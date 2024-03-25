Highlights The Sixers are missing Embiid's impact, but Maxey's emergence as an All-Star and cap space give hope for future success.

By nature, professional sports are dependent on the health and well-being of their athletes. Despite advancements in sports medicine and load management, injuries continue to play an integral part in how sports seasons unfold. The NBA, with its grueling schedule and never-ending injury reports, is no exception.

In this article, we delve into five teams that were most profoundly affected by injuries this season – highlighting how they cope with destiny and often find success in adversity.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

38-32 record I 8th in the East I +2.0 net rating

Already grappling with a knee problem before a collision with Jonathan Kuminga in late January sidelined him indefinitely, Joel Embiid was arguably having the best scoring season ever. Well into his back-to-back MVP campaigns, the recently naturalized American was scoring around 1.04 points per minute, the highest mark in all NBA history.

Rallied behind Embiid’s historic season and Tyrese Maxey’s emergence, the Philadelphia 76ers were in contention for the second seed in the East. Through more cutting and better spacing, their reshaped offense ranked sixth in the league until mid-January and dominant performances solidified the Sixers’ status as serious threats to come out of the East.

Embiid has now missed the team’s last 23 games, in which the Sixers went 9-14, presumably forcing Philadelphia to earn a playoff berth through the play-in. The additions of Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry added some much-needed shooting and experience, but their roster as currently constructed relies way too heavily on Embiid’s defensive presence and offensive firepower.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s status, the Sixers find themselves at an interesting crossroads. Their approach this season has been centered around creating cap flexibility for next summer's pool of free agents, with Paul George at the top of their list. Failing to win a playoff series would result in their cap space ballooning to around 95 million.

Sidelining the reigning MVP for the rest of the season would pave the way for that scenario and allow Embiid to finally make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. On the other hand, the Sixers’ repeated flashes of high-level dominance with Embiid on the floor suggest they could contend in an Eastern Conference that, aside from the Boston Celtics, appears glaringly open.

Ultimately, the Sixers’ next move hinges on Joel Embiid’s health status – which we don’t know much about as of now. Their well-balanced offense improves their odds of finally breaking through long-lasting playoff struggles, but there remains a strong possibility they leverage their injury misfortunes to build more financial flexibility.

2 Memphis Grizzlies

24-47 record I 13th in the west I -6.3 net rating

The Memphis Grizzlies season seemed doomed well before it even started, and it got worse once it did. Seasoned veteran Steven Adams underwent a season-ending knee surgery in November, and Ja Morant received a 25-game suspension for his repeated antics on social media.

Marcus Smart, who was brought in to help instill a new culture and mitigate some of the roster’s flaws, injured himself 11 games into the season and would go on to play in just eight of Memphis’ next 59 games.

For a tiny two-week stretch at the end of December, it seemed like the Grizzlies’ misfortunes had finally turned around. Their renewed hopes came to a quick end, as a shoulder injury sidelined their 24-year-old star for the rest of the season shortly after they had won six of the ten games that followed his return.

Memphis's Record With and Without Their Best Players Category Ja Morant Jaren Jackson Jr. Desmond Bane Games played 9 61 40 Record 6-3 20-41 14-26

Despite this rather grim season outlook, Memphis’ 2023-24 campaign has been full of excitement and notable growth within the roster. As the lone star, Jaren Jackson Jr. was forced to develop into a much-better-rounded self-creator and overall playmaker.

Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson brightened Memphis’ season with their promising development as impactful wings. In them, Memphis possesses two great options to sort out their wing issues for the long term. The Grizzlies also reembodied their Grit N’ Grind days, as they managed to build a top-10 defense despite their roster’s limitations.

Along with the aforementioned internal growth, the new-look Memphis Grizzlies are projected to receive the sixth pick in the upcoming draft. The Grizzlies addressed many of their structural weaknesses and seem poised to make a big splash next season – this was all sparked by their injury misfortunes.

3 New York Knicks

42-28 Record I 4th in the East I +4.4 net rating

The 2023-24 New York Knicks might currently be the most slept-on team in the association, and a valid reason for that fact is that they have been brutally struck by injuries.

