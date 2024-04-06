Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers lack talent and draft picks, facing a dim future.

The Washington Wizards have picks, but a talent deficiency hinders their success and they have depended on veterans all season.

The Brooklyn Nets possess young talent and some of the best role players in the NBA but lack a clear path to success due to a lack of draft capital.

The NBA postseason is quickly approaching, and with it talk of which teams will be able to succeed in it. But what about the teams that are missing out on this season’s playoffs?

With a number of different circumstances surrounding them, there are a lot of interesting teams that will be missing the postseason. Some due to season-ending injuries and some due to poor play, the teams missing out on the postseason have some interesting scenarios playing out.

But which of these teams, despite not having the most enjoyable season, has the most promising future? Here’s a look at which NBA team that’s missing the playoffs has the brightest future.

The Portland Trail Blazers Are in a Tough Spot

With a lack of both talent and draft picks, the Trail Blazers have a dim future

When an NBA team is at the bottom of their conference, one would expect that their assets would cater towards future success. The case in Portland, however, is a bit different.

The Portland Trail Blazers don’t have full control over any of their first round draft picks until after 2030. They should still land a few firsts along the way through stipulations, and do have some second round picks at their disposal, but unless they move some things around, they won’t be benefiting whatsoever from their conference-caboosing play.

Trail Blazer 2023-24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG FG% Henderson 13.5 3.1 5.0 38.4 Simons 22.6 3.6 5.5 43.0 Sharpe 15.9 5.0 2.9 40.6

Between Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe, the Trail Blazers do have some talent at their disposal. However, with their lack of talent and future picks, their future isn’t looking too bright.

The Washington Wizards Own Picks but Need Talent

The Wizards, though having draft picks, have a troubling talent deficiency

Despite the Washington Wizards owning a number of their own picks in the upcoming drafts (owning their own picks in 2025-2030, and potentially more with swaps/stipulations), the amount of talent in the roster is seriously lacking. While young players like Deni Avdija, Marvin Bagley III and Bilal Coulibaly show a lot of promise, there are still factors weighing down their future success.

For one, their big off-season signing of Jordan Poole has not been working out for them and is hindering them both on the court and in their pocketbook.

Jordan Poole Comparison Season (Team) PPG RPG APG FG% 2022-23 (Warriors) 20.4 2.7 4.5 43.0 2023-24 (Wizards) 17.0 2.7 4.1 41.1

For another, their best player is 28-year-old Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma is talented, he’s not talented enough to be the best player on a good team. This season he's averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists on a 46.3 percent field goal percentage.

And, although the young players on the team are promising, by the time they reach their full potential, Kuzma will be well past his prime.

Because of the draft picks, their future doesn’t look quite as dim as Portland’s, but the Wizards aren’t in the most comfortable position going forward.

Brooklyn Nets Have Potential but Lack Direction

The Nets have room for success but lack a clear path to get there

The Brooklyn Nets, having a solid crop of young talent, should develop into a good team within a few years. They do have some serious hurdles to clear before getting there, though.

For one, the massive Ben Simmons contract still has two seasons to expire. It’ll be extremely difficult to move him with his production and health as inconsistent as they have been, and with him quickly passing through what would be considered his “prime” years, his value both as a player and a trade chip is rapidly waning.

Statistics Since the 2021-22 Season Player GP PPG RPG APG Simmons 57 6.5 7.1 5.9

The Nets also don’t have the best draft capital, not having full control over their own picks until 2029 and 2030. They do have multiple picks in 2029, but that’s a long time to wait on only a chance at a player that can help.

Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and Nicolas Claxton are all players who should continue to improve upon their already impressive play. Whether Mikal Bridges remains a Net or is traded away, he should be an asset for this team in the future.

Charlotte Hornets Have Draft Picks, But Not Much Talent

Excluding a couple of younger players, the Hornets seriously lack talent

Aside from LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and rookie sensation Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets are deprived of quality basketball players. With Ball missing most of the season due to injury, and only three players averaging double digits in scoring, the Hornets are in desperate need of help offensively.

Hornets Season Statistics Player PPG RPG APG FG% Bridges 21.4 7.5 3.4 46.1 Miller 17.0 4.3 2.4 43.5

They do own first-round picks from the 2025 draft each year through 2030, with a chance to get more through protections. This could in theory bolster their roster, with some trades potentially being made, but on paper Charlotte’s future isn’t the brightest. With the combination of Bridges and Miller, and a returning Ball next season, though, there is some leeway for them to edge out some success.

The Toronto Raptors Are in Full Rebuild Mode

Loading up on draft picks and young talent, the Raptors are in a textbook rebuild

The Toronto Raptors have a solid group of young talent. Between the slightly more seasoned Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett and the fresher faces of Ochai Agbaji, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Gradey Dick, the talent at Toronto’s disposal is impressive.

