Highlights NBA players are known for their mutual respect, but occasionally conflicts and scuffles arise, as seen in the recent altercation between Gobert and Green.

Some of the biggest scuffles in NBA history include Barkley and O'Neal's brawl, Bird and Erving's fight, and Harper and English's brawl.

The infamous "Malice at the Palace" in 2004 involved a heated rivalry between the Pacers and Pistons, resulting in suspensions and a canceled game.

The NBA is known for the good relationships between the top athletes in the league, whether it's LeBron James and Kevin Durant, or Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley in the 1990s, even when the stakes are the highest on the court, the respect between competitors usually stands out.

Last night's events in the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Chase Center to face off against the Golden State Warriors reminded us that these relationships built on mutual respect don't exist all throughout the league, with Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green getting into a scuffle that led to the Warriors forward being ejected from the game.

Though the conflict itself wasn't a major brawl, we've seen many fights and exchanging of blows between players or even with the audience getting in the mix, things often take bigger proportions and end with tough consequences to the parties involved. Here are the biggest scuffles the NBA has ever seen.

5 Inside the NBA duel

Though they are the best of friends every night on TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal used to be fierce competitors for two of the most talented teams in the NBA. Barkley's prime was clearly with the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers, but in 1999 he joined forces with Hakeem Olajuwon and Steve Francis in Houston in order to try and mimic the team's mid-90s success.

In this same year, legendary Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson, decided to sign a contract with O'Neal's Los Angeles Lakers, boosting their title odds by a million, enriching Shaq and Kobe Bryant's chances to become first time NBA Champions.

The Rockets didn't make the playoffs, while the Lakers went on to win the first of three consecutive championships, but one of the most memorable moments of the 1999-00 regular season was when these two faced off in November. After suffering a clear foul under the basket, Barkley was pushed by O'Neal, provoking a reaction from Chuck, who threw the ball at the Lakers center's head, resulting in a big brawl between the two.

From this conflict, the league didn't end up taking any action in regards to punishment for either player, but both of them ended up going out for dinner together after the game to squash any sort of "bad blood" that came from the incident.

4 Larry Bird vs Julius Erving

Tensions were very high throughout the 1980s in the NBA, with the Lakers and the Boston Celtics essentially dominating the decade with eight championships between them. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson's rivalry was undeniably one of the best ever in the history of the league, but when you're one of the greatest talents on the court, conflicts tend to arise out of frustration from either part.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics' biggest rivals were the 76ers during the early 80s, as the team ended up winning a championship in 1983. This started to light a fire under Bird, who ended up in multiple conflicts against members of the franchise through the years, including a full-on fist fight with Marc Iavaroni during the preseason later on in the year.

With the tensions at their peak, in 1984, the two teams faced off in an epic duel with very high stakes, for both their regular season records and the big clash of egos. In this specific matchup, Bird was clearly getting the best out of star player Julius Erving, which led to some trash talk between the two. Possibly out of frustration, Dr. J lost his temper and attacked Bird, resulting in a huge fight and a lot of sucker punches being thrown.

Both players ended up ejected from this game and fined $7,500 for the scuffle they created, with both Moses Malone and Charles Barkley, Erving's Philadelphia teammates, also being fined for their involvement in the incident.

3 Harper and English go at it

The Bulls completely dominated the 1990s, winning six championships and beating some incredible teams along the way. After the first "three-peat", Jordan decided to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a baseball player and retired from the NBA in 1984.

That year was very tough for Chicago, as they were stripped of their franchise player, and Scottie Pippen was left in charge of the team. Though they still had a pretty good regular season, the second round of the playoffs was difficult for the iconic team, as they faced off against a strong New York Knicks group, who were ambitious of bringing home the franchise's first championship since the 1970s.

During the third game of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, a scuffle between the Knicks' Derek Harper and the Bulls' Jo Jo English incited chaos between the two teams, as they ended up brawling right in front of NBA commissioner David Stern, who was sitting courtside in Chicago. The Bulls ended up victorious in this matchup, but both Harper and English would end up being suspended, and the Knicks managed to eliminate the former champions from the playoffs in seven games.

2 Knicks - Nuggets Brawl

The Knicks' second entry on this list came around ten years later, with a whole different roster and situation than what happened in the 90s. After their somewhat successful years, the Knicks was in the middle of a rebuild in 2006, with head coach Isiah Thomas and a not-so cohesive roster.

As for the Nuggets, a young Carmelo Anthony had just led the team towards a deep playoff run the year prior, and looked to repeat it during the 2006-07 NBA season. Things were looking that way as the two teams faced off against each other in December 2006, with the Denver Nuggets essentially blowing out the Knicks, winning by over 20 points late in the game.

The thing that tipped this off might've been the fact that the Nuggets' coach, George Karl, left all the starters on the court to finish the game, even though the result was already determined, and this might've been the tipping point for the Knicks. Denver guard J.R. Smith was on track to get a fastbreak layup when the Knicks' Mardy Collins fouled him hard, sending Smith to the floor. This incident led to mayhem, as both Nate Robinson and Anthony started throwing blows themselves.

After the many altercations on the court, the league attributed severe punishments to everyone involved, handing out a 15-game suspension to Anthony, 10 games to both Robinson and Smith, six games to Collins, who started it all, four games for Jared Jeffries, and both teams were fined $500,000 each.

1 Malice at the Palace

This iconic incident needs no introduction, as Netflix released a full documentary covering what happened during the 2004 conflict at the Detroit Pistons' home arena. To set the scene, the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons were the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and were predicted to reach the Eastern Conference finals later on in the season.

Tensions were already high at the beginning of the season, as the two teams faced off against each other in a game that would definitely impact the season's outcome. A simple scuffle between the Pistons' Ben Wallace and Pacers' Ron Artest led to the two pushing each other and eventually being separated by teammates and officials, but as this happened, Artest chose to taunt the Detroit crowd by lying on the scorers' table, and that's where it all started.

A fan sitting in the middle of the audience decided to throw a cup at Artest, which provoked an aggressive reaction from the Pacers' star, who went to attack the aggressor in the crowd. Teammates Stephen Jackson and Jermaine O'Neal decided to follow their teammate and join the confusion. Things blew out of proportion and the next thing you know, the players on the court are fighting fans, the police is getting involved and this resulted in the game being canceled.

Ron Artest saw the end of his promising season, as he was suspended for the remainder of the year, Jackson was suspended for 30 games and O'Neal got 25. This changed the Pacers' championship aspirations drastically, as they lost some of their core players for a large amount of time, while Wallace was the one with the biggest suspension for the Pistons with six games. Others got one game for leaving the bench, which didn't completely hinder the franchise's opportunities of achieving a deep playoff run, and that's exactly what they did later on, by falling just short of a championship against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

