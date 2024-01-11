Highlights The 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline is on February 8, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET.

NBA trades can be simultaneous or non-simultaneous, with different rules regarding salaries.

Teams like the Hawks, Pacers, Knicks, Lakers, and Thunder could look to make trades before the deadline.

As the 2023-24 NBA season unfolds, many teams are monitoring the trade market to go all in ahead of the playoffs, retool, or simply rebuild.

After the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks opened the floodgates following the OG Anunoby trade, other teams are hoping to follow suit soon.

With the deadline fast approaching, many will have questions regarding the date, selling teams, buying teams, and players available or rumored to be on the market.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

The 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET.

It's important to note that the afternoon deadline is only a cutoff point for teams to submit their potential deals to the league office, which means that it's normal for trades to become public after 3 p.m. ET.

Once the Trade Deadline has passed, teams can once again engage in trade talks following elimination from the playoffs. Teams that missed the playoffs entirely can begin making trades at the conclusion of the regular season. Teams still in contention are barred from making trades until their seasons are over.

How do NBA trades work?

NBA trades are complex. Salary cap space, the luxury tax, and trade exceptions – more on this later – are just a few of the league mechanisms under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that GMs have to be wary of when swinging a deal. That's why it's common to see players involved in a trade for a superstar simply due to their high salaries, as teams often have to match salaries in order to make a deal work.

To make matters more complex, there are several types of trades that occur in the league. For the purpose of the NBA Trade Deadline, it's best to focus on two.

Simultaneous trades

A simultaneous trade occurs in the regular season and forces teams to ensure that the salaries involved in a trade match up. They don't have to be equal to the dollar, but they have to be in the same vicinity.

Different rules are involved for teams above the luxury tax ($165,294,000 team salary) and those not.

A non-taxpaying team can trade one or more players and receive one of the following:

175% of the outgoing salary (plus $100,000)

The outgoing salaries of the players involved in the trade plus $5 million

125% of the salaries of the players being traded plus $100,000

A taxpaying team can trade a player and have him be replaced by one or more players whose salaries in total do not exceed 125% of the salaries of the players involved in the trade plus $100,000.

In simpler terms, the money going out and the money coming in on a trade has to be more or less equal.

Non-Simultaneous Trades

A non-simultaneous occurs when a team trades a single player to another team with salary cap space for a collection of players or draft picks. Unlike in simultaneous trades, salaries don't necessarily have to match. These trades are common when a team is trying to lower its payroll in order to get under the luxury tax.

For example: in July 2023, the Atlanta Hawks traded power forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

Gay's 2023-24 salary is $6.5 million, whereas Collins' salary this season is approximately $25.3 million. The Jazz were able to absorb Collins' salary because the team had moved on from Russel Westbrook's contract, which was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season.

Therefore, the Hawks were able to shed approximately $18.5 million off their 2023-24 payroll, opening room to take on more salary should they elect to. As a result of their trade, they also created a trade exception.

Trade Exceptions

Trade exceptions are created only during non-simultaneous trades and are given to the team that traded the player with the higher salary. The team that creates the trade exception has one calendar year from the date the trade happened to use it to acquire more salary during the season — and surpass the cap if necessary.

If we go back to the Hawks' example, they have a $25.3 million trade exception now (Collins' 2023-24 salary) that they can use to acquire a player, like Pascal Siakam who's making approximately $38 million, without having to clear as much cap space.

NBA Trade Deadline by the numbers

The trade deadline always features an abundance of action, regardless of whether it's for a star player or for rotation pieces that can better a lineup. On average, nearly 12 trades occur on Deadline Day itself, including a few notable deals – including Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package that included Ben Simmons, and Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, whose defense helped elevate the Raptors in ther hunt for their first-ever NBA title.

In recent years, the NBA Trade Deadline has been more active, as last season saw 17 deals executed on Deadline Day, involving an eye-opening 59 players.

NBA Trade Deadline Deals – Last 10 Years Seasons Number of trades Teams Involved Players Involved 2013-14 9 14 21 2014-15 12 17 43 2015-16 9 17 20 2016-17 8 12 19 2017-18 12 19 30 2018-19 14 19 34 2019-20 11 16 30 2020-21 16 23 48 2021-22 10 16 35 2022-23 17 27 59

Buying Teams

Contending teams looking to add to make a push for the NBA title

Now that the nitty-gritty details of the trade deadline are out of the way, it's time to evaluate which teams are likely to be shopping for a star.

Miami Heat

Although they're off to a strong start, the Miami Heat are still in search of a star combo guard to put in the backcourt. The team could use a boost offensively, and they've been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell at times this season. It remains to be seen if any other disgruntled stars make their way onto the trading block, but until then, expect the Heat to try to go all-in on the 27-year-old before the deadline.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks don't seem to be done after trading for Anunoby. Thanks to Mitchell Robinson's season-ending injury, they could use some extra big-man help. Shams Charania stated earlier this season that they would always be interested in Karl-Anthony Towns, but it's unlikely the successful Minnesota Timberwolves would partake in such a shakeup.

Los Angeles Lakers

After a shaky first-half of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers need to change something if they want a chance at going the distance in 2024. They've been linked to Dejounte Murray of the Hawks, while also flirting with the idea of trading for one or more of the disgruntled stars on the Chicago Bulls, including Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso.

