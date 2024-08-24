Key Takeaways The Boston Celtics face pressure to maintain their dominance despite recent success.

The New York Knicks are pressured to perform well after winning the offseason.

The aging 76ers and Warriors need to cash in on their championship windows before they close.

The price of being a competitive team in the NBA is having to deal with the pressure that comes with it. Pressure is a privilege, and each team finding themselves good enough to be on the big stage will face it. It is how they deal with it that defines their success.

Circumstances other than being competitive can factor into pressure. Teams with high payrolls and/or expiring contracts may face pressure to perform as their championship window comes to a close. Even teams who made it far into the playoffs, or even won the NBA Finals, have pressure to avoid falling short in their next outing.

From powerhouses in the East to teams in the West on their last licks, there are quite a few teams facing enormous pressure to compete heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Here are five teams facing the most pressure to perform this upcoming season.

5 Boston Celtics

The Celtics face pressure despite having just won a title

Even the reigning champions are not exempt from facing pressure. The Boston Celtics are just coming off a dominant season in which they owned the league, cruising to the best record in the NBA and a relatively stress-free NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks .

It can therefore be asked how the Celtics could face pressure despite having just won it all. There is always pressure in Boston, and the Celtics proved they were the best team last season — they will have to prove to the world again that they are still just that.

Boston Celtics – Current Contracts Player Years AAV Total Value Jayson Tatum 5 $62,786,682 $313,933,410 Jaylen Brown 5 $57,078,728 $285,393,640 Jrue Holiday 4 $33,600,000 $134,400,000 Derrick White 4 $17,500,000 $70,000,000 Kristaps Porziņģis 2 $30,000,000 $60,000,000

This especially comes after Jayson Tatum was extended in what has become the largest contract in NBA history. Combined with the money they are paying Jaylen Brown and others, they have a ton of payroll allocated to a few players, so they won’t have much flexibility if something goes wrong.

Last year, it can be argued that the Celtics were lucky, as essentially nothing went wrong, particularly in the injury department. The only major injury they sustained was to Kristaps Porzingis , and it hardly affected them. The Celtics must be ready for any scenario and once again prove they are the best in a league where everyone else is trying to take them down.

4 New York Knicks

The Knicks face pressure after winning the offseason

It is debatable regarding which NBA team “won” the offseason, but the New York Knicks impressed early, stealing the show with a flurry of moves. From locking up OG Anunoby and trading for Mikal Bridges , while extending Jalen Brunson to a team-friendly deal, the case can be made that New York won the offseason.

With that said, the pressure will be heavy for the Knicks next season. Last season was essentially a tale of two halves, with the first half seeing the team have high expectations after their disappointing second-round exit to the Miami Heat in last year’s playoffs.

The second half, however, was much different. The Knicks went all in by trading for OG Anunoby. He ended up being exactly what the team needed, as they cruised to a stellar record in January, with Anunoby, Brunson, and Julius Randle all hitting their stride together. It was clear that the formula was working, until Randle and Anunoby got hurt at the end of the month.

2023-24 New York Knicks – Record by Month Month Record Oct/Nov 11-7 December 6-8 January 14-2 February 4-8 March 9-5 April 6-2

Despite still winning 50 games, their most since 2013, the Knicks were never the same team after that point. Randle never returned after suffering a shoulder injury and the injuries began to pile up. Fast-forward to the offseason, and the Knicks made moves to tell the world they are here to stay.

But with that comes pressure. The Knicks will have to stay healthy this year in order to achieve what they wish, and that is to bring New York its first NBA title since 1973. They will face steep competition in their own Conference, and a tough schedule to start, and how they react will determine their true status.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers’ championship window is not getting any wider

The early portion of the 2024 offseason revolved around the biggest name in the offseason: Paul George . It was unknown where he would end up, as several teams were in on him. When that team ended up being the Philadelphia 76ers , they shot up as one of the teams who won the offseason.

George certainly moves the needle, and provides Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with another star on the court. It gives the 76ers a solid big three that launched them into the upper echelon of the conference.

But given Philadelphia's perennial playoff failures, adding George to the mix only added more pressure.

2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers – Top Players Stats Category Embiid Maxey George (LAC) PPG 34.7 25.9 22.6 RPG 11.0 3.7 5.2 APG 5.6 6.2 3.5 FG% 52.9% 45.0% 47.1% 3PT% 38.8% 37.3% 41.3%

The 76ers’ championship window has been open for several years now, but they have not cashed in yet.

With the older age of their stars and Embiid's injury risk, Philadelphia's championship window is not getting any wider. This may be one of their last years to make it over the hump, particularly as the rest of the Eastern Conference gets younger and more talented.

2 Phoenix Suns

The Suns must prove their big three is legitimate

The Phoenix Suns were the biggest flop of last year’s postseason, as the ‘Big Three’ of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker , and Bradley Beal faltered on the court. What was a lineup with hopeful expectations failed to produce on the big stage, and the Suns were swept out of the playoffs, becoming the first team out.

After their eliminations, there were rumors swirling around the NBA world that they would break up the core by trading one or two of the stars. Those rumors were quickly squandered, however, when the Suns opted to hold on to their trio, while firing coach Frank Vogel after just one season.

2023-24 Phoenix Suns – Top Players Stats Category Durant Booker Beal PPG 27.1 27.1 18.2 RPG 6.6 4.5 4.4 APG 5.0 6.9 5.0 FG% 52.3% 49.2% 51.3% 3PT% 41.3% 36.4% 43.0%

That is not particularly a good look, and with their stars not getting any younger, the pressure has never been higher for the Suns. They possess the players necessary to win, as all of their talent has proven themselves individually. Just look at Durant in the Summer Olympics: he’s still got it.

The Suns are a team who have been here before, but the results have always been the same. They have never won a title and look to change that this year. But the pressure will be on for them to hold their weight or risk another embarrassing exit.

1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ window could officially close this year

Facing the most pressure this upcoming season are the Golden State Warriors . The Warriors are ushering a new chapter following the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson this past summer.

But as long as Stephen Curry is on the team, Golden State will always have expectations to compete at a high level.

However, they don't have the personnel to contend in a Western Conference that has only gotten younger and more talented over the last couple of years.

The Warriors experienced that first-hand last year, when they were bounced in the Play-In Tournament and missed the postseason.

2023-24 Golden State Warriors – Top Players Stats Category Stephen Curry Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga PPG 26.4 8.6 16.1 RPG 4.5 7.2 4.8 APG 5.1 6.0 2.2 FG% 45.0% 49.7% 52.9% 3PT% 40.8% 39.5% 32.1%

Nonetheless, the Warriors are not just throwing in the towel for this upcoming season. They wish to compete, and believe they can — they finished with a good record last year. In fact, they had a better record last season (46-36) compared to 2022-23 (44-38).

But with how packed the West was, it was barely enough to finish 10th in the West standings.

Curry is still one of the best players in the world, just as he showed during the Olympics. However, he is not getting any younger. They must be competitive this year or risk their playoff window closing completely.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference