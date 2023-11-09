Highlights Klay Thompson's contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors have stalled, raising the possibility of him leaving the team in 2024-25.

Thompson's three-point shooting and playoff experience make him an attractive addition to a winning team or as a leader for a young core's development.

Potential destinations for Thompson include the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers, each offering unique opportunities for him to contribute.

After over a decade of playing alongside Stephen Curry in a game-changing pairing that we today know as the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson could be leaving the Golden State Warriors. At least that’s what some of the latest rumors suggest.

Over a week before the season started, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that, even though both parties have shown interest in extending Thompson’s expiring contract, they’re not close to an agreement. If this standoff isn’t settled, there’s a real possibility of the shooting guard starts 2024-25 as his first year in a non-Warriors jersey.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 16.4 Rebounds 3.6 Assists 2.0 Field goal % 45.9 3-point field goal % 35.0

Klay might not be an All-NBA caliber player anymore, but his deadly three-point shooting still comes with a decent defense and a unique level of playoff experience. There are reasons to pursue him to be a complementary piece in a winning squad, while he could also exercise his leadership to help in a young core’s development.

For now, all we can do is speculate over which teams would – or should – take a shot at getting the Warriors' legend to consider a new chapter in his career next summer.

5 Orlando Magic

As the Orlando Magic’s young duo of forwards composed of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner progresses to a seemingly natural All-Star level, Orlando can start to aim higher in the Eastern conference. Bringing Thompson to that equation could be an incredible move to accelerate that process.

Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs are a dynamic backcourt that can defend well, while also threatening opponents’ interior defense with their good slashing ability (especially Fultz). However, their main offensive problem is the lack of perimeter scoring in this starting lineup.

Through the first six games of the season, no Magic starter is shooting better than 33 percent from the three-point line – Markelle hasn’t made a single one yet. Adding one of the best perimeter shooters in NBA history to this team would give more room to Banchero to operate by being aggressive, and maybe could be the move that turns Orlando into a real threat in the East.

4 New York Knicks

The Knicks are linked to almost every superstar who’s looking to switch teams. Recently, Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell had their current team’s continuity questioned, and New York was on the top of the list of potential destinations in case some of them leave.

Quentin Grimes and Josh Hart are good three-and-D options to have at your shooting guard spot, but not the level Thompson has shown he can reach in the past. His defensive upside might be almost at the same level as those two, but offensively, he would be a significant upgrade, drawing attention to the outside while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle play their trademark “bullyball”.

Finding a way to make the money work can be tricky, but if the Knicks are willing to let go of someone outside their two stars in a sign-and-trade, Klay can be tempted to find his new home at Madison Square Garden.

3 Sacramento Kings

Thompson was born in Los Angeles and built his NBA career in Oakland and San Francisco, so there's a chance he'd want to remain in California if he were to leave the Bay area. That's why a link to the Sacramento Kings makes plenty of sense. When it comes to fit on the court, it might be even better.

Mike Brown is the reigning Coach of the Year, after leading Sacramento to end a playoff drought that lasted over a decade. He did it by building a core who delivered a historical offensive game in the regular season, led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. However, Brown’s squad fell in seven games to his former team in the first round of the playoffs: Thompson’s Warriors.

Through the process of adjusting this team to have more reliable defense for the postseason, adding more experience can be an important move for the Kings. Although Kevin Huerter has been a vital piece for Sacramento’s success, if sending him is what moves the needle in a Klay Thompson trade, they should do it.

After spending his career running hand-offs and cut-passes made by Draymond Green, Klay shouldn’t have any trouble knocking down triples off of Sabonis’ elite screens. It just makes too much sense to not be even considered.

2 Los Angeles Lakers

Is there anything more tempting than playing for your hometown team, especially when said team has a star core led by arguably the greatest player of all-time?

During Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers, it became clear that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are better surrounded by perimeter players. When your star duo is that level of elite in inside scoring, the rest of the team should only be ready to knock down some wide-open shots from drive-and-kick situations, and apparently that’s what the Lakers are trying to use as their focus when building the roster.

The level of defense needed to handle the scoring potential of James, Davis and Thompson would have to be something that few around the league have. If the money doesn’t work perfectly, D’Angelo Russell and another role player could help to consolidate a deal.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

After months of drama and speculation, James Harden has left the Sixers. As expected, no star was sent in return – only a handful of veterans and unpredictable future draft picks and swaps came back in the deal with the Clippers. Now, it’s time to see what this flexibility will do for them.

On the court, Philadelphia is being able to deal with Harden’s departure without many concerns, especially since Tyrese Maxey is looking like a legit All-Star so far this season. However, when you have the reigning MVP in your team, there’s no shortage of effort in building a contender, and calling the Sixers as one of them in a conference that has two heavily loaded squads in Boston and Milwaukee still sounds like a stretch.

In an attempt to capitalize on Embiid’s usually double-teamed post-ups, Thompson would make a deadly duo alongside Maxey and revitalize Philly’s short-term aspirations. Also, the sense of urgency to show Embiid how committed they are to winning with him could lead them to offer the amount of money that Thompson is reportedly looking for.

