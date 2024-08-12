Highlights Winning the NBA Finals despite injuries is a monumental feat, as they often sink teams competing for a title.

The 1998 Bulls, 2011 Mavericks, 2018 Warriors, 2010 Lakers and 1972 Lakers showcased resilience amid injuries.

Teams like these had to overcome key player injuries by utilizing depth, which makes their championships particularly impressive.

It takes a lot of effort to assemble an NBA team capable of competing on the biggest stage, the playoffs. Teams often perform stronger on paper than they do in reality, even when fully healthy.

But the reality is that teams often do not remain fully healthy.

When teams are stricken with injuries, they must rely on the depth of their roster to tread water. If a team is too top-heavy and lacks suitable depth, it will sink quickly.

Several teams have been competitive enough to win the NBA Finals but have sunk due to the extraordinary burden that injuries placed on them.

Teams stricken with injuries at inopportune times often cannot bear the load and get eliminated. That is why when teams manage to win the NBA Finals despite injuries, it is a monumental accomplishment and a rare feat.

The following are five NBA teams that won it all while overcoming injuries.

5 1998 Chicago Bulls

The Bulls overcame injuries to Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr

When major players are injured in the playoffs, it can be devastating to any team, including the dynastic Chicago Bulls .

Luckily for the Bulls, the majority of their injuries occurred in the regular season in 1998, allowing them to recover and get healthy just in time.

The primary injury the Bulls suffered in 1998 was to Scottie Pippen, who had been instrumental in the team’s repeated success.

In the 1997 NBA playoffs, Pippen injured his left toe, which lingered through the 1997-98 season, causing him to miss the entire first half of that season.

1997-98 Chicago Bulls – Key Injuries Player Injury Games Missed Scottie Pippen Left toe 38 Steve Kerr Fractured collarbone 50

The Bulls were sluggish during that period, starting just 9-7.

They picked it up until January when Pippen finally returned, but that was when three-point sharpshooter Steve Kerr went down with a fractured collarbone and missed 50 games.

Chicago would be forced to pick up the pieces, making various moves at the trade deadline. As long as the team had Michael Jordan , it would be fine and the group regained most of its lost pieces right before the playoffs began.

That allowed them to be in good shape come the postseason. Of course, they would again plow through the competition to take home their sixth and final title of the era.

4 2011 Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks won their first title despite missing a key player

2011 would be a year of glory for the Dallas Mavericks , as it would see them notch their first — and to date, only — championship.

Many things had to go right for them to win, and while most did, some did not, most notably injuries.

Caron Butler was the Mavericks’ second-best player in 2011, serving as the 1A to Dirk Nowitzki . He averaged 15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, shooting 45 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range.

Butler only got better as the season progressed until Jan. 4, when he ruptured his right patellar tendon. That caused him to miss the remainder of the season, and he was subsequently ruled out for the entire playoffs.

2010-11 Dallas Mavericks – Key Injuries Player Injury Games Missed Dirk Nowitzki Right Knee 9 Caron Butler Ruptured Patellar Tendon 53

Additionally, Nowitzki missed nine games during the season, and the Mavericks went 2-7 in his absence. This showed how top-heavy they were at the time, and they would have to change that if they wished to secure their first title.

Nowitzki eventually returned, but the Mavericks would have to put on a show without Butler, making up for the absence of their second-best player. They would manage, winning the 2011 NBA Finals over LeBron James and the stacked Miami Heat .

3 2018 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors won the 2018 NBA Finals despite a slew of injuries

The Golden State Warriors were the best NBA team of the 2010s, as they appeared in five straight finals and took three of them. That success did not prevent them from dealing with the injury bug, which derailed their chances in the 2019 NBA Finals.

But what is often overlooked is the amount of injuries the Warriors had to deal with in 2018.

Golden State had four All-Stars that year: Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green . All four of those players sustained injuries down the stretch.

2017-18 Golden State Warriors – Key Injuries Player Injury Games Missed Stephen Curry MCL Sprain 31 Kevin Durant Fractured Rib 14 Klay Thompson Fractured Thumb 9 Draymond Green Strained Left Knee 12

Thompson missed eight games towards the end of the season with a fractured right thumb, and Green suffered a strained left knee that caused him to miss some time.

At the same time, Durant fractured his rib and was forced to miss a few games, and Curry, who missed six weeks with an MCL sprain, was the icing on the cake.

The Warriors' injuries were piling up in 2018, and they finished the season losing 10 of their last 17 games. Luckily for Golden State, all their significant players returned in the playoffs, propelling them to their second straight championship and third in four years.

2 2010 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers overcame multiple major injuries to win the 2010 Finals

The 2000s were a fresh time for the L.A. Lakers , as they began the decade by winning three straight titles, then finished the decade with a title in 2009. Kobe Bryant was at his peak, and the Lakers were seeking to defend their title in 2010.

They successfully did, winning the 2010 NBA Finals to capture their second straight championship.

But that did not come easy, as the Lakers were ravaged by the injury bug all season.

2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers – Key Injuries Player Injury Games Missed Andrew Bynum Knee 17 Pau Gasol Strained Hamstring 17 Kobe Bryant Torn Ligament 9

Andrew Bynum played a massive role for the Lakers that season, but he would deal with a swath of knee injuries that lingered throughout the season and playoffs. Pau Gasol missed 17 games with a strained hamstring.

Most notably, Bryant missed nine games with a torn ligament in his finger and played through the playoffs with knee injuries.

After the 2010 Finals, he would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The accumulation of these injuries only made the Lakers’ 2010 title that much sweeter.

1 1972 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers defied all odds in 1972 to take home the title

After repeatedly taking beatings from the Boston Celtics in the 1960s and never being able to defeat them in the NBA Finals, the Lakers finally notched their first title in 18 years in 1972.

Their regular season and playoff run would be one of dominance despite the odds being sorely against them.

Due to injuries, Elgin Baylor retired midway through the 1971-72 season. Keith Erickson was also lost for 67 games and the entire playoffs, and Flynn Robertson missed 18 games and half of the playoffs.

1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers – Key Injuries Player Games Missed Elgin Baylor 73 Keith Erickson 67 Flynn Robertson 18 Jerry West 5 Leroy Ellis 8 Pat Riley 15 Wilt Chamberlain 0 (Played through injuries)

During the season, Jerry West was lost for five games, Leroy Ellis missed eight and Pat Riley was sidelined for 15 games, all due to various injuries.

The icing on the cake was Wilt Chamberlain, who broke his wrist and finger, but managed to play through it, putting up 24 points and 29 rebounds in the final game of the NBA Finals.

The 1972 Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. They finished with a record of 69-13, went 12-3 in the playoffs and embarked on a 33-game winning streak—still the longest in league history.

It is a remarkable feat that all of that success came despite being ravaged by injuries.