Dallas Mavericks

Injuries have held the Dallas Mavericks back from being one of the Western Conference's top contenders, but even with Kyrie Irving returning from injury, the team still has glaring issues on the wing. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been thriving off the bench, but the team needs a bigger punch in its starting lineup. The Mavs solved their center problem with Dereck Lively II, but are still lacking a game-changing forward to propel them to the next level.

Oklahoma City Thunder

They may be 23-9 and in second place in the Western Conference, but that doesn't mean the Oklahoma City Thunder should be content with the roster they have. In mid-December, it was revealed that several NBA executives were preparing themselves for the Thunder to be active in the trade market. While they have an abundance of young players and draft picks, they could be on the lookout for an upgrade at the shooting guard position or on the wing.

Retooling Teams

Teams looking for a shake-up but aren't waving the white flag

When stuck between contention and tanking, teams will often opt to retool instead. Trading away core players in exchange for players who fit better with their timeline and goals will help sidestep restarting from scratch.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks' tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray isn't working, evidenced by their record, but don't expect them to start from scratch once again. Early rumors suggested that they had been keeping their eyes on Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in an effort to upgrade the wing. If that doesn't pan out, they could also set their sights on Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz to help spread the floor better alongside Young. In any case, many expect Murray to be on the move in exchange for a player who fits better with the team's current roster and timeline.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are in the market for a big, two-way athletic wing. While they have a league-leading offense, they could still use some help defensively, particularly on the wing. The team has a plethora of assets – expiring contracts, draft capital and young pieces – to make a trade for a star possible. It may change the way the team looks in the long run, but offense-heavy teams with no defense rarely win big. Some of the names that have been mentioned so far are Siakam, Markkanen, and Kyle Kuzma.

Toronto Raptors

The first domino to fall was Anunoby, but Siakam could be next, as teams like the Hawks, Pacers, and Sacramento Kings have eyed him since last season. As the Raptors look to get younger to build around Scottie Barnes, trading Siakam for a collection of players that fit well alongside the 22-year-old seems to be the team's goal right now. Each of the aforementioned teams has enough assets to compel the Raptors into trading their veteran, but even with his contract expiring, he won't come cheap.

Golden State Warriors

With a core aging rapidly on the Golden State Warriors, they need to do something soon if they want to get back in contention. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are having career-worst years, leading the Warriors to contemplate trading the latter, while Draymond Green has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. All this has left Stephen Curry to lead the charge, while Chris Paul handles the bench, all to middling results. The team has a clear need for another scorer and a traditional center to facilitate pick-and-roll plays and could find a trade partner to work with given their assets.

Selling Teams

Teams looking to rebuild and acquire young pieces

Several teams will be selling their top players, firmly entering the long and grueling stages of a rebuild.

Chicago Bulls

Whether or not the Bulls want to rebuild, they'll likely have to part ways with at least one of their stars. DeRozan is a free agent at the end of the season and isn't a lock to return, while Nikola Vucevic hasn't quite panned out for the team. LaVine is the most versatile player of the core, but his high salary could impede a trade. The Bulls could also indulge other teams' proposals regarding Caruso. Regardless, the Bulls' current roster doesn't make much sense, and finding players around whom to build will be critical in paving the path for the rest of the decade.

Charlotte Hornets

It seems like it's been years since the Charlotte Hornets began rebuilding, but that trend looks to be continuing in the 2023-24 season. The team clearly wants to build around its young players like LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller, but multiple question marks still hover over the team. Terry Rozier is signed through the 2024-25 season and could make an immediate impact on a team ready to win now, while Miles Bridges' future on the Hornets remains up in the air. Should the team want to maximize the returns they can get for some of their best players who don't fit their timeline, they'll be able to recoup their losses with extra draft capital and young pieces to round out the current squad.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz had hoped that Markkanen would help usher in a new era of winning, but he hasn't been able to carry the team on his own. He's currently playing at an all-star level and will be due a new contract at the end of the 2024-25 season. If the Jazz don't think they have a chance at keeping him long-term, they should feel the urgency to trade him sooner rather than later in order to maximize draft compensation and young pieces. If they want to keep Markkanen and sign him to an extension, then they can focus on packaging Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton to contenders along with developing players they can't wait on right now. Regardless of the path they choose, they have big names to move and will likely get nice returns.

Portland Trail Blazers

Maybe the Portland Trail Blazers don't have the most enticing, league-shattering players to trade this season, but they have two role players worth considering: Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon. Grant is 29 while Brogdon is 31, meaning that neither of them fit their current timeline. The former still has a lot of years left on his deal, but has been highly effective and could be a prime candidate for a team searching for scoring on the wing. Brogdon, on the other hand, is a capable guard who can either start or come off the bench with ease. He won't draw a massive return, but he could bring them back a good young piece or a protected first-round pick.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are among the worst teams in the NBA, but they have assets that may be of worth to other teams. Kyle Kuzma was reported to be made available for several first-round picks. Jordan Poole could also be on the market, but nothing has emerged just yet. The Wizards lack a true young star to build around, so they're hoping that whatever assets they can get can help complement a top lottery pick in the offseason.