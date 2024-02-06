Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have been performing well this season, thanks to the impressive offense of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Milwaukee Bucks, despite an abrupt coaching change halfway through the season, have been one of the NBA's best teams, in part thanks to the absurd offense that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard put up nightly.

Even though they sit in third in the Eastern Conference with a 33-17 record, it doesn't mean they're necessarily going to stand pat as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York claimed that the Bucks have been coveting Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets, while ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the team has been monitoring Bruce Brown of the Toronto Raptors.

"The Milwaukee Bucks have held conversations with the Raptors regarding Bruce Brown, sources said. One of the more active teams on the trade market, the Bucks are attempting to add an impactful talent who can increase their chances of making another title push right now." - Brett Siegel

It's worth noting that Finney-Smith and Brown are two very different players with very different skill sets and salaries. The former is a 3-and-D wing capable of holding down opponents with high-intensity defense, while Brown is a score-first combo guard-forward who can spark the bench with his play.

They may do different things, but acquiring either will take some creativity to complete a deal.

Brown is making $22.0 million this season with a club option for next season at a million dollars more. Finney-Smith, however, is locked up through the 2024-25 season but holds a player option for the following season. He'll be 32 in the final year should he opt in.

Bucks don't have many pieces worth acquiring

Marjon Beauchamp could be of interest for Nets, Raptors

Regardless of the team Milwaukee chooses to play ball with in a trade, their most enticing trade chip could be Marjon Beauchamp, a second-year small forward who's struggled to find consistent minutes with the Bucks.

He may not light up the scorecard, but he can drain threes and rebound, as demonstrated in his few appearances this season. He's shooting 39.7 percent from three, and while he shoots almost two three-pointers a game, it's something he can put to use should he land on another team.

Marjon Beauchamp – Year-to-Year Progression 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 5.1 4.8 RPG 2.2 2.3 FG% 39.5 48.2 3PT% 33.1 39.7

Beauchamp is 23 years old and might not be the guy the Bucks want to turn to on the bench when things get sticky in the playoffs. Sure, they might be getting older with a trade, but the team is firmly in win-now mode, and Finney-Smith or Brown would be an immediate upgrade over Beauchamp.

The only problem, however, is the matching salaries. In a trade with Toronto, they'd need to add Bobby Portis and a player like Cameron Payne to get Brown. With the Nets, it's much easier. They can flip Portis and Beauchamp for Finney-Smith and could get away with not having any first-rounders to give up considering the Bucks' forward is still young with room to develop.

If they decide to focus on Finney-Smith, the Bucks should hurry, as many teams have reportedly inquired or expressed interest in the forward.