Scottie Barnes Statistics Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2021-22 15.3 7.5 3.5 49.2 2022-23 15.3 6.6 4.8 45.6 2023-24 19.9 8.2 6.1 47.5

Barrett has leveled up since his trade to the Raptors earlier this season, improving upon almost all of his stats.

2023-24 RJ Barret Statistics Team PPG RPG APG FG% Knicks 18.2 4.3 2.4 42.3 Raptors 21.1 6.2 4.1 55.5

The Raptors also own picks through 2030, ensuring a steady flow of incoming potential. While not being overly exciting or difficult to swallow, the path that the Raptors are on is one of a classic rebuild.

The Pistons, despite a historically bad season, are decently set up for a promising future

Although they went on a record-setting 28-game losing streak this season, the Detroit Pistons are set up for a decent chance at success in the future. Building around Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson, Detroit has a chance to build a squad that can do some damage.

Pistons 2023–24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG FG% Cunningham 22.7 4.3 7.5 44.9 Duren 13.6 10.2 1.7 62.3 Ivey 15.2 3.5 3.7 42.7 Thompson 8.8 6.4 1.9 48.3

They also own draft picks through 2030 (with protections on picks in years 2024-2027), meaning either more talent or trade pieces are inbound. With a seemingly high draft pick awaiting them next season, the Pistons could see their fortunes change as soon as next season.

The Houston Rockets Have a Promising Future

Between their young players and draft picks, the Rockets have room to grow

The Houston Rockets are having a surprisingly good season. That being said, they’re still likely missing the playoffs with a 38-36 record.

Rockets 2023-24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG FG% Green 20.0 5.1 3.5 42.7 Şengün 21.1 9.3 5.0 53.7 Thompson 9.2 6.4 2.4 52.5 Smith Jr 13.6 8.3 1.5 45.4 VanVleet 16.8 3.7 8.0 41.4

Between the talents of Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, and Fred VanVleet, the Rockets have a lot of players who can help them succeed going forward. Even if they opt to ship one or two of these players out to bring another in, they'd still have multiple quality players to build around.

There are stipulations on their picks through 2026, but they should still be able to land some decent spots within those years. Their future might not be the most promising, but the Rockets have a lot of room to succeed.

The Utah Jazz are in Great Shape

With favorable draft capital and a slew of talent at their disposal, the Jazz are set for success

With the breakout of Lauri Markkanen, along with Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, the Utah Jazz have an extremely talented core to build around.

Markkanen Stats on each Team Team PPG RPG APG FG% Bulls 15.6 7.1 1.2 44.0 Cavaliers 14.8 5.7 1.3 44.5 Jazz 24.5 8.4 1.9 49.0

They also have the most favorable draft capital of any team here, owning their own picks next to a slew of others acquired over the past couple of seasons. They might not have the highest ceiling of these teams, but they might just have the highest floor with the amount of assets at their disposal.

The Memphis Grizzlies Will Bounce Back

The loss of Ja Morant hindered their success this season, but won’t impede their future aspirations

The Memphis Grizzlies, due to very unfortunate circumstances, are in the unique spot of having an extremely talented team, yet missing the postseason. Ja Morant, despite missing almost the entirety of the season due to injury and off-court issues, should bounce back next season with his typical explosive play.

Morant Statistics Season GP PPG RPG APG 2022-23 61 26.2 5.9 8.1 2023-24 9 25.1 5.6 8.1 Career 257 22.5 4.8 7.4

Surrounded by the likes of the still-improving Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr will only make him better. The Grizzlies also own picks through 2030, meaning talent or trade capital. If not for an all-time great talent developing down south, Memphis would find themselves in the best position of these teams going forward.

Grizzlies 2023–24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG Bane 23.7 4.4 5.5 Jackson Jr 22.5 5.5 2.3

The San Antonio Spurs Have the Brightest Future

With a strong core and slew of future draft picks, the Spurs have the most potential for a successful future

The landing of star prospect Victor Wembanyama was certainly a major plus for the San Antonio Spurs. And even if it didn’t set them up for immediate success this season, they do still have an incredibly bright future.

Aside from Wembanyama, they also have Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson to build around.

Spurs 2023–24 Averages Player PPG RPG APG FG% Wembanyama 21.2 10.5 3.6 46.8 Vassell 19.5 3.8 4.1 47.2 Sochan 11.6 6.4 3.4 43.8 Johnson 15.8 5.5 2.9 45.5

Next to these promising young players (the oldest being Johnson at 24) the Spurs also own all their own picks through 2030 with some swaps thrown in. Considering they’re at the bottom of the Western Conference, that should land them a high draft pick this year at the least.

Whether they choose to hold and develop their young players or put together a trade package to pair Wembanyama with an already bonafide star, the Spurs have the brightest future of any team that’s missing the playoffs this season.