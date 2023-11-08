Highlights Kevin Garnett, Sidney Moncrief, and Ben Wallace are three of the best defensive players in NBA history, known for their defensive prowess and impact on the game.

Dikembe Mutombo and Kawhi Leonard are also recognized for their defensive skills, with Mutombo leading the league in blocked shots and Leonard earning multiple awards for his defense.

Gary Payton, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Bill Russell are also mentioned as elite defensive players, with Russell being considered the greatest defensive player in NBA history.

Throughout the history of the NBA, elite scorers like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the types of players that come to mind when thinking of the most iconic men to play the game. After all, offense is the most exciting part of basketball. However, there’s also no denying that there have been a number of stars who made a lasting impact with their defense.

Defense wins championships, as they say, and some of basketball's greatest ever players took as much pride in stopping their opponents as they did in putting the ball through the hoop.

Now, as a tribute to those legends who cemented their legacies with their incredible work on the defensive end of the floor, GIVEMESPORT takes a look below at the 10 best defensive players in the history of the NBA.

10 Kevin Garnett

Back when Kevin Garnett entered the NBA in 1995, the position he played was usually relegated to getting rebounds and putting up shots below the rim. The Big Ticket changed that by expanding the role of a power forward to shoot more mid-range shots and attack the rim at will.

Along with an impressive offensive skill set, Garnett elevated the position to new heights because of his defensive prowess. Even at 6-foot-11, the 15-time All-Star could defend any position well. He could keep up with quick guards on the perimeter and, in an instant, bang up with huge forwards or centers under the post.

Kevin Garnett - NBA Career Statistics Points 17.8 Rebounds 10.0 Assists 3.7 Blocks 1.4 Steals 1.3

Garnett’s defensive resume, which includes leading the league in rebounding for four consecutive seasons, being named to an All-Defensive Team for 12 years, and winning the Defensive Player of the Year, is nothing to scoff at. His impact on the game, along with all of these accomplishments, makes KG one of the league’s best-ever defensive players.

9 Sidney Moncrief

It isn’t easy for a guard to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Even if that’s the case, Sidney Moncrief won the accolade twice in 1983 and 1984. The Milwaukee Bucks star did that by averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during the span of his 11-year career in the NBA.

More than the numbers, though, Moncrief used his 6-foot-4 frame to relentlessly guard his opponents and lock them down on the perimeter. He paired that speed with tenacity to prevent them from getting an easy bucket on him. In the process, Moncrief justified his pair of DPOY awards every time he stepped onto the court.

8 Ben Wallace

No one expected the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons to win the NBA Finals over a Los Angeles Lakers team that had a prime version of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant on it. That became a reality because of Ben Wallace, an undersized 6-foot-9 center who successfully contained Shaq and prevented him from winning a fourth straight ring in his last year in L.A.

Wallace’s peak defensive form came in the postseason of the Pistons’ championship run. Over the course of 23 games, the All-Star big man averaged 10.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals, and 2.4 blocks per contest. He also won the DPOY award four times and was named to an All-Defensive Team on six occasions. Put all of these feats together, and the Detroit legend deserves to be recognized as one of the best ever to play the defensive side of the ball.

7 Dikembe Mutombo

There’s a reason why Dikembe Mutombo was one of the most recognizable NBA players in the 1990s. During his stints with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Nets, among others, the 7-foot-2 center was well known for his vicious swats and iconic finger wags at guys he rejected under the rim.

Rightfully so, as Mutombo led the league in blocked shots for three seasons. He also averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in the course of his 18-year career while winning two rebounding titles, four DPOY awards, and six All-Defensive Team selections. As such, Mutombo earns his place here in this list of great defensive players in the NBA.

6 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard holds the distinction of being the only active player on this list, as the two-time champion is a true menace on defense. Apart from being a skilled scorer, the Klaw’s defensive game is a wonder to behold, on top of his averages of 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Kawhi Leonard Career Stats Minutes Played 32.5 Points 19.7 Assists 3.0 Rebounds 6.4 Steals 1.7 Blocks 0.6

Leonard’s 6-foot-7 frame, coupled with one of the largest pairs of hands in NBA history, is more than enough to contain any player. His impressive agility and high basketball IQ have helped him land seven All-Defensive Team selections, two DPOY awards, and a single season of leading the league in steals. Add two rings to this resume, and you’ve got a solid two-way player in the Fun Guy.

5 Gary Payton

As mentioned earlier, guards have a harder time winning the DPOY award than forwards and centers. But with a guy like Gary Payton, pulling the trigger on the Hall of Fame point guard for the accolade was often a no-brainer.

Aside from being inducted into the Hall of Fame and becoming an NBA Champion in 2006, the Glove also became the Defensive Player of the Year in 1996, led the league in steals during the same season, and was named to the All-Defensive Team nine times. For a player standing at 6-foot-4 and possessing a skinnier frame than most, his ability to alter any game because of his defense was truly impressive.

4 Scottie Pippen

It’s a given that Scottie Pippen had a huge part in helping the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls win six rings in the 1990s. Along with his talent on offense, Pippen was an All-League level defensive player, who made the Bulls’ opponents work harder to score whenever he was around.

Using his strong 6-foot-8 frame, Pippen’s time as Chicago’s starting small forward was filled with a lot of defensive highlights. Thanks to his quickness, strength, and natural instinct to lock any player down, Jordan and his other teammates could focus more on offense while Pippen worked on offense.

Proof of his defensive greatness was highlighted when he led the NBA in steals during the 1994-95 season, and boasting 10 All-Defensive Team selections by the end of his career. Add his six rings to the equation, and you’ve got a defensive player who brought it every night at an elite level.

3 Dennis Rodman

As great as his hairstyles were, Dennis Rodman’s defense on the court was even better. From 1987 to 2000, the Worm hounded and grabbed every rebound he could to win five championships for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, while playing stellar defense along the way.

At the peak of his career, Rodman averaged 7.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists during the 1995-96 season, the same campaign when he won his first ring with the Bulls. When everything was said and done, the two-time All-Star won seven rebounding titles, two DPOY awards, and was named to eight All-Defensive Teams over the course of his career.

Dennis Rodman Career Stats Points 7.1 Rebounds 13.1 Assists 1.8 FG% 52.1%

But more than the numbers, it was Rodman’s total commitment to defense that won him those accolades. Without his steady hand grabbing those boards, the Bulls and Pistons wouldn’t have won their championships.

2 Hakeem Olajuwon

When it comes to defense, Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the first stars to truly do it all on the court. Along with being a force on offense by averaging 21.8 points, the Dream also notched 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 3.1 rebounds over the course of his 18-year run in the NBA.

For all of his effort on the defensive end, Olajuwon won two rebounding titles, led the league in blocked shots for two seasons, won the DPOY award twice, and was named to nine All-Defensive Teams. These accomplishments go with his lone MVP, two Finals MVPs, 12 All-Star selections, and an induction into the Hall of Fame. Naturally, the Houston Rockets legend ends up high on this list for being the epitome of a two-way force.

1 Bill Russell

While Olajuwon’s list of accomplishments was certainly impressive, Bill Russell is the far better defensive player than the Dream and the other guys on this list. The 11-time champion was the first star in the league who made defense into what it is today by contesting shots with force and blocking them with ease.

Coupled with a magnificent feel for the game, Russell’s skill on defense helped anchor the Boston Celtics during the 1960s and all the rings they won during that period. Add his career averages of 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists to the mix and there’s no doubt the 6-foot-10 pivot is the greatest defensive player to ever play in the NBA.

Read more: Ranking the top 5 over-35 players in NBA history