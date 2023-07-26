The NBA has certainly grown over the years. Due to its increasing popularity, massive TV deals, and insane merchandise and ticket sales, its players are also being paid handsomely nowadays.

To get a better perspective of how much the NBA has grown in terms of its players salaries, just look at Michael Jordan’s career earnings.

His Airness made just around $93 million throughout his 15-year NBA career. He could have earned a little bit more had he not left the league in 1993-94 to pursue baseball or retired for three years from 1998 to 2001 before returning again, but the point stands: the amount of money the greatest player ever have made in his career pales in comparison to what the top stars or even the mid-tier players in the league even make today.

Case in point: Dillon Brooks’ $86 million deal with the Houston Rockets that he signed in the 2023 offseason.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown signed has just signed a contract worth $304 million over five years. The deal will pay Brown almost $70 million in 2028-29 alone.

The NBA has definitely changed a lot, and players today have greatly benefited with the continuous growth of the league.

With that being said, and in light of Brown’s contract extension, we take a look at the five biggest contracts in NBA history. Obviously, all of them are modern contracts.

6 Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker

Contract: $224 million / Four years

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker were drafted in 2015, and both have established themselves as the top players in their class. With that being said, it’s not surprising that they are tied on the list.

Towns and Booker became eligible for the supermax extension worth $224 million in 2022, and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns didn’t hesitate in giving them that money they deserve, respectively. Besides, they met the necessary requirements to get such massive contract after making an All-NBA team the season prior.

Booker has earned every cent of his deal, especially after helping transform the Suns into one of the deadliest scoring teams in the NBA. He’s a three-time All-Star who has plenty more accolades coming his way considering how he has played so far for Phoenix. He’s also only 26, so he’s likely to get another massive extension when his current contract expires. He’ll be 31 at that point, putting him well on track for another big pay day.

As for Towns, he remains one of the more promising big men in the NBA today. Unfortunately, he had quite a down season in 2022-23 when he recorded his lowest scoring production since his rookie year. He averaged just 20.8 points on a career-low 49.5 percent shooting.

It’s interesting to note that Booker and Towns share the same NBA agent, Jessica Holtz, who got them the supermax deals.

5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Contract: $228 million/ Five years

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, one-time NBA champion, one-time Finals MVP, one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and a seven-time All-Star. Naturally, he deserves to be paid like what a top player should be.

Antetokounmpo signed his supermax extension worth $228 million over five years back in 2020 after winning two MVP awards. In the season before he reached the contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, he was also coming off a year when he joined Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players ever in NBA history to win MVP and the DPOY award in the same season.

Bringing back Antetokounmpo and showing their commitment to him paid off big time for Milwaukee as the Greek Freak led them to the NBA championship in the season that followed.

Giannis is now 28 years old, and his contract runs until the 2025-26 season when he’s 31 years old. Nonetheless, he has an opt-out option after the fourth year in 2024-25, so he’s likely going to command an even fatter contract by that time.

Considering what he has accomplished, it won’t be a surprise if he actually becomes the highest-paid NBA player at that point.

4 Bradley Beal

Contract: $251 million/ Five years

Loyalty (until at least 2022-23) really paid off for Bradley Beal as he secured the bag during the 2022 offseason.

In order to get every penny that he deserves, Beal opted out of the $36.4 million he had from the two-year $70.14 million extension he signed in 2019. After that, he quickly signed the veteran max extension where players can receive at least 35 percent of the team’s salary cap. As a result, Beal was able to land his five-year, $251 million contract as a free agent with the Washington Wizards.

Beal may not be the most accomplished player. He hasn’t had much success in the playoffs as well, but he played his cards right and was rewarded for it. He couldn’t have timed his contract any better as well, especially since spending was at an all-time high in 2022 with supermax contracts being handed all around.

3 Nikola Jokic

Contract: $270 million/ Five years

Before Jaylen Brown signed his massive Celtics extension, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was the highest-paid player in the NBA, and deservingly so.

When Jokic signed his five-year, $270 million supermax extension with the Nuggets, he was already a two-time MVP and a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

Jokic became eligible for the supermax following his MVP win in 2021, though there wouldn’t have been any doubt about it since he followed it up with another MVP campaign.

The Joker’s deal officially kicks off in the 2023-24 season at $47 million. The money increases every year until 2027-28, when he’s set to earn $62 million.

He has a player option for that campaign, though, and it’s possible he opts out of it for the opportunity to sign a bigger long-term deal that could very well be his last, since he’ll be 32 at that point.

2 Jaylen Brown

Contract: $304 million/ Five years

Brown’s contract extension didn’t really come as a surprise. While it took some time since he was eligible to sign a new deal with the Celtics on July 1 after the 2023 free agency opened, it was never a question of how much he would get.

After the two sides agreed on the finer details of the deal—which include the Celtics getting some sort of control by not giving the star guard a player option in the final year unlike Jokic’s Nuggets deal—Brown finally signed his $304 million contract over five years that makes him the highest paid player in the NBA.

Of course that might come as a surprise for many since Brown isn’t even the best player on the Celtics. But there is no denying that he earned it. Brown became eligible for the supermax extension after he made the All-NBA second team in the 2022-23 season.

With Brown’s new deal, he’ll make $52 million in the first year when it kicks off in 2024-25, with the number increasing by around $4 million per year. As mentioned earlier, the final year of the contract pays him $69.1 million.

1 What’s next for NBA?

Considering the consistent growth of the NBA, this list of the top five highest paid players in the league is expected to change sooner rather than later. The salary cap of the league always depends on the earnings of the Association, and since it doesn’t look like it’ll slow down any time soon, more money should come to the players.

In fact, a report by CBS Sports shared that Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could become the first $400 million man in the NBA. SGA will have to wait until 2026 to get that, though, when he becomes eligible for an extension. The scoring guard will also have to maintain his high level of play and meet the criteria to be eligible for the supermax extension.

Players such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and DeAaron Fox could also get massive money bags in the near future. After all, they are all set to become the faces of the NBA over the coming years.

And how about Victor Wembanyama? If he is able to live up to the expectations as the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James, it’s not hard to imagine him securing a massive deal when he’s available for an extension with the San Antonio Spurs.

Regardless of who makes $400 million or even $500 million first in the NBA, the growth that the Association is having is definitely good for the players. After all, it just proves that the league is going strong and the interest in the sport is not waning.

For now, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Bradley Beal, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns can enjoy the honor of being the best-paid athletes among the more than 450 players that are actively toiling away in the league year in and year out not only to win but also get that life-changing money.