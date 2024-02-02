Highlights Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović is being targeted by the Minnesota Timberwolves due to his strong performance this season.

While Minnesota's tight salary cap situation may pose a challenge, they could potentially acquire Bogdanović through other means, such as adding additional teams to match salaries.

Bogdanović's potential impact on Minnesota's second unit is highly valued, as his shot-making ability and offensive efficiency would address a lack of firepower off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović is perennially one of the NBA's most undervalued overall talents. In 2023-24, Bogdanović is having a career season scoring the ball (17.1 points per game), primarily in a reserve role.

Since his Hawks aren't in the Eastern Conference playoff picture at the moment, teams have been inquiring about the availability of their players. While Dejounte Murray has been the more popular name of late, some teams may be enticed to enlist Bogdanović's services ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to a report from NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves have shown a great deal of interest in Bogdanović.

"Hawks veteran Bogdan Bogdanović has drawn attention from the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent weeks, sources said. However, Minnesota's cap situation and Bogdanovic's contract do not line up well."

While Siegel also noted Minnesota's tight salary cap situation, there are possibilities to acquire him through other means — additional teams could be added to match salary — it looks like the Timberwolves are willing to take a chance on getting Bogdanović for an important stretch run in 2024.

Minnesota's roster framework and trade assets

Timberwolves could offer Kyle Anderson's expiring deal for Bogdanović

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most surprising teams in the entire league this season. In one year, the team made the jump from an eighth-seed team to a well-balanced one with nearly immaculate chemistry.

Minnesota had the luxury of returning practically all of its core from a year ago, with all-stars Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert leading a strong, two-way lineup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Contracts (Role Players) – 2023-24 Player Current Contract Shake Milton 2 years/$10 million Kyle Anderson 1 year/$9.2 million Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2 years/$9 million Mike Conley Jr. 1 year/$24.3 million

Veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Kyle Anderson round out a pretty complementary supporting cast. Where would Bogdanović fit in? Well, he's a perfect player to integrate as another ball-handler and decision-maker in unit two.

Bogdanović has a few years left on his four-year, $68 million contract though, so pulling off a trade would likely require another team to match his salary — Siegel mentioned Anderson's expiring contract as a nice starting point, however. If Minnesota can add Bogdanović without sacrificing any starters (or Reid), their roster has real, championship upside.

Bogdanović's potential impact in Minnesota

2023-24 3PT%: 37.1

Bogdanović would stabilize Minnesota's second unit if they can successfully pull off a deal for him. One of the team's few drawbacks this season has been the lack of firepower off the bench, particularly at the guard spots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin normally make the most of their minutes, but 2023 free agent signees Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. have both struggled.

Now, Minnesota's stacked starting five, along with Reid, can offset subpar from the second unit most of the time, but there's still a lot to be desired for a deep playoff appearance. Aa few years ago, Bogdanović was a primary, clutch contributor on a Hawks team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals. His shot-making, especially from downtown, is a valued commodity because Bogdanović is equally adept at both hunting shots on his own and spotting up for triples.

Minnesota Timberwolves Shooting Stats – 2023-24 Category Stats Rank 3PT% .392 2nd eFG% .564 7th TS% .599 7th 3PTM / Game 12.3 17th

As a team, Minnesota is second in three-point percentage but is in the bottom half (17th) in three-pointers made. Off the bench, only Reid and Alexander-Walker consistently knock down threes — the pair combines for a little over three per game.

By himself, Bogdanović averages over three triples each night on over eight attempts. His level of volume and accuracy would shore up any remaining discrepancies in the lineup. A quick analysis of Minnesota's current season shooting numbers reveals a team that can convert at an accurate clip but lacks the volume to make a larger impact.

Incorporating Bogdanović, a strong shooter, decision-maker and playmaker, into the flow of things would be ideal. Despite his aggressiveness offensively, he's not exactly ball-dominant — quick decisions and efficiency highlight his game.

The Timberwolves don't need to significantly shake things up to go far in 2024: they already have the star talent and continuity to make some noise. However, adding Bogdanović could be the move that pushes everything over the top. It's the type of trade that could separate them from conference rivals come playoff time.