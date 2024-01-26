Highlights The Detroit Pistons should prioritize adding assets and opening up playing time for young talent like Cade Cunningham.

The New York Knicks are looking to improve their supporting cast and have been linked to Dejounte Murray, but discussions have halted.

Alec Burks would be a seamless fit for the Knicks due to his scoring ability and familiarity with the team, making him a potential roster upgrade.

The Detroit Pistons are holding pat with under two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, even though their 5-39 record indicates that a change needs to be made. As Detroit aims to invest everything in young talent like Cade Cunningham, adding assets that fix the rebuild and opening up playing time for the youngsters needs to be a priority.

The New York Knicks are looking to go all-in and win now. With a trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby, the Knicks just need to pad their roster a little bit and improve their supporting cast. They have been linked to Dejounte Murray, but the asking price was too high, and discussions with the Atlanta Hawks have halted.

While Detroit is in no position to offer up an All-Star guard, the Pistons do have Alec Burks, a 32-year old wing who has some experience with the bright lights of New York, having spent two seasons in New York before being shipped to Detroit in 2022. According to former Knicks' General Manager Scott Perry, Burks is a "seamless fit."

"I would be focused on trying to find somebody to fill that role, come off the bench. Someone who can score, capable of getting 20 points if needed. Also not sacrifice the integrity of your game defensively. The name that stands out most to me, obviously, is Alec Burks because he’s been there in the locker room, the players know him. He would seem to be more of a seamless fit.”

Another name mentioned was Bruce Brown, but, according to Perry, he's a bit of a "duplication" of players already on New York's roster, and Burks has a less steep asking price.

What Burks brings to New York

Steady offense, excellent shooting, average defense

Burks has been in the league since 2011, playing with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Knicks, and Pistons. He has never been an All-Star and never won a championship, and didn't even become an elite shooter until 2019, when 48 games with the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant Warriors allowed him to shoot without as much defensive pressure.

Burks' shooting stats before, during, and after his stint in Golden State Three-point attempts per game Three-point percentage Points per game Before (429 games) 1.9 35.5% 9.5 In Golden State (48 games) 4.7 37.5% 16.1 After (236 games) 4.9 42.3% 12.3

With his newfound confidence after his short time with the Warriors, Burks developed a reputation as an elite shooter off the bench, capable of giving a second unit a much-needed offensive burst. He would fit perfectly with the Knicks, who take the 13th most threes and have the 12th-best percentage. However, the second unit is 18th among the league's benches in three-point attempts, so Burks would add a healthy volume.

The Pistons are looking to add young talent or draft capital. The Knicks are reportedly shopping Quintin Grimes, who would be a solid fit in Detroit, or the Knicks could give up a protected first-round pick for the veteran. Either way, the market on Burks is calmer than the cutthroat trade battles that have been going on for Brown, so the Knicks could sneak a roster upgrade before the deadline.