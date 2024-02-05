Highlights Bucks and Mavericks are exploring a trade to address their specific needs: Bucks want better defense, while Mavericks need more scoring.

Bobby Portis would provide scoring versatility for the Mavericks, complementing their current offensive players.

Grant Williams would bring strong defense to the Bucks, helping to contain opponents when key players are resting.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks have had decent-to-good seasons thus far, and with the trade deadline approaching, both organizations are seeking new ways to bolster their respective lineups ahead of the postseason.

The Bucks, fresh off the hiring of Doc Rivers, are looking to improve their defense, while the Mavericks are looking for additional offensive production wherever they can get it and could use another big man to complement Dereck Lively II, who has dealt with his fair string of injuries in his impressive rookie year.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks and Bucks have had early conversations about swapping forwards Grant Williams and Bobby Portis.

"The Bucks and Mavericks, league sources say, have held exploratory discussions on a trade that would swap Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. and Dallas newcomer Grant Williams."

Portis, 28, is enjoying a rather productive season with Milwaukee, averaging 12.6 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.0 percent from deep, while grabbing 6.9 rebounds nightly.

Williams, on the other hand, is a shorter power forward at six-foot-six, and produces less on offense, as evidenced by his 8.1 points per game average, but is still a solid defender who can shoot from deep pretty efficiently (37.3 three-point percentage).

Bucks and Mavericks would swap defense for offense

Bucks need more interior defense, while Mavericks need someone to generate scoring

As of the time of writing, the Mavericks only boast three players averaging over 15 points per game: Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Tim Hardaway Jr. After that, only Derrick Jones Jr. averages over 10 points. In adding Portis, they'd get a six-foot-10 combo forward-center who can score aptly from anywhere on the court, including three-point range.

He isn't exactly a fearsome defender, but can hold down the paint if need be. On the Mavericks, he'd complement the aforementioned Lively II, whose offense is fairly one-dimensional this early on in his career. Yes, the Bucks would lose some offense, but they still have players like Malik Beasley and Jae Crowder who can make up for the lost scoring.

Bobby Portis – Scoring Distribution Shot Area FGA FG% Restricted Area 124 70.0 In the Paint (Non-RA) 120 46.7 Mid-Range 112 46.4 Left Corner 3 37 40.5 Right Corner 3 38 39.5 Above the Break 3 75 36.0

With Williams, they'd get an undersized but fierce defender. He's been able to keep LeBron James to a modest 40.0 percent shooting when matched up with him and has also kept players like Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson at bay, both of whom are shooting below 40 percent when guarded by Williams.

Granted, he's not going to stop everybody, but he'll be able to contain opposing players whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez are on the bench. Neither player is particularly franchise-altering, but the swap could be productive for both teams if they do end up pulling the trigger.