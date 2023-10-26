Highlights James Harden has begun the NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers despite his previous trade demand, putting pressure on the team's front office.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, are not close to a trade deal with the Sixers, creating an opportunity for other teams to pursue him.

The Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers are potential trade partners that could benefit from acquiring Harden.

With the 2023-24 NBA season having officially kicked off on Tuesday, James Harden has officially begun another year with the Philadelphia 76ers. This comes as a surprise, as Harden publicly demanded a trade away from the Sixers in the early summer. As the offseason dragged on without a deal, he put further pressure on the front office by criticizing Philadelphia president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

Not only has he demanded to be traded, he also requested to be moved to only one team: the Los Angeles Clippers. Similar to the Damian Lillard situation, in which Lillard wasn't granted his wish to be moved to the Miami Heat, it doesn't appear that the Beard will land on his top team, either. Multiple different reports have come out confirming that the Sixers and Clippers aren't anywhere close to an amicable deal, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Los Angeles was pausing their pursuit for the former MVP.

Throughout the summer, it became apparent that the Clippers were the only real suitor that Harden had. Although the Sixers' reported asking price — Terance Mann and two future first-round picks — is a reasonable demand, Los Angeles is unwilling to bid against themselves and hasn't budged on their refusal to include Mann in a deal. With the Clippers pulling out of trade talks and the NBA season underway, the Sixers should only grow more desperate to make a deal if only to know what roster they'll be going into battle with for the second half of the season and playoffs. With that in mind, L.A.'s hesitation might just present other teams with the perfect opportunity to poach Harden for a low price. Here are five teams that should jump on the chance to trade for James Harden.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors found themselves a directionless team this past summer. They didn't add any significant talent to improve their roster, and they lost a key contributor in Fred VanVleet to free agency, as he signed a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets. They did bring in Dennis Schröder to replace some of VanVleet's production, but this transition will be indicative of the Raptors overall offseason in that they'll be a little worse off than they were last year.

Unless their young players like Scottie Barnes, Christian Koloko, and rookie Gradey Dick turn out to be more impactful pieces than initially expected, Toronto should expect to land short of where they finished last season, when they won 41 games, grabbed the ninth seed, and flunked out of the Play-In Tournament.

Perhaps the Raptors and president Masai Ujiri expected other teams to be more interested in their veterans and hoped that they could start a rebuild by trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Regardless of what their strategy was heading into the offseason, it's clear that Toronto's only taken a step back and needs to make some major changes soon.

The Raptors do still have the talent to compete, evidenced by their .500 campaign last season. Adding Harden — still easily a top-30 player in this league — should give them enough ammunition alongside Siakam, Anunoby, and Barnes to be a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference.

Utah Jazz

Last season, the Utah Jazz turned out to be almost too talented and too competitive for their own good. Despite being in a rebuilding year, the Jazz wound up winning 37 games and were in the thick of the Play-In race for the majority of the campaign. Behind stellar coaching from Will Hardy, the emergence of Lauri Markkanen, and solid contributions from their veterans, Utah had to essentially avoid the postseason actively to secure their spot in the lottery.

With a down draft class this year, the Jazz could make a push for the playoffs this season and relay the first-round pick they owe to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2024, instead of potentially losing their selection in 2025 or 2026, when the prospects are expected to be much better.

The Jazz can test how ready this roster is to compete by trading for Harden. The price will be low, so Jazz president Danny Ainge can still horde the majority of his assets for future deals. There's also a strong chance that Harden can recover his own trade value while playing for Utah.

Miami Heat

In this past summer, the Miami Heat missed out on both their Plan A and their Plan B. Their Plan A was Damian Lillard, who went so far as to demand a trade only to the Heat from the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite Lillard's one-team mandate, the Heat were either unable or unwilling to match Portland's price and, eventually, Dame was poached from underneath Miami's talons by the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the Bucks acquired Lillard, they also happened to take out Miami's Plan B: Giannis Antetokounmpo. Earlier in the summer, Antetokounmpo implied to his front office that his loyalty was conditional and that the Bucks would have to keep their roster competitive around him if they expect him to say in Milwaukee. When that report came out, fans around the league started salivating at the thought of their team adding the Greek Freak, but the Heat seemed like one of the most realistic possibilities for Antetokounmpo's next team.

Unfortunately for Miami, the Bucks took heed of Giannis's warning and promptly answered by trading for one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. With Lillard and Antetokounmpo off of the table — with the latter having just signed an extension with Milwaukee that carries his deal through the former's current contract — the Heat are left with few options for how to improve a team that made the Finals last season, but then lost several of their most important contributors.

The Dame saga made it clear that Miami doesn't have the ammunition to trade for another superstar the standard way. But, they now have the opportunity to trade for a star for cents on the dollar. While the Heat's trade package built around Tyler Herro wasn't enough to swing for Lillard, it easily trumps the Sixers asking price for Harden. Miami needs to pull the trigger and get it done, lest they wind up a cautionary tale for waiting too long to make a move.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans supposedly went all in on their young star duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram when they traded for CJ McCollum. While the intention to compete for a championship was clear with that move, the results haven't been nearly as definitive. McCollum has played admirably out of position as New Orleans's new point guard, but he doesn't quite have the juice necessary to take this team over the top, especially with the combined unavailability of both Williamson and Ingram due to injuries.

James Harden - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 21.0 Rebounds 6.1 Assists 10.7 Field goal % 44.1 3-point field goal % 38.5

The Pelicans have two stars and a host of young players ready to contribute to winning now. While they should be able to compete with any team in the league when fully healthy, it would behoove them to add additional insurance in the case that Williamson or Ingram need to miss extended time again by upgrading from CJ McCollum. Harden would be a perfect fit for the Pelicans in that regard, capable of leading the league in assists while setting the floor for Zion, Ingram, and the rest of New Orleans's scorers. When either Williamson, Ingram, or both need to miss time, Harden can revert to his Houston form and single-handedly carry the offense.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers proved last playoffs that they can still contend for a title when fully healthy. They revamped their supporting cast last year, which led to an inspired run following the trade deadline that continued all the way to the Western Conference finals where they fell short to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

To add to their established momentum, the Lakers went out and added a handful of veterans to bolster their depth this summer, acquiring Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Wood, among others. While rounding out their bench will prove prudent, L.A. just didn't have the offensive firepower necessary to get them past the Nuggets these past playoffs. None of Reddish, Hayes, Wood, or any of their other additions will be able to fix that problem for them either.

Trading for James Harden would resolve that issue, though, giving the Lakers a "Big 3" possibly better than any other in the league. At this point in their careers, both James and Davis should be more than happy to take a step back in the regular season and let Harden run up outrageous box scores and rack up wins. Then, in the playoffs, Harden can avoid the brunt of the spotlight that has repeatedly burned him in the postseason as all eyes will naturally turn to LeBron James. The fit couldn't be better at this stage in their careers.

