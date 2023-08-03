Highlights Shooting guard tends to be the top-scoring position in the NBA.

Down the years some of the biggest legends in the sport have played as shooting guards, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Some surprise inclusions such as Manu Ginobli make the list for the 10 greatest shooting guards of all time

Although today’s NBA offense can now be played through any position, it’s the shooting guard that usually gets the most opportunities to get buckets on the court.

After all, it’s the position that made legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and more.

Throughout the NBA’s history, there have been quite a number of players who have transcended that role. With that said, we take a look below at the best shooting guards to ever play in the top professional basketball league in the world.

10 Tracy McGrady

When the 2000s started, there were a lot of names being touted as the best shooting guards in the NBA. Tracy McGrady was among them for several good reasons.

Spanning from 2000 to 2007, T-Mac’s run during this time with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets was nothing but jaw-dropping. That seven-year period saw the shooting guard average 26.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 38.7 minutes per game. His 10.5 box plus/minus rating for the 2002-03 season also ranks 25th in the all-time list, just ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2018-19 campaign and Chris Paul’s performance during the 2007-08 season.

The finest moment in McGrady’s impressive career as a shooting guard came in 2004 during his first year with the Rockets. With the game on the line, T-Mac exploded for an additional 13 points in 33 seconds to give his team the 81-80 win over the San Antonio Spurs. That moment has lived on in NBA history as a truly timeless feat.

9 George Gervin

In the 10 seasons George Gervin played for the Spurs from 1976 to 1986, eight of them were spent as the team’s starting shooting guard. And of those eight years, the Iceman led the NBA in scoring during three seasons.

In total, Gervin averaged 26.2 points on 51 percent shooting from the field, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during his 10-year NBA career. But the feather on top of his cap as a shooting guard came during the final game of the 1977-78 campaign when all he needed was 58 points to become the league’s scoring champion.

Even if David Thompson dropped 73 in his last game that season, the Iceman still went out and notched 63 to edge him out for the accolade. This feat just goes to show that Gervin has nailed the scoring duty of the shooting guard well, making him one of the best to ever play that position.

8 Ray Allen

If a player’s shooting form were the main determinant in choosing the best shooting guard, Ray Allen would definitely be on top of this list. With a career spanning from 1996 to 2014, the All-Star guard notched averages of 18.9 points on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc while adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on a nightly basis.

Apart from being one of the NBA’s finest shooters from deep, Allen was also an important part of two NBA title teams: the 2008 Boston Celtics with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce and the 2013 Miami Heat with the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The latter, of course, was the same year he nailed that iconic 3-pointer to seal the championship dub for the Heat.

With a pair of rings and an iconic moment under his belt, Allen’s inclusion on this list is certainly justified.

7 Reggie Miller

During the ‘90s, an era where the 3-point shot didn’t reign supreme just yet, there were a handful who made it their mission to win games using it. Among them was no other than the Indiana Pacers’ Reggie Miller.

In his 18-year NBA career, Miller would go on to play solely for the Pacers and averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a single steal for them. While those numbers don’t exactly pop out, it’s his insane efficiency of connecting 51 percent of his two-pointers, 39 percent from deep, and 88 percent from the free-throw line that gave opposing teams such a headache in preparing for him.

Add Miller’s clutch gene, and you’ve got one of the top shooting guards to ever play in the league. And while he retired without delivering a ring for Indiana, there’s no denying he’s one of the deadliest guys ever to play shooting guard in the NBA.

6 Manu Ginobli

When Manu Ginobli first entered the league in 2002, no one really expected that much from the Argentinian star. Add the fact that during his 16 seasons in the NBA, he only averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals, one might think Ginobli shouldn’t be on this list.

But digging deep into his career, there are a lot of reasons why Ginobli is among the league’s best all-time shooting guards. For one, his career box plus/minus rating of 5.0 says a lot about his impact every time he steps on the court for the Spurs.

