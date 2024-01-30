Highlights NBA salary cap for 2024-25 season increased to $141 million, $1 million lower than projected.

Increase in salary cap could allow teams to pay stars more, impacting contracts and potential extensions.

Teams with supermax contracts and players with Bird Rights could be affected by the $5 million cap increase.

The league informed teams today that the salary cap for the 2024-25 NBA season would be raised to $141 million, according to Shams Charania. This is an increase of $5 million, as the current salary cap is set at $136 million.

In a June 20, 2023 projection, the salary cap was estimated to rise to $142 million, also according to Charania. However, the actual amount of $141 million will be $1 million lower than that projection. With this increase, several teams could be affected.

"The NBA informed teams today that it is projecting the 2024-25 salary cap to be $141 million — $1M lower than previous June 30, 2023 projection. The salary cap this season was set for $136M."

Salary cap could affect big spenders

Increase could allow teams to pay stars more

While the impact most likely will not be significant for most NBA teams, the cap increase could have some effects. In all reality, there would most likely be small percentage increases in current contracts, since some players make a portion of their salary based on the cap.

While cap space is a factor, it's important to note that teams can exceed the cap when re-signing certain players, provided the team has their Bird Rights. In short, if a team has a player's Bird Rights, that means they can offer them up to 120 percent of their previous salary in an offer to retain their services.

Going into the 2024 offseason, many teams will have additional cap space to make big moves and acquire stars as needed. For the teams that are already cash-strapped, this could be an opportunity to swing in an extra rotation player who may not cost that much.

NBA Team Payrolls (In Millions) Teams 2023-24 2024-25 Golden State Warriors $208.2 $174.0 Los Angeles Clippers $200.0 $119.6 Phoenix Suns $186.8 $195.6 Milwaukee Bucks $183.6 $182.9 Boston Celtics $183.5 $197.6

In turn, teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers could be impacted, as Damian Lillard of the Bucks makes a portion of his salary based on the cap. This could also impact a potential Kawhi Leonard extension with the Clippers. The difference of $1 million could also affect the salaries of two-way players.

Impact on team salaries and tax thresholds

Minimum teams' salaries, tax thresholds, and 'aprons' will also be increased

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the minimum team salary will be set to $127 million, with $172 million being the tax level. If teams surpass this threshold, they will enter new thresholds known as “aprons” and be taxed additional amounts. The first and second aprons are set to increase to $179 million and $190 million, respectively.

Teams with players who possess supermax contracts could be affected by this change. Supermax contracts allow teams to sign superstar players for a maximum of five years, and an amount up to 35 percent of the salary cap. The value of the contract then has the potential to increase by 8 percent each year.

Highest Paid NBA Players – 2023-24 Season Players Salary (In Millions) Stephen Curry $51.9 Nikola Jokić $47.6 LeBron James $47.6 Joel Embiid $47.6 Bradley Beal $46.7 Kevin Durant $46.4

These contracts are reserved for players with the highest potential. However, with the salary cap increasing by $5 million, it means that supermax contracts could be worth a higher value. Teams such as the Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum), Golden State Warriors (Stephen Curry), and the aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo) could be affected by this change.