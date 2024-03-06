Highlights The New York Knicks are seeking to surpass last season's accomplishments with recent significant roster changes.

The Indiana Pacers are eighth in the East after acquiring Paskal Siakam and combining him with the shining talent of Tyrese Haliburton.

The Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder have fast-forwarded their rebuilds by developing elite young talent aiming for contention.

The landscape of the NBA changes on a relatively short basis. Extrapolated across an entire season, the landscape of the league and its teams shifts dramatically between seasons. Teams who struggled and remained relatively weak in one season could change the narrative the following season and exceed expectations.

This has been the case in 2024, with a few teams surpassing their mark from last season and building upon what they started. These teams either had relatively low expectations last year or did not feature any expectations at all, but have turned it around this year and seek to make deep playoff runs.

Here are five teams who have exceeded expectations so far this season.

New York Knicks

2022-23 Win %: .573 / 2023-24 Win %: .581

In 2023, the New York Knicks reached the playoffs, winning 47 games and defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the second round for the first time in over a decade. This year, the Knicks have made a statement that they intend to go all in, surpassing their mark achieved last season.

General Manager Leon Rose has not been afraid to pull the trigger this season, shipping away most of New York’s home-grown talent to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, fan-favorite Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes in exchange for ballplayers with more experience who better fit the team’s style of play.

2023-24 New York Knicks – Stat Leaders Categories Jalen Brunson Julius Randle OG Anunoby Donte DiVincenzo Isaiah Hartenstein PTS 27.2 24.0 15.3 14.3 6.9 REB 3.7 9.2 4.2 3.4 8.4 AST 6.6 5.0 2.3 2.5 2.2 FG% 47.7 47.2 49.8 44.6 60.4 3PT% 40.7 31.1 37.9 40.6 33.3

OG Anunoby slid right in alongside Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, the latter of which has been playing at a level not seen before in his career, propelling the Knicks to a 14-2 record in January, which included six-game and nine-game winning streaks.

New York possessed a 33-17 record at their peak, but after recent injuries to most of their core, that record has slipped slightly to 36-26. The Knicks’ problem will be trying to stay afloat with these injuries and regain health before the playoffs begin.

Indiana Pacers

2022-23 Win %: .427 / 2023-24 Win %: .556

The Indiana Pacers have been the talk of the Eastern Conference as of late, in terms of upcoming talent. Last season, the Pacers missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record, good enough for only 11th place in the East.

But this year, with elite play from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, combined with trading for Paskal Siakam, the Pacers have come to play in 2024.

“You don’t want to come here and lose. That was a thing on my mind. Everyone was telling me, ‘I’m so happy to see you,’ but in my head I was like, ‘I’ve got to get a win, man. I can’t lose this game.’ Definitely feels good to [win with this team]." – Pascal Siakam

Haliburton, in particular, has become a primary reason for the Pacers’ surge this season. In a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 4, 2023, the All-Star tied his career-high in points with 43, and also put up 12 assists.

He became the first player in franchise history to put up at least 40 points and 10 assists in a single game. Combined with the chemistry and coaching of Rick Carlisle, the Pacers are surging.

2023-24 Indiana Pacers – Stat Leaders Categories Tyrese Haliburton Pascal Siakam Myles Turner Jalen Smith Obi Toppin PTS 20.8 21.6 17.3 10.3 10.4 REB 3.8 6.6 7.1 5.6 3.8 AST 11.3 4.7 1.3 1.0 1.5 FG% 48.1 53.4 52.3 61.2 56.4 3PT% 37.9 34.0 33.2 44.3 40.2

Indiana currently sits in eighth place in the East, with a record of 35-28. Although they are only six games over, and anything can happen down the stretch, it is undeniable that the Pacers have exceeded expectations compared to last season.

From the basement cellar of the East to propelling themselves to be right in the middle of the pack, be prepared for Indiana to make a serious playoff push as they could be a dangerous foe to face.

Orlando Magic

2022-23 Win %: .415 / 2023-24 Win %: .581

A solid young core can occasionally be the spark needed to change the direction of a franchise. This is what has happened to the Orlando Magic this season. Headlined by the young talent of All-Star Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, the Magic have become a scrappy team full of energy, keeping opponents on their toes.

