Highlights Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors' most likely trade candidate, according to reports.

The team may explore potential trades for Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks or Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons.

Trading for either Bogdanovic would address the Warriors' need for more efficient perimeter scoring.

Following a string of heartbreaking defeats over the weekend, panic could already be setting in with the Golden State Warriors as the second-half of the 2023-24 NBA season rolls along. There is just about a week to go before the February 8th trade deadline. A lot of eyes will be on Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. as Golden State figures to be one of the bigger players in this year's trade market.

It's been previously reported that the Warriors have become more open to trading Andrew Wiggins, who was a vital part of Golden State's championship run two years ago. Now, Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting that Wiggins could be "the most likely Warrior to be dealt" ahead of the trade deadline.

Wiggins profiles as the most likely Warrior to be dealt. He’s on the first season of a four-year, $109 million extension. The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources. They wouldn’t have to attach a draft pick to get off his deal.

It is worth noting that Slater's report indicates the Warriors won't need to include a draft pick if they opt to part ways with the Canadian.

Though he has been playing much better as of late, Wiggins is in the midst of the worst season of his career. He is averaging a career-low 12.3 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds on just 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.0 percent shooting from three. These are a far cry from his production and efficiency as a Warrior before this season, where he averaged 17.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 47.2/38.9/66.6 shooting splits through 181 games.

Wiggins' struggles have likely made him the primary trade candidate for the Warriors, coupled with the emergence of rising third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Looking at the landscape, here are potential deals that Golden State could explore.

Hawks could be a potential landing spot

Potential offer: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Dejounte Murray has been the Atlanta Hawks player linked as a potential trade target for the Warriors. But perhaps the Warriors can explore a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic instead. A simple Bogdanovic-for-Wiggins swap works salary-wise. The Warriors could potentially get away doing a straight up player-to-player trade as Slater noted in this deal without the need to attach a pick.

Bogdan Bogdanović – 2023-24 Season Stats Categories Stats PPG 17.1 RPG 3.1 APG 2.6 EFG % 54.0 Catch-and-Shoot 3PT % 37.1

Wiggins could fit the mold of the ideal 3-and-D wing that Atlanta can pair with its franchise superstar, which could give the Warriors an advantage in case trade talks materialize between them and the Hawks. The best version of Andrew Wiggins became an All-Star and was the second-best player on a championship team.

Bogdanovic, meanwhile, would give the Warriors a reliable scoring option off the bench who can thrive off the wide-open looks that are generated in Golden State's free-flowing offense.

Another Bogdanovic trade the Warriors can explore

Potential offer: Bojan Bogdanovic

Similarly, the Warriors could target the other Bogdanovic in the NBA by trading Andrew Wiggins to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic. This deal wouldn't seem ideal for the Warriors, since adding a 34-year-old Bogdanovic would only make them older. However, the Croatian forward is still going strong as a reliable and efficient scorer in the NBA.

Bojan Bogdanovic – 2023-24 Scoring Stats Category Stats PPG 20.4 FG % 46.9 3PT % 41.0 Catch-and-Shoot 3PT % 39.1 Pull Up 3PT % 47.2

Bogdanovic can still score with the best of them. He is a reliable catch-and-shoot option who can also benefit from getting wide-open looks on the perimeter. But he is also capable of calling his own number and creating looks for himself off the bounce.