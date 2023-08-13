Highlights The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are tied for All-Star selections from number one picks, with Derrick Rose and Ben Simmons each having three.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had two number one picks since 2000, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, who have a combined four All-Star selections.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the most All-Star selections from number one picks, with a total of 28, led by LeBron James with 19 and Kyrie Irving with eight.

Typically, a number one pick from the NBA Draft is expected to garner at least one All-Star selection during the course of his career. And while there have been notorious names that didn’t, such as Anthony Bennett and Greg Oden, there are those that truly stand out for the right reasons.

With that said, we take a look at each team in the league and rank them by their top picks’ collective All-Star inclusions so far since the turn of the millennium, to determine which NBA team is best when they've got the privelege of going first in the draft.

7 Chicago Bulls: Derrick Rose (2008) 3x All-Star; Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons (2016) 3x All-Star

Tied for the first spot on this list are the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers with three All-Star inclusions from their number one picks: Derrick Rose and Ben Simmons.

Rose was picked first by the Bulls during the 2008 Draft and quickly became one of the NBA’s most electrifying stars. Apart from landing three All-Star Game appearances, the explosive guard also remains the league’s youngest player to win the Most Valuable Player award.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, has Ben Simmons’ three All-Star selections to place them on this list. Drafted in 2016, the Australian forward was ruled out during the first season of his career and later blossomed into a star for the Sixers.

Unfortunately, both stars weren’t named to more All-Star Games. Rose was ravaged by various injuries, leading him to bounce all around the league. Meanwhile, Simmons’ stock fell after a season-long dispute with Philadelphia’s front office and coaching staff.

6 Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) 3x All-Star and Anthony Edwards (2020) 1x All-Star

Since 2000, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had two top picks in the NBA Draft. The first was in 2015 when the franchise chose Karl-Anthony Towns to be their big man of the future, and in 2020 when Anthony Edwards was picked first in his draft class.

Towns has appeared in three All-Star Games (2018, 2019, 2022), while the dynamic shooting guard in Edwards has just been selected for one (2023). The combined appearances of Edwards and Towns bring Minnesota’s All-Star inclusion total to four since 2000.

5 Washington Wizards: John Wall (2010) 5x All-Star

When John Wall was selected first by the Washington Wizards during the 2010 Draft, the franchise aimed to resolve its biggest need: a reliable guy to run the offense and create plays for his teammates.

Wall did just that in nine seasons he played for the Wizards with averages of 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. His reputation as the Wizards’ number-one option during those years catapulted Wall to five All-Star Game selections.

4 Los Angeles Clippers: Blake Griffin (2009) 6x All-Star

For a franchise that always lingered in mediocrity, the arrival of Blake Griffin in 2009 as the franchise’s first number one pick since Michael Olowokandi gave fans hope that the Los Angeles Clippers could become competitive.

Since then, Griffin has helped the Clippers make the postseason for six straight seasons. With averages of 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, the 6-foot-9 power forward has elevated himself to six All-Star selections throughout his prime in Lob City.

3 Houston Rockets: Yao Ming (2002) 8x All-Star; Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard (2004) 8x All-Star

After the Houston Rockets lost the services of Hakeem Olajuwon, the team sorely needed a big man to play on both ends of the court. Fortunately, the 2002 Draft came, and its number one pick landed on Space City’s lap. That pick turned out to be Yao Ming, the best and brightest star to come from China.

Right from the get-go, Ming made an impact during his time as a Rocket. His averages of 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks helped Houston make the playoffs in four different seasons. And apart from appearing as an All-Star for eight years, Ming also earned five All-NBA selections to his name and was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Along with Rockets, the Orlando Magic also have the same number of All-Star inclusions from its 2004 number one draft pick, Dwight Howard. Like Ming before him, the 6-foot-10 center elevated his team to consistent playoff appearances by averaging 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.2 blocks per game during his entire stint for Orlando.

Apart from appearing in eight All-Star Games, Howard is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA, and an NBA champion with the L.A. Lakers.

2 New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis (2012) 8x All-Star, Zion Williamson (2019) 2x All-Star

Coming in at number two are the New Orleans Pelicans with a combined 10 All-Star appearances from their number one picks: Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson. The former appeared in six All-Star Games as a Pelican, while his other two selections occurred during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other hand, Williamson joined the Pelicans right after Davis was traded to Los Angeles. Even though he has sustained several injuries that put him out at different points of his career, Williamson still managed to appear as an All-Star in 2021 and 2023.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James (2003) 19x All-Star, Kyrie Irving (2011) 8x All-Star, and Andrew Wiggins (2014) 1x All-Star

Sitting on top of this list are the Cleveland Cavaliers with a total of 28 All-Star inclusions from their number one draft picks. Andrew Wiggins has the least number of ASG appearances with only having one in 2022 as part of the Golden State Warriors. Next is Kyrie Irving, the franchise’s top pick during the 2014 Draft, with eight All-Star selections to his name.

But the player that elevates Cleveland all the way to the top of this list is no other than LeBron James. The King has been named to 19 All-Star Games during his time as a Cavalier, and later on, as part of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

That number can still grow as James still has no plans of retiring from the NBA. That gives other teams a harder time to dethrone the Cavaliers when it comes to this statistic. Of course, that may change in the coming years, especially if a top pick like Victor Wembanyama makes the All-Star Game on a consistent basis.