New York first lost starting center Mitchell Robinson in early December, then Julius Randle has been sidelined since mid-January and, after completely redefining New York’s identity, OG Anunoby missed 20 of the team’s last 23 games. Despite all those setbacks, New York remains only one game away from the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Powered by Brunson’s heroic level of play and role players elevating their games, New York has maintained a competitive spirit all throughout the season. Even when their All-Star point guard got injured less than a minute into their highly anticipated confrontation against conference rivals Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks managed to snatch a gritty win.

The team has spent the last months turning their wounds into wisdom. Along with DiVincenzo’s growth and Deuce McBride’s surge, Isaiah Hartenstein has emerged as an elite defensive anchor and a quality hub for the offense to work through. Auxiliary players have comfortably stepped up and taken on larger roles – an indictment of the team’s next-man-up mentality and the optionality within the roster.

The heavy workload might hinder Josh Hart or Jalen Brunson’s productivity further down the road, but the Knicks’ season remains exceptional. With the impending returns of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, their final stretch of the season will be crucial.

4 Miami Heat

38-32 record I 7th in the East I -0.3 net rating

Few teams in the league are harder to evaluate during the regular season than the Miami Heat. This year, it’s injuries that prevented the Heat from finding their groove in a regular season setting they usually coast through.

Tangled up with a foot injury in the initial season of a 4-year, $120 million contract, Tyler Herro has missed the last month of competition and only appeared in half the games Miami played this year. The acquisition of certified scorer Terry Rozier hasn’t fully replaced Herro’s self-creation aptitudes and overall shot-making, as the Floridians remain ranked 23rd in offensive efficiency.

Jimmy Butler also only appeared in 70 percent of all games this season, with Miami having a better record without their alpha, including statement wins against Minnesota or Milwaukee.

Mixed up in all this is Bam Adebayo, the only consistent member of Miami’s big three, and the big man is having a terribly overlooked campaign anchoring Miami’s top-8 ranked defense. Duncan Robinson’s growth as a ball-handler has also been a notable bright spot in Miami’s season.

The Heat trio of Herro, Butler, and Adebayo has shared the court for around 400 minutes this season, outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions. For comparison, Boston’s dominant starting lineup has accumulated over 1100 minutes together. Although Miami is used to offset its lack of optionality with poised execution, the dearth of on-court repetitions might be what limits its ceiling.

After their historic run to the Finals during last year's playoffs, it would be a notable mistake to write them off this year’s title chase this early. As their playoff-proven offense gains steam and Jimmy transitions into his postseason persona, Miami remains arguably the strongest threat to Boston’s imperial march to the Finals.

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

43-27 Record I 3rd in the East I +3.6 net rating

Following their underwhelming exit in the first round of last year’s playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers maintained their faith in internal development and addressed their spacing issues with the addition of 3-point specialists. Powered by a 16-2 stretch to start the year, the Cavaliers have held onto the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference all season long.

Evan Mobley, who missed a total of 16 games in his first two years, has appeared in only 55% of all games this season. 24-year-old All-Star Darius Garland has played below his standards due to several facial injuries, including a broken jaw that required his face to be wired shut.

Despite all those challenges, the Cleveland Cavaliers have never stopped playing winning basketball, with Jarrett Allen emerging as the central figure of their success. True stabilizing force on both ends, Allen expanded his game to the perimeter to serve as a hub for Cleveland’s shooters to hover around. The 25-year-old has also anchored the Cavaliers' top-4 defense with his rim protection and impressive mobility at his size.

Moreover, explosive combo guard Donovan Mitchell completely reinvented his game in his 7th season in the league. He spent 61 percent of his minutes at the point guard position to pair with Garland’s absence, and Mitchell has simply excelled in his revamped role.

Cleveland’s nucleus four has only logged around 300 minutes together, which is less than ideal as the playoffs draw near. However, Donovan Mitchell's evolution as a decision-maker and Jarrett Allen's composed presence are poised to turn Cleveland's ambitions into reality as they gear up for a pivotal postseason push.