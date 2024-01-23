Highlights The Hornets should build around LaMelo Ball, who has emerged as an All-Star and leader on the team.

Veterans like Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges hinder Ball's growth and take away from his impact on the court.

If the Hornets decide to part ways with Hayward and Bridges, Bridges could fetch a better return due to his age and lower salary, while Hayward brings playoff experience.

The Charlotte Hornets have resigned themselves to a rebuild, but it doesn't have to be a slow process. With talent like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Nick Smith Jr., the Hornets have a young core in place to build around. None of those players are older than 22, and Ball, Williams, and Miller are all high-upside players with a lot of talent. Smith Jr., 19, has been an excellent shooter in his limited minutes.

Charlotte traded away 29-year-old guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat on Jan. 23 for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick. Lowry will likely be bought out if the team can't find a suitor for him, and the Hornets are firmly in a youth movement, looking to add players aged 19-23 to surround Ball and Miller.

The two players on the Hornets who can fetch the most value are Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges. Hayward, 33, has been battling injuries all season. Bridges, 25, fits the Hornets' timeline but has not shown improvement after missing all of the 2022-23 NBA season after pleading no contest to domestic violence.

Hornets need to build around Ball

Hayward, Bridges stunt Ball's growth as leader

Charlotte has one of the best young players in the league. 22 years old, already an All-Star, and a routing 20 points-per-game scorer, Ball silenced all the doubters about whether his shooting could translate to the NBA. He is easily the player the Hornets need to build around, and complementary pieces like Smith Jr., Miller, and Williams fit well.

Ball is the conductor of the offense, leading the team with 8.1 assists. When the ball is in his hands, the Hornets can feel secure. Ball-dominant veterans like Bridges and Hayward take away from what makes Ball so great.

Charlotte Hornets – 2023–24 Ball Handling, Divided FG Attempted FG % Usage % VORP LaMelo Ball 19.3 44.3 33.2% 1.0 Miles Bridges 17.2 46.0 24.2% 0.1 Gordan Hayward 11.9 46.8 20.8% 0

Charlotte's best lineup, now that Rozier is gone, is Ball, Ish Smith, Mark Williams, JT Thor, and Bryce McGowens with a box plus/minus of +10 in only 5.7 minutes played. In terms of box plus/minus, Bridges and Hayward aren't in any of the three best lineups, despite being top five in total minutes. Ball, meanwhile, appears in all the top three lineups.

Charlotte could get a solid return

Hayward and Bridges each bring value to contenders

If the Hornets do decide to part ways with Bridges and Hayward, Bridges certainly would get the better haul. He is younger, doesn't have a reputation for being injury-prone, and his $7.9 million salary makes him much easier to move. Both he and Hayward are free agents this summer, but Hayward commands a salary of $31.5 million.

Despite the high salary and risk of injury, there is some upside to Hayward over Bridges. Hayward is not a convicted woman-beater, which is always unsavory to mention but does serve to illustrate why some teams would be hesitant to trade for Bridges. Simply put, Hayward is not bad for a brand, Bridges is.

On the court, no one is disputing that Bridges is a better player, but Hayward has playoff experience.

Gordon Hayward's career playoff stats Games Points per game Three-point percentage Rebounds Wins Losses Gordan Hayward (2012, 2017, 2019, 2020) 29 15.0 35.2% 4.6 12 19

All of those stats are in line with his career averages. Bridges has never made a playoff appearance, so a contender might be more likely to cough up the salary space to add Hayward.

Since both players are free agents next season with no guarantee they will stick around, Charlotte could flip them for future draft capital and make a big splash in upcoming free agency. Despite Bridges only being 25, his lack of progression this season has revealed his ceiling and the Hornets should instead invest in their very young core and try to build lasting success.