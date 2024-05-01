Highlights Reverse sweeps are rare across all sports, but thrilling occurrences in leagues with series-oriented playoffs have happened.

NBA history features close reverse sweep moments by the Knicks, Jazz, and nearly the Blazers.

However, unlike other sports leagues, a reverse sweep has never happened in the NBA.

One of the rarest feats in all sports for a team to pull off, in any league, is a reverse sweep. In leagues where the playoffs are series-oriented, and often include a best-of-seven matchup, reverse sweeps can occur. And in the NBA, that is no exception — though it has yet to happen.

Reverse sweeps occur when, in a best-of-seven series, one team has won the first three games of the series, and are up three games to none. However, the team facing defeat comes back to win the next four games, grabbing the series from the team formerly on top and pulling off arguably the rarest feat in all sports.

In the NHL, this feat has occurred four times in playoff history, and in MLB, it has occurred only once. However, in the NBA, it has never occurred, as mentioned. Despite this, however, there have been teams that have come close.

Twelve times, a team has forced a Game 6 after facing a 3-0 deficit, but ultimately lost that series. And only four times in NBA history has a team forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0.

Rochester Royals vs. New York Knicks

The Knicks almost pulled off the reverse sweep in the 1951 Finals

One of the first NBA Finals in history (and the last to be known as the BAA Finals, when the league was known as the Basketball Association of America) occurred between the New York Knicks and Rochester Royals (now the Sacramento Kings). The Royals would win that series to notch the only championship in franchise history to date, but they almost blew a 3-0 series lead.

The Royals won the first three games of the series against the Knicks to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Game 1 saw the Royals win 92–65 at home, and Game 2 followed a similar trend as the Royals won 99–84 at home. They would also take Game 3 on the road by a score of 78-71.

1951 NBA Finals – Series Summary Game Date Winner Loser Score 1 Apr. 7 Royals Knicks 92-65 2 Apr. 8 Royals Knicks 99-84 3 Apr. 11 Royals Knicks 78-71 4 Apr. 13 Knicks Royals 79-73 5 Apr. 15 Knicks Royals 92-89 6 Apr. 18 Knicks Royals 80-73 7 Apr. 21 Royals Knicks 79-75

However, the Knicks would copy the Royals’ trend in taking two games at home and one on the road. New York won Game 4 at home by a score of 79–73, then Game 5 in Rochester by a score of 92-89, and then finally Game 3 in New York by a score of 80–73.

However, they failed to pull off the reverse sweep as the Royals won the decisive Game 7 by a final score of 79–75. That game saw Royals star Arnie "Stilts" Risen put up 24 points and 13 rebounds, which ultimately was the deciding factor in the four-point nail biter.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Nuggets almost pulled off the reverse sweep in the 1994 Western Conference Semifinals

The 1990s were a chaotic time for the NBA, and for good reason. Star power dominated the league, and the world was in the midst of arguably the sport’s greatest dynasty in the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. But the 1994 Western Conference Semifinals were also chaotic in that the Jazz held a 3-0 lead in the series — but almost blew it to the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets already made NBA history in the previous round, becoming the first eight seed to ever make it past the first round of the playoffs. They sought to stretch that to the Conference Finals but all was looking dim as the Jazz took the first three games of the series (including a 111-109 overtime win in Game 2, which could have gone either way).

1994 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Game Date Winner Loser Score 1 May 10 Jazz Nuggets 100-99 2 May 12 Jazz Nuggets 104-94 3 May 14 Jazz Nuggets 111-109 (OT) 4 May 15 Nuggets Jazz 83-82 5 May 17 Nuggets Jazz 109-101 (2OT) 6 May 19 Nuggets Jazz 94-91 7 May 21 Jazz Nuggets 91-81

However, glimmers of hope emerged as the Nuggets won Game 4 by the narrowest of margins, 82-83. Karl Malone of the Jazz hit the game-tying shot with 9.2 seconds left, but it would be Reggie Williams to hit the game-winner with 1.9 seconds left, sealing the deal for Denver in that game. Game 5 was a 2OT thriller that, this time, the Nuggets won, by a score of 109-101.

Finally, Game 6 saw the Nuggets beat the Jazz by a score of 94-91, and suddenly panic ensued in Utah. But ultimately, the reverse sweep was not meant to be as the Jazz sealed the deal in Game 7, when Malone put up 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Nuggets were beaten by a score of 91-81.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers almost pulled off the reverse sweep in the first round of the 2003 playoffs

The third almost-reverse sweep occurred in the first round of the 2003 NBA playoffs. The Dirk Nowitzki-led Dallas Mavericks were hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening series, and Dallas would take the first three games by scores of 96-86, 103-99, and 115-103, respectively.

But something remarkable happened: Portland would respond by taking the next three games to tie the series up at three games apiece. The Trail Blazers lost the first three games by an average margin of 8.7 points each, but took Games 4 and 5 by scores of 98-79 and 103-99, respectively, followed a 125-103 blowout in Game 6.

2003 NBA Playoffs - First Round Game Date Winner Loser Score 1 Apr. 19 Mavericks Trail Blazers 96-86 2 Apr. 23 Mavericks Trail Blazers 103-99 3 Apr. 25 Mavericks Trail Blazers 115-103 4 Apr. 27 Trail Blazers Mavericks 98-79 5 Apr. 30 Trail Blazers Mavericks 103-99 6 May 2 Trail Blazers Mavericks 125-103 7 May 4 Mavericks Trail Blazers 107-95

Now, the stage was set for the NBA to see its first successful reverse sweep in league history. But once again, it was not meant to be as once again, the winning team’s star put up a heroic effort in the do-or-die game. Nowitzki put up 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Mavericks took the game by a score of 107-95.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Celtics almost pulled off the reverse sweep in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

An intriguing aspect of potential reverse sweeps is that they each have happened in different rounds of the playoffs. Until 2023, none had ever happened in the Conference Finals, but that is precisely what went down in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Celtics were the Conference champions the previous year, when they lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in six games, a dramatic and embarrassing defeat on home court. Meanwhile, the Heat were a Play-In team who defied the odds. And Miami sought to upset the Celtics by going up 3-0 in the series.

2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Date Winner Loser Score 1 May 17 Heat Celtics 123-116 2 May 19 Heat Celtics 111-105 3 May 21 Heat Celtics 128-102 4 May 23 Celtics Heat 116-99 5 May 25 Celtics Heat 110-97 6 May 27 Celtics Heat 104-103 7 May 29 Heat Celtics 103-84

They took Games 1 and 2 by a score of 123-116 and 111-105, respectively, and then blew out Boston in Game 3 by a score of 128-102. All outcomes looked bleak for the Celtics until they mounted a remarkable comeback, blowing the Heat out in Games 4 and 5 by scores of 116-99 and 110-97, respectively, followed by a decisive 104-103 win in Game 6 thanks to Derrick White’s buzzer beater.

Out of all the teams in league history to attempt a reverse sweep, the 2023 Celtics arguably had the highest odds of doing so. That was, until Jayson Tatum injured his ankle early in the game, and Jaylen Brown went 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. Their fate was sealed in Game 7 as the Heat blew them out of the TD Garden, by a final score of 103-84.