The small forward position in the NBA is as crucial as it can ever get. The "point-forward" era has been revolutionizing the NBA for over a decade now and it's basically necessary to have a good-to-elite small forward to have a chance at a championship. With that said, let's rank each of the teams starting small forward going into the 2023-24 season.

30 John Konchar - Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar will take over for Dillon Brooks after he signed a deal with Houston this offseason. Konchar has never been a real starter and is not very involved in the Grizzlies offense, so it's going to be a big step up from last season. Konchar is a very good hustle player though, most of his contributions do not show up in the box score. He will be kind of in a floor spacer/filler role to provide space for other stars like Desmond Bane and Ja Morant after he's finished serving his 25-game suspension.

29 Shaedon Sharpe - Portland Trail Blazers

The seventh overall pick in 2022 kind of flew under the radar last season. Highly touted coming out of high school, Shaedon Sharpe fell in the draft due to a shoulder injury, but after watching him last season, the shoulder seems to be perfectly fine giving us some insane high-flying highlights. He is looking to take a big jump with the new-look Blazers team. After averaging about 10 points, he should get a huge boost in usage alongside his future All-Star teammate Scoot Henderson. Expect Sharpe to soar up this list as long as he stays healthy.

28 Max Strus - Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus is coming off a decent season averaging about 12 points per game. He has always been a solid rotation piece, but with Cleveland signing him with the intention of starting him things get a little more bleak. He has never been a consistent starter in his career and played in one of the best systems in the league in Miami. Not saying that he can't keep his level of play, but it's not likely. With significant limits in touches, Strus will simply be a floor spacer for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to carry the load for the most part.

27 Josh Okogie/Grayson Allen - Phoenix Suns

Okogie and Allen are more like a 50/50 at the moment after the Damian Lillard trade, but whoever they go with, their rank will not change. Both ideally should be role player on the bench for a championship contender. Both roughly average about seven to 10 points a game for their careers, both are competent shooters from beyond the arc and can keep up defensively, but that's about all the value they will try to bring on the court.

26 Amen Thompson - Detriot Pistons

Amen Thompson, the fifth pick in the most recent draft, is projected to be a day one starter for the struggling Pistons team. There was a lot of discourse over the Thompson twins since they were two of the oldest players in the OTE league. All the talk aside, Thompson showed elite defensive drive and explosive leaping ability. Although he is lacking a consistent shot, he will be a fine player for the Pistons this year.

25 Herb Jones - New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones is basically your prototypical filler wing. He rebounds and defends at a high level and his role is to just space the floor and help the team win games. He is a simple player, but his effectiveness in fulfilling his role makes him one of the better two-way players in the league. With his hustle and heart, there no question why the Pelicans brought him back on a four-year deal for roughly $54 million.

24 Corey Kispert - Washington Wizards

Corey Kispert improved a ton from the 2021-22 season, increasing his scoring from eight points to 11 points per game and increasing his three-point percentage a whopping seven percentage points. With the Wizards being more of a mystery team, they'll be looking for players to step up and turn some heads especially with the addition of Jordan Poole. Expect Kispert to match his numbers from last season and hopefully improve on his sub-par defense.

23 Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller, the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has all the tools to become an elite wing in the NBA. He arguably has the highest ceiling of potential in the most recent draft class and will undoubtedly help the Hornets on their quest to the playoffs. He has an elite offensive game already, but his defense is severely lacking as we saw in Summer League when he racked up tons of fouls.

22 Tim Hardaway Jr. - Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. has regressed mightily over the years. The last time he averaged over 15 points per game was during the 2020-21 season. While he can still score at a decent level, the Mavericks still want to move on from him and maybe get someone younger and/or draft picks that can help them build around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

21 Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes has always been able to produce solid numbers wherever he goes. He is one of very few players that played better after leaving the super team Warriors back in 2016. While he has sustained his level of play, newer, younger players have started to rise, but he did sign a three-year deal that worth about $54 million. But, for the time being, he is still well on the Kings who shocked the world and turned it completely 180 degrees after hiring Mike Brown as the head coach. Barnes will likely have a reduced role this year, causing his initial decline in these rankings.

