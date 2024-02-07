Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make 1-3 trades before the deadline to acquire players with expiring contracts or non-guaranteed salaries.

With Joel Embiid injured, the Sixers need to address frontcourt depth and guard depth.

Potential trade targets for the Sixers include Kelly Olynyk, Tyus Jones, Malcolm Brogdon, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Kuzma.

The Philadelphia 76ers might be the most active team on the trade market ahead of Thursday's deadline.

On a recent episode of the Brian Windhorst & the Hoops Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he expects the 76ers to make "1-3 trades before Thursday afternoon."

"I would also expect them to try—I'm not saying they're going to accomplish this—to acquire players that either have expiring contracts, or that have next year's salaries that are not fully guaranteed, or that could easily be offloaded. I think they wanna hedge their bets, not just with Embiid's injury, but hedge their bets on what happens with this season so that if they need to go back and open up the $15-million cap room that they're currently holding, they can."

Philadelphia's season was dealt a significant blow on Monday, when superstar center Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee. Embiid will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but is expected to be available for the playoffs.

The Sixers currently occupy the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-19 record, and general manager Daryl Morey will surely be aggressive on the trade market to ensure Philly remains competitive at the top of the East until Embiid returns.

Bring in the reinforcements

Sixers should address frontcourt, guard depth

With their talisman center out for the foreseeable future, Philadelphia will have to shore up their rotation down the middle. Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk would fit the bill almost perfectly, as he's a capable scorer from virtually anywhere in the half-court, and a formidable rotation piece for a squad with championship ambitions.

Kelly Olynyk - 2023-24 Pick and Roll Stats Points per possession 1.39 Field goal % 69.2 Score frequency 57.6 Percentile 85.7

The 76ers will likely be in the market for guard depth as well, with names like Tyus Jones and Malcolm Brogdon emerging as the top targets for Morey and Co.

Jones is the lead guard for the Washington Wizards, but his skills as a capable initiator and distributor are being wasted on a lottery team. Brogdon, meanwhile, could be the ideal sixth man for Philly, bringing shotmaking, playmaking and defending to the floor when he's called upon.

Of course, the 76ers could look to make a big splash and trade for another go-to scoring option to pair with Tyrese Maxey while Embiid remains sidelined.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most intriguing trade targets in the league ahead of the deadline. He's on an expiring contract—something Philadelphia is looking for, as Windhorst reported—and can still take over games with his ability to get to the rim, even at 35 years old.

While he's not known for his defensive ability, his shotmaking could come in handy while letting Embiid and Maxey take a few possessions off.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is also an option. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and could be a good pressure-release valve for the Sixers' offense, albeit with a less-proven track record than DeRozan.

Philadelphia has a number of assets to dangle in exchange for any of these targets, including a handful of expiring contracts.