like Artis Gilmore and George Gervin also played for the Bulls, although they found most of their success elsewhere.

Jordan's impact on the Bulls is so immense that his presence alone makes Chicago one of the teams with the most Hall of Famers, and the franchise's legendary run in the 1990s is one of the most iconic periods in NBA history.

8 San Antonio Spurs

8 Hall of Famers

Credit: © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs , renowned for their consistency and excellence, have produced eight Hall of Famers.

The core of their Hall of Famers comes from the Tim Duncan era, where he, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili , and tony parker led the Spurs to five championships between 1999 and 2014. Duncan, a two-time MVP and arguably the greatest power forward ever, was the cornerstone of the Spurs’ dynasty.

San Antonio Spurs HOF Careers Player San Antonio Career Length George Gervin 1974-1985 Artis Gilmore 1982-1987 David Robinson 1989-2003 Dennis Rodman 1993-1995 Dominique Wilkins 1996-1997 Tim Duncan 1997-2016 Tony Parker 2001-2018 Manu Ginobili 2002-2018

Earlier players like George Gervin, known as “The Iceman,” helped put the Spurs on the map in the 1970s.

The franchise’s success has been built on stability, excellent coaching, and smart player development, and their collection of Hall of Famers reflects their dominance in multiple eras.

9 Milwaukee Bucks

6 Hall of Famers

The Milwaukee Bucks have six Hall of Famers, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) being the most prominent.

Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to their first-ever championship in 1971 before going on to have an illustrious career with the Lakers. Oscar Robertson, who joined the Bucks during that title run, is another all-time great who played a key role in their early success.

Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame Careers Player Milwaukee Career Length Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1969-1975 Oscar Robinson 1970-1974 Bob Dandridge 1969-1977, 1981-1982 Sidney Moncrief 1979-1989 Bob Lanier 1980-1984 Ray Allen 1996-2003

More recent Bucks Hall of Famers include Bob Lanier, who spent the latter part of his career with the team.

The franchise's ability to draft and develop players like Giannis Antetokounmpo suggests that their Hall of Fame count could grow in the future, especially if Antetokounmpo continues his dominant play following his title run with the team in 2021.

10 Utah Jazz

5 Hall of Famers

The Utah Jazz have five Hall of Famers, led by the legendary duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton.

Together, they formed one of the most potent pick-and-roll tandems in NBA history, leading the Jazz to multiple deep playoff runs, including two Finals appearances in the 1990s. Stockton, the all-time leader in assists and steals, and Malone, the second-highest scorer in NBA history, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame as cornerstones of the franchise.

Utah Jazz HOF Careers Player Utah Career Length Pete Maravich 1974-1979 Gail Goodrich 1976-1979 Adrian Dantley 1979-1986 Karl Malone 1985-2003 John Stockton 1984-2003

Earlier stars like Adrian Dantley also left a lasting impact on the Jazz, and Pete Maravich, one of the game's most electrifying players, spent a significant portion of his career in Utah.

Despite never winning a championship, the Jazz’s Hall of Famers are a testament to their sustained excellence throughout the years.