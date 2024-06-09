Highlights The Warriors’ 2019 playoff run was derailed by multiple injuries, preventing a potential championship win.

The 2012 Bulls’ title hopes were crushed by Derrick Rose's ACL injury in the first round.

Injuries hit the 2024 Knicks hard, forcing them to rely on backups, leading to an early playoff exit.

It is undeniable that in professional sports, injuries are bound to occur. Teams construct rosters with the hopes that their players will remain healthy, but prepare for the worst by ensuring they have the proper depth.

This is especially true for the NBA, a league where injuries happen often. But no matter how deep a team is, an injury to a critical player could be catastrophic, derailing the entire team’s run and chances at a title. Specifically, injuries piling up near or in the playoffs can be detrimental to a team’s chances.

There have been rare occasions where teams were deep enough to overcome major injuries en route to a title, but for the majority, key injuries were the reason their season derailed. The following are five teams whose playoff runs were ruined by injuries.

1 2019 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors were unable to overcome a mountain of injuries to key players

Perhaps no team was better equipped to win a championship than the 2019 Golden State Warriors. Had everything worked out, they most likely would have earned the first three-peat since the Shaq and Kobe Lakers and their fourth title in five seasons. Titles, however, are not won on paper.

The 2019 Warriors possessed championship pedigree, experience, and a lineup for the ages. Unfortunately for them, the vast majority of that roster missed time in the playoffs due to various injuries, at various points in time. These included Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, and even Stephen Curry himself.

2019 Golden State Warriors - Player Injuries Player Injury Sustained DeMarcus Cousins Quadricep tear Round 1 Stephen Curry Dislocated finger Semifinals Kevin Durant Calf strain Conf. Finals Andre Iguodala Calf strain Semifinals Klay Thompson Hamstring strain, torn ACL NBA Finals Kevon Looney Fractured collarbone NBA Finals

The vast array of injuries would ultimately be the downfall of the 2019 Warriors. The Toronto Raptors had everything clicking and were able to take advantage of the weakened and depleted Warriors squad, winning in six games en route to their first NBA championship in franchise history.

2 2012 Chicago Bulls

The Bulls' season ended early due to a devastating injury to Derrick Rose

To many, the Chicago Bulls were equipped to win a championship in 2012. They certainly had a chance, until it all went wrong in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bulls cruised to a 50-16 record in that season (which would have been approximately 62-20 in a full season, but it was shortened due to a lockout), good enough for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In their very first game against the eighth-seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, MVP Derrick Rose tore his ACL in the final three minutes of the game.

2012 Chicago Bulls - Player Injuries Player Injury Sustained Derrick Rose Torn ACL Round 1 Joakim Noah Ankle Injury Round 1

That injury resulted in Rose missing the remainder of the playoffs and essentially altering the trajectory of his career. Additionally, Joakim Noah injured his ankle in Game 3 and would miss Games 4 and 5 of the series.

The injuries were too much to bear and the Bulls would drop the series in six games, becoming only the fifth one-seed in NBA history to lose a playoff series against an eighth seed.

3 2024 New York Knicks

The Knicks eventually ran out of gas due to all the injuries affecting them

The New York Knicks were a special story in 2024, possessing the roster and depth necessary to make a deep playoff run. But injuries would ultimately be the downfall of their postseason, as it forced them to trot out lineups featuring bench players, as all but one starter was lost to injury.

In January, Julius Randle and O.G. Anunoby both went down with injuries. Randle, in particular, separated his shoulder and eventually had surgery on it, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and the entire playoffs. They also lost their best defender, Mitchell Robinson, due to ankle problems.

2024 New York Knicks - Player Injuries Player Injury Sustained Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Round 1 Julius Randle Separated shoulder Regular Season OG Anunoby Hamstring strain Semifinals Bojan Bogdanovic Foot and wrist injuries Semifinals Josh Hart Abdominal injury Semifinals Jalen Brunson Fractured wrist Semifinals

Anunoby, meanwhile, was on and off with injuries, and did return for the playoffs. However, he strained his hamstring in Game 3 of the semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. He made a feeble attempt to return in Game 7, but was severely compromised. Bojan Bogdanovic was lost for the remainder of the playoffs due to foot and wrist surgery.

Josh Hart got hurt in Game 6 and played compromised in Game 7. And in Game 7, New York's main man Jalen Brunson fractured his left hand and had to leave the game early. For as much depth as the Knicks had, the injuries would eventually become too much to overcome as they would lose to the Pacers in seven games.

4 2021 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers faced a multitude of injuries throughout 2021 and the playoffs

2021 saw a multitude of teams face injuries, particularly in the COVID-19 department, as the league was heavily affected by the pandemic. As a result, the season was shortened and the formats were changed, and the season began just 72 days after the 2020 NBA Finals wrapped up.

The Los Angeles Lakers were fresh off that 2020 championship, and as a result, they were negatively affected in that regard. The 2020-21 season saw the Lakers deal with a mutiny of injuries throughout, beginning in February when Anthony Davis missed 30 games due to a calf strain.

2021 Los Angeles Lakers - Player Injuries Player Injury Sustained LeBron James Sprained ankle, strained groin Regular Season, Round 1 Anthony Davis Calf strain Regular Season Dennis Schröder Health problems Regular Season

Los Angeles was 21-7 at that point, but once Davis got hurt, the team began to spiral downward. Dennis Schröder was lost just one game after Davis due to health and safety protocols, and LeBron James missed 26 of the Lakers’ final 30 games due to a sprained ankle.

Davis then suffered a strained groin in Game 4 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, and the Lakers were bounced in six games. That marked the first time in LeBron’s career that he was eliminated in the first round, and he became the first defending NBA champion to do so since 2015.

5 2023 Boston Celtics

The Celtics lost Game 7 of the Conference Finals due to a critical injury

The 2023 Boston Celtics were, for the most part, not derailed by injuries, as they remained healthy throughout the majority of the season and playoffs. Their playoff run, however, was derailed due to a critical injury to Jayson Tatum which occurred in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics finished the regular season with a record of 57-25, good enough for the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston defeated the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in six and seven games, respectively, before advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Miami Heat, who squeaked into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament.

The Heat won the first three games of the series to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Celtics refused to give up, however, becoming only the fourth team in NBA history to win the next three games and tie up a series at 3-3, following an 0-3 deficit. It appeared as though they would become the first team in NBA history to pull off a reverse-sweep, until it was not meant to be.

During the first play of Game 7, Jayson Tatum rolled his ankle and though he played 41 minutes, he was clearly not his best self. That would be the nail in the coffin as the Celtics would be defeated in a 103-84 blowout, ending their season.