Ginobili’s high basketball intellect, crafty ways of getting buckets, and ingenious defense helped San Antonio obtain four rings during the course of his time in the league. Add a Sixth Man of the Year award, two All-Star selections, and two seasons named as part of an All-NBA team, and you’ve got a career that eclipsed other more well-known shooting guards out there.

5 Clyde Drexler

There were a lot of players who had the misfortune of playing in the same era as Michael Jordan. Fortunately, some stood out from His Airness’ shadow to make it into this list of the league’s all-time shooting guards. One of them is definitely Clyde Drexler.

Similar to every other great shooting guard in the NBA, Drexler has certainly nailed the role in his 14-year career. During that span, Clyde the Glide posted averages of 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

But even though he can be greatly counted on when it comes to scoring, Drexler’s prime coincided with that of Jordan’s, preventing him from winning a ring in Portland. Fortunately, though, he won one in 1995 with the Houston Rockets, an accolade to go along with his 1992 Olympic gold medal, 10 seasons of being named an All-Star, and five All-NBA selections. With that kind of resume, it’s only fitting to put some respect on Drexler’s name when talking about the all-time greatest shooting guards.

4 James Harden

Looking at James Harden right now and people might wonder why he’s ranked higher than other shooting guards on this list. While The Beard’s current version is a pale imitation of the prime player he was, there’s no doubt that the peak of Harden was jaw-dropping.

Over the course of his 16-season career in the NBA, Harden has averaged 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. But above those numbers is Harden’s three-year run from 2017 to 2020, a period when he notched 33.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.9 steals for the Rockets.

During that stretch, Harden was an absolute beast on the offensive end as he single-handedly generated most of Houston’s offense, both with the ball in his hands and creating plays for his teammates. Add a regular season MVP award, three scoring titles, two seasons of leading the league in assists, 10 All-Star selections, and one of the most dominant offensive runs in NBA history, and you’ve got a strong case for Harden to rank this high on this list.

3 Dwyane Wade

While numbers are certainly important to becoming the NBA’s top shooting guard, having an X-factor that catapults a player’s team to the championship has more weight in this conversation. That’s the exact reason why Dwyane Wade ranks this high, thanks to a legendary run as an All-Star shooting guard, primarily for the Heat.

Perhaps the peak of Wade’s career came during the 2005-06 season, the same one when he led Miami to its first championship in franchise history. At age 24, D-Wade averaged 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 23 playoff games to nail his first ring.

By the conclusion of Wade’s career, he had amassed two more championships, 13 All-Star selections, one Finals MVP, one scoring championship, eight instances where he was named All-NBA, and became the league’s all-time leader in blocks by a guard. All things considered, that’s not too bad at all for Wade’s legacy as one of the top shooting guards ever.

2 Kobe Bryant

Coming in at the second spot is no other than the late, great Kobe Bryant. During his 20-year career in the NBA, the Black Mamba amassed a good number of accolades and accomplishments, including five rings, two Finals MVP, four All-Star Game MVPs, a lone regular season MVP, 18 All-Star selections, 15 nods to an All-NBA team, and 12 instances he was named as part of the All-Defensive team.

Apart from those, Bryant also averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Above those numbers and awards, though, is his insane dedication to winning - even reaching a zealous level that fans loved and rubbed several teammates up the wrong way.

In any case, combining all the feats he has accomplished as one of the greatest ever to play the game and the massive popularity he gained all over the world is more than enough to catapult into second place.

1 Michael Jordan

When it comes to shooting guards, Michael Jordan is definitely the gold standard for everyone to be measured upon. Throughout his 15 seasons in the NBA, 13 with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Washington Wizards, His Airness definitely did it all.

Apart from averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, Jordan also excelled defensively. His dedication to winning, absolute mastery of offense, and gritty defense helped him amass six rings, six Finals MVPs, 10 scoring championships, nine All-Defense, 11 All-NBA, 14 All-Star selections, and five regular season MVPs, among others.

Right on top of all those accomplishments is how he led the Bulls to two separate three-peats for a total of six championships. That feat alone is more than enough to make Jordan the NBA’s top shooting guard of all time.