20 Dillon Brooks - Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks might be the most hated player in the NBA at this point. After being extremely vocal last season, he kind of talked himself out of a contract extension in Memphis. After signing a big deal with the Houston Rockets, he looks to contribute to one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the league. While he is a good defender, he was statistically the worst shooter last season and ironically enough his new teammate, Fred VanVleet, was statistically the second-worst shooter in the NBA. It'll be interesting to see if both of them can turn their efficiency numbers around next season.

19 Bruce Brown - Indiana Pacers

Bruce Brown was offered - and eventually signed - one of the most questionable contracts this offseason. The contract totaled $45 million over two-years, and it is still looked at as the worst contract offered this summer. However, Brown is a one-of-one type player, he is the size of a standard shooting guard, but he plays the forward position way more than usual. He is one of the better rebounding guards and will bring some playmaking abilities as well as corner shot making ability. Whether the Pacers use him as a big man or a guard, Brown will have a positive impact on the roster as a whole.

18 Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams emerged as one of the most athletic and active wings in the NBA last season, joining an exciting young core in Oklahoma City. A difference-maker on both ends of the court, Williams carved out a starting role with the Thunder as a rookie, starting 62 games in the 2022-23 season. His efforts earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team by the end of the year.

Jalen Williams - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 14.1 Assists 3.3 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 1.4 Field goal % 52.1

17 DeAndre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

DeAndre Hunter perfectly embodies the Atlanta Hawks' status in the NBA: middle of the pack, first round playoff exit, sometimes a playoff team and other times not. Whether the Hawks are playing good or bad, one thing stays constant: Hunter is playing like the average two-way role player. Averaging roughly 15 points a game, he has great defense and offers a good filler option to Atlanta allowing Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be the second duo to average 20 points and five assists in a season.

16 Jaden McDaniels - Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels is one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. According to nba.com, he held his opponents to a shooting percentage of 37.5% from 15ft and beyond. He absolutely has some of the best advanced statistics defensively and is primed to show out in a contract year. His length and athleticism are unreal, and with the Wolves on the brink of a rebuild, he should be on the rise.

15 Cam Johnson - Brooklyn Nets

After the move to Brooklyn last season, Cam Johnson got a huge extension and is poised to be in a much bigger role than he's used to. While he isn't the number one option on the Nets, he will be in the top three with his best friend Mikal Bridges. Johnson is a great two-way player and an exceptional shooter. His offensive game is underrated and he is a stellar wing defender. Don't be surprised if he's closer to top-10 on this list if he stays healthy.

14 Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner is no doubt the best two-way player under 24 years of age. He is a future star standing at 6-foot-9, with insane length and athleticism for his position. He is an incredible shooter and plays with a purpose on the defensive end. After averaging nearly 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, he should be knocking on the door of the top-10 best small forwards by the end of this season.

13 Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

When Scottie Barnes was in high school, he was looked at as the next star in the NBA. As a rookie, he averaged 15 points and nearly eight assists per game on the way to winning the Rookie of the Year award, and many thought he would only build off that and become the rare "point forward" of the NBA. However, in his sophomore season, he virtually didn't improve at all, but he was still quite good. Hopefully he can build off his incredible abilities and become that 20-point scorer many know he can be.

12 Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has been one of the most consistent small forwards in the league. No matter what team he's on, he will be a key scorer and an important player within the offense. The downside is that he is consistently not the All-Star player that he needs to be. Averaging less than 20 points per game since the 2018-19 season, he is slowly but surely on the decline. Nevertheless, he's still a very good piece on a championship team.

11 Michael Porter Jr. - Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. was touted as the next Kevin Durant due to his elite size and shot making ability. He has carved out a substantial role on the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets as their young star small forward. He may not become a star on the Nuggets due to their style of play, but he still has massive potential and upside on the offensive end. After averaging 17 points per game and shooting over 40% from beyond the arc, he is one of the elite shooters in the NBA.