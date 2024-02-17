Highlights Larry Bird won the first three Three-Point Contests in the 1980s, including one in his warm-up jacket.

Karl-Anthony Towns set a record with 29 points in the final round of the 2022 Three-Point Contest.

Stephen Curry holds the record for most points in a single round with 31 in the 2021 Three-Point Contest.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. Consisting of two days, the event features a day of skills competitions and a day of All-Stars taking the court to see which Conference will come out on top. Among the various different contests the Skills Challenge puts on display, the one making the most headlines is, without a doubt, the Three-Point Contest.

Throughout the history of the Three-Point Contest, there have been 29 different winners, with multiple players winning more than one title. Larry Bird and Craig Hodges share the record for most contests won, with three each. Joe Harris has the greatest point percentage in the history of the contest, making 73 out of 102 baskets (71.57 percent) in 2019 and 2020. Kyrie Irving is the youngest player to ever win it, doing so at the age of 20.

The Three-Point Contest is always held the day before the actual All-Star Game and is usually the final event of the night. The first Three-Point Contest was held in 1986, with Larry Bird winning that affair (as well as the next two). The contest featured eight players until 2019 when it was expanded to ten. Throughout the history of the Three-Point Contest, numerous memorable moments have occurred.

The Three-Point contest, like any organized affair, comes with its own set of rules. Contestants cannot just make shots willy-nilly, they must follow the specific allotted guidelines. The contest consists of multiple rounds, where in each round, players attempt to make as many three-point shots as they can within a set time limit.

Five racks of basketballs are placed around the three-point arc. Each rack contains five basketballs, and there is one “money ball” (added in 2014) worth two points in each rack. The players can position the order of these racks around the key in whichever way they please, to ensure the most comfort. Three-point shots made with standard basketballs are worth one point, while baskets made with the “money balls” are worth two points.

In 2020, two additional “Mountain Dew” shots were added, worth three points each. Prior to the “money ball,” the highest possible score was 30 points, and prior to the “Mountain Dew” shots, the highest possible score was 34. As of the current iteration of the contest, the highest possible score is 40. To accommodate these updates, the time limit for each round was also increased from 60 to 70 seconds.

Despite the changes in rules, great performances and memorable moments in the contest have been the high points of All-Star Weekend, and GIVE ME SPORT counts down the five most memorable performances.

5 Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 29 points in the final round

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2022 contest by setting a record

In the 2022 iteration of the Three-Point Contest, Karl-Anthony Towns put up 29 points in the final round, an NBA record. He beat out Trae Young and Luke Kennard that year by sinking 29 out of 40 shots.

Towns went 26 for 36 without the extra four “money balls,” which are worth extra points. Young and Kennard did not even have a chance to tie it, as Towns was already too far ahead.

“I’m super happy to win. I have such high standards for myself. Nobody can be harsher on my game than me. I didn’t come here to compete. I came here to win. This is for all the tall kids who were told they can’t succeed unless they play with their back to the basket.”-Karl-Anthony Towns after the victory

Towns also became the first center in the history of the NBA to win the competition. At 6-11, he also became one of the tallest players to ever win it, and the tallest since Dirk Nowitzki in 2006, who is seven feet tall.

4 Craig Hodges makes 21 shots in one round

The Milwaukee Bucks' sharpshooter set an NBA record

The inaugural Three-Point Contest was held in 1986, and Bird took the title. But a young Craig Hodges gave Bird a run for his money, and the two would eventually end up becoming the kings of the contest. But in 1986, Hodges made 21 shots in a single round, which would go on to become an NBA record.

With Bird already in the final round, Hodges actually ended up in a tie with Dale Ellis in the semifinal, deadlocked at 14 points. But in an extra thirty-second tiebreaker, Hodges would beat Ellis and advance to face Bird in the final round. Despite Hodges’ extraordinary efforts, Bird would end up beating him with 22 points, while Hodges only put up 12.

3 Larry Bird walks it off in the warm-up jacket

In 1988, Larry Bird won his third consecutive three-point contest

The 1980s belonged to Bird in more ways than one. Aside from being an NBA superstar on a dominant Boston Celtics team, Bird managed to not only win the first three Three-Point contests but to do it in style.

Fresh off of winning the first two Three-Point Contests, Bird walked into the arena in 1988 and addressed his fellow contestants, asking them which one would come in second place. In the final round of the Three-Point Contest against Dale Ellis, Bird would need to score 16 points in order to edge out Davis’s 15 and notch his three-peat.

Not only did Bird accomplish the feat, notching 17 points, but he did it all in his Celtics warm-up jacket. Although he got off to a sluggish start, Bird ended up gaining the lead and pointed his index finger to the sky as the final basket went in, letting the crowd know that he was number one.

2 Craig Hodges three-peats

Hodges made a dominant return to the three-point contest in the 1990s, winning three straight

The year was 1991, and Craig Hodges was atop the three-point world. The Chicago Bulls star was a monumental component, of course under the wing of Michael Jordan, of the dynasty that was to come. Hodges would also put together a dynasty of his own, winning three consecutive Three-Point Contests from 1990-1992.

His time may not have been in 1986 when he lost to Bird, but Hodges’ time would come. The 1991 Three-Point Contest is arguably most known for Hodges’ record of 19 consecutive shots nailed, which is an NBA record.

The 6-foot-2 guard activated beast mode, nailing 19 of 30 baskets, all of which were consecutive. It was enough to take home his second of three Three-Point Contest titles.

1 Stephen Curry puts up a record 31 points

The Warriors superstar notched the record for most points in a single three-point contest round

Stephen Curry is known as a three-point god in the NBA, and those skills have translated to the Three-Point Contest. Throughout his career, Curry has partaken in multiple Three-Point Contests, winning it twice in 2015 and 2021.

Curry’s 2021 performance was the most spectacular, as he went off with 31 points in the first round, which went on to become an NBA record for most points ever put up in a single round of the Three-Point Contest. He then went on to score 28 points in the final round, securing the 2021 title.

Curry served as Mike Conley's arch-nemesis during the 2021 Three-Point Contest, as Curry came from behind twice during the event to beat Conley Jr. During the first round, Conley Jr. put up 28 points, only for Curry to beat him with 31.

"[My mind] kind of went blank. Whatever crowd is in here, I could hear the temperature rise, and I just knew I had to knock it down. It was a fun battle. Mike shot it well."-Stephen Curry after winning the 2021 contest

Then in the final round, Conley put up 27 points, only for Curry to come back and win on the final shot, a buzzer-beater, to secure his 28th point and the win.