2023-24 Orlando Magic – Stat Leaders Categories Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner Jalen Suggs Cole Anthony Wendell Carter Jr. PTS 22.9 20.3 12.1 11.8 11.6 REB 6.8 5.6 3.2 4.0 6.6 AST 5.2 4.0 2.5 3.1 1.6 FG% 46.1 48.0 45.9 43.3 54.8 3PT% 36.1 30.1 38.9 32.3 42.2

While the Magic do not possess the strongest record, currently sitting 10 games over .500 at 36-26, the current state of the franchise is much higher than it was a year ago, and expectations have been raised significantly.

The Magic were one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing in 13th place with a 34-48 record. But their young talent with everything to prove and nothing to lose has potentially forwarded their rebuild significantly, turning them from a laughingstock into a possible contender.

Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 Win %: .512 / 2023-24 Win %: .694

The Minnesota Timberwolves have transformed from a quiet contender last season to a dominating force this year, looking to win it all. Barely squeaking into the playoffs last year with a 42-40 record, only two games over .500, the T-Wolves possess the top record in the West now at 43-19.

"The goal is to win a championship and you know, a lot of people doubt us, and don't believe in us, and that's the beauty of it, too. We believe in ourselves, believe in one another and we truly believe we can write our own story." – Rudy Gobert on the Timberwolves' season thus far

Minnesota began the season 8-2, which included a seven-game winning streak. This has propelled them to sustain winning records in each month of the season, which has given them the top record in the West.

In the 2022 offseason, the T-Wolves traded for Rudy Gobert in an effort to complement superstar and centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns. While it worked to an extent last season, the chemistry did not reach its full potential until this season.

2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves – Stat Leaders Categories Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert Anthony Edwards Mike Conley Jaden McDaniels PTS 22.1 13.8 26.1 10.6 10.5 REB 8.4 12.8 5.2 2.9 2.8 AST 3.0 1.2 5.1 6.2 1.3 FG% 50.6 65.2 46.5 44.5 50.5 3PT% 42.3 N/A 37.5 43.8 36.0

The pairing of Gobert and Towns has paid off beautifully this season, and with young phenom Anthony Edwards rising up as one of the league’s top talents, the T-Wolves look to reach the postseason for the third consecutive year. But simply reaching the playoffs will not be enough this time: this Minnesota squad seeks to win it all in 2024.

Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 Win %: .488 / 2023-24 Win %: .689

Very few teams have experienced as much of a turn-around from last season to this season as the Oklahoma City Thunder have. Last season, the Thunder barely made it into the playoffs, emerging as the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference.

They actually defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Play-In but were eliminated by the T-Wolves in the next game, a 120-95 blowout.

"We all been talking about, even before I got there, how young we were [as a team] but how we didn't want that to be a crutch. And we're just going to embrace it and show everybody how we belong in the league as well." – Cason Wallace on the Thunder's current mindset

The Thunder have taken a massive leap since that point. The 2023-24 season marks year three of their rebuild, and it has so far paid off.

Headlined by the elite play of All-Star and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City has established a young core of dominant ballplayers, a similar situation to the Magic, but better.

2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder – Stat Leaders Categories Shai Gilgeous Alexander Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Josh Giddey Luguentz Dort PTS 31.1 19.1 17.1 11.2 10.8 REB 5.6 4.0 7.8 6.0 3.8 AST 6.5 4.5 2.7 4.4 1.3 FG% 54.6 54.0 54.1 44.9 44.0 3PT% 38.3 44.3 39.5 32.8 40.4

The Thunder possess a 42-19 record so far, good enough for second place in the West behind the Timberwolves. They briefly overtook Minnesota for the best record in the West for a few days prior to the All-Star Break, but fell back to second a couple of days later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player in Thunder franchise history to have multiple seasons with 45+ 30-point games.

Oklahoma City has undeniably exceeded their expectations and have become a presiding force in the current landscape of the NBA.